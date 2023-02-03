C Pup Cooper
Breed: Terrier Mix
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Male
Cooper is the sweetest puppy. He is SO soft, with a unique brindle coat and his scruffy little beard makes everyone smile. Cooper loves everyone - people, kids, dogs and cats. He is also such a calm puppy and is just as fine snuggling and playing with you as he is playing alone with his toys or napping in his crate. He is fully crate trained and will sleep through the night in there. He is also doing great with house training and is making good progress. This smart little boy just needs a family to help him get there the rest of the way.
Polly
Breed: Black Mouth Cur Mix
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Female
Polly came to us after being thrown over the fence at a vet’s office, but she doesn’t let the past phase her though. She adores humans and bonds quickly to new ones. She’s incredibly affectionate and adores getting pets. She loves to play with toys and entertain herself by throwing the toys herself and enjoys a game of tug-of-war. She she is doing amazingly well and housetraining. She is quickly learning “sit”, and we’re working on crate-training her too. She plays well with other dogs, including our 55lbs rescue. She has so many amazing qualities that will make her a fantastic dog!
Cooper 8 Blueberry
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound Mix
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Female
Blueberry is very smart. She is learning commands like, sit, come, off, hush, and no. When it’s time to rest, she goes right to her crate/bed. She is also making progress on housetraining. Blueberry is used to being brushed and cleaned with a puppy wipe daily. She loves to play with all sorts of toys and entertain herself well. Blueberry is a real beauty, a bundle of energy, chasing and sparring with her siblings, but is also very happy chilling in a comfy spot with a sideline view of the chaos. She loves to cuddle on your lap and is so soft. We think she will be a medium-sized dog full grown.
Cooper 8 Vanilla
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound Mix
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Female
Vanilla is a real sweetheart. She is making good progress on housetraining and has learned the commands sit, come, off, hush, and no. She is very good with bed time. Vanilla is quite the explorer, always the first to find the opening or new toy. She is very sweet and busy, just a ball of fire. Vanilla is tri-colored, being mostly shiny black, with brown paws having hints of white.
High School Tessa
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 15 weeks
Gender: Female
Tessa and her siblings were abandoned in a box at a high school in rural Mississippi. This little girl is doing great. Tessa is the runt of the litter. She is a very sweet and playful girl. She is the cuddliest and absolute best movie partner for sure. She likes to chase balls and play with squeaky toys.
Minden 5 Bolt
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler Mix
Age: 3 months
Gender: Male
Little Bolt is just about half grown and will be the size of a small lab when full grown. He loves to romp with other dogs and if very friendly with everyone he meets, regardless of age. He enjoys toys and, if you leave them out, socks are also great to snag and run around with it. He is doing very well on being housetrained and is just about there. He enjoys time outside and also enjoys coming in for cuddles and loving.
Roscoe
Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Mountain Cur Mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male
Rosco is a Lab/Hound mix. He had a rough start in life being dumped in a dumping area in Louisiana but is still the happiest little guy you could ever meet. He pure love and joy. He sleeps through the night in his crate and responds to simple commands like sit and come. He enjoys walking on the leash, he doesn't pull but is still perfecting his leash walking. He knows to go potty when he goes outside and is working on his training. He is just in awe of everything around him and shows what it is like to be completely in amazed by everything new.. Come meet this boy and he will win over your heart in a matter of minutes and be your devoted family member.
