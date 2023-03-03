Cooper 8 Pumpkin
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound Mix
Age: 14 weeks
Gender: Female
Meet Pumpkin! She is a real black beauty, being almost fully black with a tiny bit of white flecked on her chest and toes. She loves attention, loves to chase her siblings and play, a sweetie pie, and a daredevil. She is active, confident, playful, and sweet as can be. Pumpkin will sit on command, and is learning down, come, off, hush, touch and no. She is crate trained and doing well on housetraining. She also loves to play with all sorts of toys.
Warren 7 Sassie
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler Mix
Age: 9 weeks
Gender: Female
Sassie does not live up to her foster name. She is the least vocal of her siblings and is a super chill girl. She is very laid back and enjoys any and all attention. Sassie is sleeping in crate at night and working on potty training. With her personality would be a great addition to almost any forever home.
Tammy's Ethan
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound Mix
Age: 5 months
Gender: Male
Ethan is coy, affectionate, and darling. He’s a pretty zen pup with the right balance of playfulness and calm. He has a rich, chocolate color coat that brings out his hazel eyes and accentuates his handsomeness. This smart boy knows "sit" and "wait" pretty well, and we've started working on leash training with "stop" and "go" as well to combat some pulling. He loves to play fetch, tug of war, and with his puzzle cube.
Roxanne
Breed: Rottweiler Mix
Age: 14 months
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Roxanne is a sweet, lovable Texas girl who came in as a stray. Roxanne has the most gorgeous eyes. She yearns for affection and is a very calm, regal girl. She does well with other dogs and is a pretty quiet girl. She really enjoys getting loved on and just wants to have a home of her own.
Rango
Breed: Hound Mix
Age: 8 months
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Rango is a cute little Hound mix with a tragic story. He was found in rural Mississippi with a painful steel leghold trap around one of his feet. There is no telling how long this poor boy suffered. Although Rango’s leg had to be amputated, it doesn’t slow him down one bit! He is an active boy and gets around just fine. His will to live really shone through. Now he just needs a forever family.
Minden 5 Bolt
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler Mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male
Bolt is such a good boy. This house-trained little angel is great with everyone. He loves to play with other dogs. He is also really good with people of all ages. He is smart and will train easily. If you like good natured dogs, then Bolt is your guy.
Maya
Breed: Hound Mix
Age: 7 months
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Maya is a dream puppy. She is pure sweetness and love, and one of the most affectionate dogs we have ever fostered. She is crate AND house trained, and will happily sleep in her crate all night, or during the day if her people need to be out. She is currently staying with four resident dogs, and plays wonderfully with all of them. She is so smart, learned to sit on command in less than a day and if we need to correct any behaviors (which is rare), we never have to tell her more than once. She loves ALL people and is very gentle with her affection.
Gwen's Puff
Breed: English Pointer Mix
Age: 9 weeks
Gender: Male
Gwen's Dot is a fun loving boy. He loves to play with his siblings and is a real snuggle bug. He is a medium energy dog and does very well with people of all ages. He has the most handsome face that has to be seen in person. Come meet him at our next adoption event.
