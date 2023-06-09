Bella's Fennec
Female (Intact) — 10 weeks old
Great Pyrenees / Shepherd mix
Fennec and her siblings were given up with their mom and a Great Pyrenees mix. Dad was likely a shepherd. Fennec is slightly more on the quiet side (but not much). She loves squeaky toys and chasing balls. Fennec really has a sweet soul, and, more than anything, she loves to be held. Bella’s puppies are held and brushed daily. They are all used to kids and other dogs as well. Though young, they’re all learning to sleep in their crate at night and won’t mess in the crate. They are good about going on only newspaper in their x-pen and not elsewhere. They are also learning to potty outside. These puppies all love people and being held.
Bottle Babies Peppa
Female (Intact) — 13 weeks old
Pit Bull Terrier mix
Ms. Peppa is a pit mix with blue eyes and gray fur with white accents. She is a sweet dog who loves playing with her brothers and really loves people. She loves to lay in your lap and cuddle. She handles herself quite well with her brothers. She is full of energy and can entertain herself if necessary and is the most curious.
Cotton Valley Pups Nero
Male (Intact) — 12 weeks old
Pit Bull Terrier mix
This little boy is just adorable! He is such a loving little baby and loves to snuggle up next to you. He was abandoned with his brother in a church parking lot so we don't know much about his parents, but both boys just love playing with each other. They enjoy the company of children and other dogs
Frog
Female (Intact) — 5 months old
Patterdale Terrier (Fell Terrier) mix
Frog is the sweetest little pup you'll ever meet! She absolutely loves to play just as much as she likes to nap. Frog loves to be near her humans and would benefit from a fur sibling to show her how to be a proper dog. We don't know how she will do with cats or young kids. She is currently learning how to "sit" and "lay down" but would need consistent training and to continue the crate training. Frog has been getting used to walking on a leash and going potty outside although she is still getting the hang of it. Frog is truly a joy to have around and would make a great addition to any family.
Gwen's Dot
Female (Intact) — 5 months old
English Pointer mix
Look at her sweet face! Dot is a great mix of puppy playful and cuddly sleeper. She is doing well in house training and walks well on the leash and is learning commands. She knows sit, down, touch, no/leave it and we are working on others now. She’s wonderful with other dogs and loves kids. Dot would be great in a family that has playmate(s) for her - dogs and/or kids as she likes companionship. She has great energy; running fast and rolling around with her foster’s dog during playtime but is a fantastic snuggler on downtime. She loves to be curled up in your lap or leaning on you. Please consider this adorable girl for your family.
Fire Tower Patty
Female (Intact) — 4 months old
Mountain Cur mix
Patty is a loving, playful girl. Although she loves to play with her siblings, she is relatively laid back for a young pup. She is awesome with children and would love to live in a home with young people and other dogs. She would also be happy as the only little one in the house, enjoying lots of spoiling. She is doing well with training and has learned to sit, down, and come. She is doing well with crate training and house training. You can't go wrong with this little girl.
High School Tasha
Female (Altered) — 7 months old
American Pit Bull Terrier / Rottweiler mix
My siblings and I were left in a box at a school. Since we were homeless, we soon went to live in foster care with a rescue organization. I am really super sweet, and I love all the attention. I really enjoy playing with people, but most of all, I love my stuffy toys. I enjoy kids of all sizes and other dogs as well. Can't wait to find my forever home.
Lynette's 7 Layna
Female (Intact) — 11 weeks old
Hound mix
Lynette's Layna is a mix of playful and cuddly. She enjoys toys and running with her siblings. Once she has had her fill, she loves to crash on your lap. She is very loving and does awesome with kids and other dogs.
