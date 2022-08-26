Beverly's Bunch Stacy
Breed: Pit Bull / Hound Mix
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Female
Stacy is as wonderful as she is adorable. She is very friendly and playful and loves to romp with her siblings. She is a very smart girl and learns quickly. She is such a loving girl and can't wait to find her forever home.
Dixie
Breed: Hound Mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Dixie was found wandering with her sister. Dixie is a very sweet, playful and energetic dog who is looking for love and affection from her forever family! She likes playing with toys and gets along well with our two large dogs who are five and fourteen. She loves people including children. She's not a barker and since she's been staying with us she's learned to sit and has easily picked up on house and crate-training. She's a true hound on walks, always sniffing for treasures. Dixie's a happy dog and would love to find her forever home!
Dupree Dusty
Breed: Australian Shepherd Mix
Age: 15 weeks
Gender: Male
Dusty is the sweetest boy you’ll ever meet. As soon as you pick him up, he just melts into you and is guaranteed to steal your heart. His favorite things to do are cuddle up for a nap, explore the wild flowers in his foster moms backyard, and play tug with his littermates. Dusty is growing into a sweet, loving puppy!
Ellie's 9 Elvira
Breed: Black and Tan Coonhound / American Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 8 months
Gender: Female
Meet Elvira! She is a goofy, sweet girl who ADORES kids and plays well with other dogs. She is on the gentle side for a puppy, and even plays nicely with the miniature pinscher in her foster home. She has had little interaction with cats, but seems like with proper introduction, she would be fine with them. Elvira has done wonderfully with both crate and potty training, and walks very well on leash. She even jumps right into her foster mom's hatchback, ready for adventures! She is moderate energy, about equal parts cuddle and zoomies, and loves belly rubs! One of her sibling's adopters had a DNA test done on their puppy. It was discovered that their father is 100% Black and Tan Coonhound and their mother is an American Pitbull Terrier and Australian Cattle Dog cross.
Field Mars
Breed: Shepherd / Hound Mix
Age: 3 months
Gender: Male
Mars is an affectionate, easy-going puppy, always eager to interact with people. He definitely enjoys opportunities to be a lap dog for a while. He was abandoned with his two brothers. He is now a very confident pup and loves receiving affection. He plays so well with his brother and just loves play time.
Forgotten Road Clarke
Breed: Labrador Retriever Mix
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Male
Hi, my name is Clarke! I was rescued on the road in rural Mississippi. I’m living a much better life than I was, and can’t wait until I find my forever family! Some of my favorite things to do are play, sleep, and tug of war! I also do this really cool hop when I get super excited, my foster says it’s pretty funny to watch. I’m also pretty clumsy and seem to always step in my water dish, paying attention isn’t my best subject! Getting distracted seems to be super easy for me and there are so many interesting things to look at all around me. I’m super friendly to all people- adults, children, and other dogs! (haven’t been introduced to cats) There is a chance that you could be just right for me!
Mama Jean's Calvin
Breed: Foxhound Mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male
Mama Jeans Calvin is an adorable Fox Hound mix. He is such a gentle, loving boy. He is great with kids and loves to play with his siblings. He is smart and is learning fast. He really enjoys pets and cuddling. He would do well is most any home and just wants you to come meet him.
Luna
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Australian Shepherd Mix
Age: 8 months
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Luna is an energetic, affectionate sweet girl. She loves to play and give you kisses. She is housetrained and is working on crate training. She knows to "sit" and we are working on other commands. She enjoys long walks and playing in the backyard. She loves toys, tug of war and is learning to play catch. Luna is not much of a barker. She is great with her foster family, but has not been exposed to cats. Luna was found alone on a back road in rural Mississippi.
