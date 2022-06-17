Dubach Emily
Breed: Golden Retriever Mix
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Female
Hi my name is Emily. I love anything human!! I get along with my foster sisters and I am doing great with house training and crate training. I don’t know a stranger and my foster mom thinks I am the best at giving kisses. I am looking for my forever home that I know I will love unconditionally. Don’t miss your chance to meet me I am one of a kind!
Eep
Breed: Chocolate Labrador Retriever / Black Mouth Cur Mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female
Eep was abandoned on a rural property in Texas. She is a sweet pup who loves everyone – adults, children and other dogs. She is very calm and sweet, and ready to cuddle next to you at anytime. Eep loves to run around in a fenced yard and play till she’s tired and ready to nap. She plays well with other dogs and shared her toys.
Field Mars
Breed: Shepherd / Hound Mix
Age: 7 weeks
Gender: Male
Mars was abandoned with his siblings in a field without any food or water on a 90 degree day. Luckily they were found before they died and were taken to one of our rescue partners in southern Virginia. Mars is a sweet playful pup and loves to romp with the other pups and cuddle with his humans.
Maddie
Breed: French Bulldog / Terrier Mix
Age: 3 months
Gender: Female
Maddie is adorable and as cute as a button! She is very curious when it comes to exploring new areas. She does very well in her crate and has done very well on a leash. Maddie is smart and she sits at the door when she needs to go out to potty! We are working on basic commands, which she is picking up very quickly. She just loves to be around people and t play.
Mama Jean's Lauren
Breed: Hound Mix
Age: 9 weeks
Gender: Female
Lauren is an adorable hound pup that was abandoned with her siblings at a shelter in southern VA. She is loving and playful. Romping with her siblings is the very best, but she also enjoys pets and cuddles. She is going to make someone a great friend.
Warren Leroy
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Weimaraner Mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Leroy is exactly what you'd expect from a puppy. Goofy, affectionate, and spunky! Leroy loves chewing on toys, galloping around the backyard, and curling up for some tv snuggle time. He is being fostered in a household with cats, dogs, and kids. He is learning the leash and is doing great!
