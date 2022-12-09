Bluey
Breed: Husky / Cattle Dog Mix
Age: 13 months
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Bluey is a beautiful Husky/Cattle Dog mix. She is a sweet playful girl who landed at Animal Control in rural Mississippi as a stray. She is now safe. She loves to play with her friend Rusty and loves everyone she meets.
Coco
Breed: Hound / Australian Shepherd Mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Coco is the sweetest. She loves to play chase and tug of war, and is a ball full of energy. She also has a very calm side which will bring you peace at home so she knows when to play and not to play. She is always kind and is always sitting across from you with a steady gaze. Overall fantastic around kids as she tries to babysit them. My nephew was 2 when we were first introduced and they’ve been best friends ever since. She is a lovely dog and will always be there for the right person.
Luca
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound Mix
Age: 3 years
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Luca has quickly adapted to his foster home and is such a joy. He is very calm and enjoys their company, but he is okay just finding a cool spot to lay down. This handsome guy walks well on leash and does not react to other dogs even when they are aggressive. He has great house manners and does not jump up on people. He is reacting well to training even on his first day. He would be a wonderful companion.
Lulu's Pup Toffee
Breed: Feist Mix
Age: 14 weeks
Gender: Male
Meet Toffee! Toffee is the middle of the pack male - midnight black with a little white patch on his chest. He was super skinny when he arrived and has shown us that this is because he is a true gentleman at heart. He lets the ladies eat first, play first, and would prefer lounging in a patch of sunlight all day long. He mosey's versus runs (except when he is excited), waits to be held, and would like nothing more than an easy paced life. Toffee is crate trained through the night. He would love to meet you.
Ruby's Remi
Breed: Beagle Mix
Age: 5 months
Gender: Female
Remi is the runt. She holds her own well and can tumble with the biggest of them. She is always ready to play and explore the world around her. She has begun crate training and sleeps well in her crate by herself.
Rusty
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler Mix
Age: 7 months
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Rusty was picked up as a stray in rural Mississippi. Despite our best efforts, our photos of him just can't convey how gorgeous he is in person. He has so many colors in his fur you just have to see it in person. Rusty has just arrived, but already we can see how sweet he is. He did well with the other dogs at adoption. He seems to have a moderate energy level and would do well in most households.
Sassy's Babies Biscuit
Breed: Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 8 weeks
Gender: Male
Sassy’s babies were born under a trailer in rural Louisiana. Their mom Sassy is heartworm positive. She will be treated and then she will come to AFH.
Biscuit is a chunky puppy and loves to play tug of war with his litter mates. He's usually one of the first to get in the crate to go to sleep.
