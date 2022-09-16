Addams Fam Gomez
Breed: Terrier Mix
Age: 12 months
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Gomez is a very friendly guy; he loves to be with me all the time. He enjoys running after his ball in our back yard, going on long walks with my wife and he especially likes going on car rides. He is very smart and learns quickly. He knows sit, stay, come, backup in the house. Gomez is very good about going into his crate and is also house broken.
Betty
Breed: Shepherd / Labrador Retriever Mix
Age: 5 months
Gender: Female
Betty is an adorable Shepherd/Lab mix pup. This sweet girl was found alone in the woods in rural Mississippi. She is a happy girl who is over half grown. She is very playful. She enjoys the company of other dogs and is also very sweet. She loves her humans and enjoys people of all ages.
Beverly's Bunch Sammy
Breed: Pit Bull / Hound Mix
Age: 15 weeks
Gender: Male
Hi! I’m Super Sammy. I’m super cute. Super sweet. Super friendly. I can be super chill and I can be super rambunctious. I love every dog and human I meet. I love to play and I love to snuggle on the couch with you. I walk pretty well on the leash. I am still a puppy and love to play and my foster Mom thinks I would be fairly easy to train because I can be a smart pup. I love toys and I have a few favorites including empty water bottles. I can’t wait to meet you.
Beverly's Bunch Sugar
Breed: Pit Bull / Hound Mix
Age: 15 weeks
Gender: Female
Sugar is pure sweetness. She loves to cuddle and greets anyone she sees with joy and kisses. Her happy place is either following you around, always curious, or snuggled next to you. She will be a wonderful addition to any family as she is very gentle and calm. She treats her 13-year-old foster dog brother with respect and has cautiously endeared herself to him. This little girl is longing for a loving family and her sweet eyes and demeanor will melt your heart.
Brooke's Bunch Barbara
Breed: Collie / American Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female
Barbara is the smallest of her littermates and is half grown. Barbara’s name was chosen by her foster, in memory of the foster’s deceased little black cat who would always worm her way into the foster’s lap. Barbara has the same appeal, to just hold her. Like her sisters, she can be a “wiggle worm” when first picked up but settles down and can fall asleep in your arms. She loves people and enjoys romping in the back yard.
Bruiser
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Age: 3 years
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Hi. I’m Bruiser. I am 90 pounds of awesome. Don’t let my size fool you. I’m large outside but my heart is just as big. I enjoy going on walks (I am a pro and super chill on a leash) and playing with squeaky and crinkly toys. I get along with other dogs and I don’t pass up a chance to make new friends. I’m fine hanging out in my crate and I sleep all night. I’m a quick learner, too: I already know “come,” “sit” and “down.” If you’re looking for a healthy, happy friend for life, look no further. I’m your guy! Just click on the adoption forms button right there so I can meet you. I can’t wait!
Deuce aka Long Legs
Breed: Retriever Mix
Age: 17 months
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Deuce is a big energetic boy. He is toy/play motivated and wants all the attention from all the humans. Deuce only needs a ball and someone to throw it to make him happy. Deuce is currently working on his greeting manners as well as his basic commands. He is crate trained and house trained. This boy is looking for an active family that is willing to embrace all he has to give. Would you be willing to make him a part of your family?
Dixie
Breed: Hound Mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Dixie was found wandering in rural Mississippi with her sister. She is a very sweet, playful and energetic dog who is looking for love and affection from her forever family! She likes playing with toys and gets along well with our two large dogs who are 5 and 14. She loves people including children. She's not a barker and has easily picked up on house and crate-training. She's a true hound on walks, always sniffing for treasures. Dixie's a happy dog and would love to find her forever home.
