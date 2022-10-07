Coco
Breed: Hound / Australian Shepherd Mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Coco is a mommy dog who started her life as a chained dog in Mississippi. Now freed, she is a sweet girl who will talk to you if you talk to her. She gets along with other dogs and is super friendly. She loves long walks, riding in the car and new adventures. Her curiosity is endless. She also loves squeaky toys and playing chase or tug of war. She can't wait to find a loving new home.
Columbia Road Goose
Breed: Shepherd Mix
Age: 5 months
Gender: Male
Goose is friendly with everyone. He loves other dogs and sleeps peacefully through the night in his crate. He is an amazing listener, and so smart! Goose loves to play but also just as content to lay by your side while you work. He’ll be a great pup for someone who wants a sweet companion for lots of long walks, ball chasing and couch snuggling. He is a really great dog and would be perfect for a family or first time dog owner.
GBeanie 10 Griff
Breed: Shepherd Mix
Age: 13 weeks
Gender: Male
Griff loves to tumble and tussle with his brothers and sisters. He comes readily when called. In fact there is no need to call him. When he hears the back door open, he comes running to greet whomever opened it. He is not fully house trained but is very good about doing his business outdoors when that option is available.
GBeanie 10 Gramp
Breed: Shepherd Mix
Age: 13 weeks
Gender: Male
Gramp is a happy guy, lots of fun to play with. He comes readily when called. In fact there is no need to call him. When he hears the back door open, he comes running to greet whomever opened it. He is not fully house trained but is very good about doing his business outdoors when that option is available.
Rhonda's Six Hop
Breed: Shepherd / Labrador Retriever Mix
Age: 7 months
Gender: Male
Hop is just adorable and a favorite in his foster home. He is sweet natured and cuddly who loves all people. He get along well with cats and other dogs. He will melt your heart in no time! He sleeps in the bed with us and our dogs and seems very content to be close to others. He also rides great in the car. Hop has been diagnosed with epilepsy which is under control with medication. Come meet this boy and fall in love!
Ruby's Remi
Breed: Beagle Mix
Age: 13 weeks
Gender: Female
Remi is spunky boy. He likes to be in the middle of the action and loves to romp with his siblings. He loves kids and is very smart. He would love an active family that will give him lots of love and attention. Although his mom is definitely mostly beagle, a DNA test of one sibling shows he has 13% Bluetick Coonhound, 12% Rottweiler, 11% Golden Retriever, 11% Treeing Walker Coonhound as some of the main breeds.
Skidmark
Breed: Treeing Walker Coon Hound Mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Skidmark is full of energy and curiosity. He's learning commands and doing well. Being with you and going on walks are what he truly loves. He is working on getting in and out of the car, but once inside the car he is just fine and rides well. Skidmark really well with other dogs and is a true hound with the nose to the ground. He's ready for his new family who can continue his training and allow him to enjoy all the smells of the backyard or along his daily walks.
Wilcher 5 Kale
Breed: Shepherd Mix
Age: 14 weeks
Gender: Male
Kale has a gorgeous dark brindle coat that is oh so soft. He loves a cuddle on your lap and may even fall asleep there, belly up. When your face to face with him, it’s like he looks through to your soul and melts your heart. He is learning quickly to come and sit for a treat. He responds great to a firm “hush” when neighbor dogs bark. He will make a wonderful, loyal, family dog.
