Allen 7 Artie
Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler Mix
Age: 13 weeks
Gender: Male
Artie and his siblings were going to be given away at a Walmart. Artie is a sweet little guy. He is very loving, but he also loves to romp and play. He is great with kids and other dogs. He would do well as an only dog or with a pack. You can't go wrong with this little boy.
Anna/Stella
Breed: Hound / Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 23 months
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Hello my name is Stella. I am a smart, energetic, well-trained girl. I love to go for walks, play fetch and actively seek out belly and ear rubs. I am potty trained, crate trained, and know some tricks like sit, laydown, drop, and shake. I am great with kids. My foster home has three kids, 4, 11 and 13 years old, who will all throw with me. It's the best! I like taking naps, but would do best in a home where I could expend energy going on walks, playing with other dogs, or having a backyard.
Chachi
Breed: Hound Mix
Age: 16 months
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Chachi came to us from a shelter. He is such a loving boy. He loves being outside and is full of energy. He plays with Penny, his foster sister; they enjoy running together in the back yard. Chachi had picked up the leash very well and just smiles and wags his tail the whole time on walks. He is housetrained and has perfect house manners. Did I say he likes kids? Well her is such a perfect boy and would do well in your pack.
Coco
Breed: Hound / Australian Shepherd Mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Coco is a sweet girl who will talk to you if you talk to her. She gets along with other dogs and is super friendly. She loves long walks, riding in the car and new adventures. Her curiosity is endless. She also loves squeaky toys and playing chase or tug of war. She can't wait to find a loving new home.
Deuce aka Long Legs
Breed: Retriever Mix
Age: 19 months
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Deuce is a big energetic boy. He is toy/play motivated and wants all the attention from all the humans. Deuce only needs a ball and someone to throw it to make him happy. Deuce is currently working on his greeting manners as well as his basic commands. He is crate trained and house trained. This boy is looking for an active family that is willing to embrace all he has to give. Would you be willing to make him a part of your family?
Dot's Winnie
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier Mix Age: 10 weeks Gender: Female
Winnie is an attractive and adorable little lgirl. She is alert, happy, self-confident, sociable, and a fast learner. Within a week she learned her name, no, sit and down. She likes to play with her toys, get full body massages, have her belly rubbed and chase after everyone. Although not yet house trained, she cries to signal that she needs to go out. She is feisty and independent-minded and knows exactly what she wants. She’s very interested in playing with other dogs and loves everyone especially small children. She plays and sleeps nicely and quietly in her crate and pen during the day and sleeps there up to 10 hours through the night without whining—amazing for her young age.
GBeanie 10 Gaga
Breed: Shepherd Mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female
Gaga is an easy-going, undemanding, affectionate puppy. She loves playing with my dog Molly even though Molly sometimes comes on too energetically. She sleeps in a crate at night and rests quietly and comfortably in a crate for an hour or so during the day when I need her to, even if the crate is in a moving vehicle. She comes readily when called. She is paper trained when inside and is very good about doing her business outdoors when that option is available. We have started working on her leash skills and she is really getting the hang of it.
Lulu's Pup Spice
Breed: Feist Mix
Age: 10 weeks
Gender: Male
Spice and his siblings were found living in a crate under a bridge in rural Louisiana before they were rescued. They are all sweet and playful. This is spice. The runt of Lulu’s litter. He does have an overbite but does NOT affect his eating or his big personality in such a tiny body.
