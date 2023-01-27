Rhonda's Six Hop
Breed: Shepherd / Labrador Retriever Mix
Age: 11 months
Gender: Male (Neutered)
You will not meet a nicer, more handsome boy than Hop. He is a sweet natured, cuddly boy who loves all people. He gets on well with other dogs, cats and people of all ages. This boy has great house manners and will melt your heart in no time. He is very content to be close to others and would make a great first dog. He also rides great in the car. Hop does take an inexpensive medication for epilepsy, but it is fully controlled. He hopes that someone out there won't mind this small imperfection.
Cooper 8 Strawberry
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound Mix
Age: 9 weeks
Gender: Female
This little chocolate covered Strawberry is the sweetest of her siblings. The runt of her litter, she will be a smallish, medium dog when full grown. She is the quietest of the bunch, but won't let her siblings push her around. She is happy to do her own thing, be it play with a toy or rest in a soft spot, like your lap.
Baby Bunny
Breed: Feist / Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler Mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female
Bunny has gained a lot of confidence. This little girl is about half grown at 4 months so we know she will be a medium-sized dog full grown. She is fabulously multi-colored -- dipped in caramel and marshmallow puff. She loves her squeaky toys and soft bed. Bunny is picking up potty training well and is learning to love the safety the security a crate provides. She does well on a leash while walking in the neighborhood. Her favorite thing is to play with the puppies in residence and feels more confident when there is a fur-buddy near her. She hopes you will want to add her to your family pack.
High School Terina
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 14 weeks
Gender: Female
Hi, I am Terina. I am a spunky little girl. Romping with my siblings is my favorite thing. I also think the kids in my foster home are awesome. They give me lots of love and playtime. I am great with other dogs and am very loving. Please come see me at adoption!
Callie
Breed: Husky Mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Callie is a wonderful, calm girl, gorgeous girl. We think she might also have some shepherd in her. We do know she is very calm and super smart. She does very well on leash and is housetrained. She is doing well with the other dogs in her foster home and she is very well behaved at adoption events. You could not ask for more loyal friend.
Ruby's Rolly
Breed: Beagle Mix
Age: 6 months
Gender: Male
Rolly is the sweetest boy ever. He is cuddle bug #2. He loves nothing more and is not shy to ask for lovins. He is a great movie night partner. Rolly will always engage when there is play involved. His favorite game is keep away. He is now crate trained and house trained. This boy is awesome on leash and does wonderfully with other dogs.
Tammy's Ethan
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound Mix
Age: 3 months
Gender: Male
Ethan is coy, affectionate, and darling. He’s a pretty zen pup with the right balance of playfulness and calm. He has a rich, chocolate color coat that brings out his hazel eyes and accentuates his handsomeness. We are baffled why no one has adopted this handsome, chocolate lab puppy. He is so smart and would do well as an only pup, part of a pack, in a home with children, and even as a first pup. Please come see him at adoption.
Sassy's Babies Mac
Breed: Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 15 weeks
Gender: Male
Mac is such a smart boy. He has learned the word "no" and will stop doing an unwanted behavior when he hears "no". He is doing great on a leash and stands by the door if he needs to go outside, which is a big step to being house trainied. Mac is very affectionate, loves people and loves to cuddle. He gets along great with his foster's dogs, but has not met cats yet. We also know he is good with kids and just needs a home of his own.
