Meows! Purrs! I have taken the computer away from Noah and Abby this week as I want to share with you a few cat friends who need “Forever Homes” with humans to love who will love them too. MEOWS!
Paws, first, I want to share some cool cat facts. When you have a cat in your life, you may find some of these to be very true. Meows.
• Cats RULE! Cats are one of, if not the most popular pets in the entire universe.
• Cats have pawsomely powerful night vision, allowing us to see at light levels six times lower than humans need.
• Cats have excellent hearing and a powerful sense of smell.
• Cats spend quite a bit of time licking their coats, keeping them clean.
• Purrs, naptime. My favorite. Meowingly, the average cat sleeps 16 to 18 hours per day.
• On average, cats live 12 to 15 years. Some breeds, like me, Maine Coons, can live longer.
• Calico cats are almost always female.
• Meows! Hiss! Purrs! Grrr! Hum! Cats can make more than 100 different vocal sounds.
• Meowingly, cats cannot taste anything sweet.
• Purrs, a cat’s whiskers aren’t just for show. Meows, they help cats detect objects and navigate in the dark. They should never be cut for any reason.
My friend “Cat Lady” brought by a few friends looking for “Forever Homes:”
Scarlett is a beautiful 4-month-old social outgoing young lady. She would make a pawsome kitten for a first-time adopter or someone who is looking for a kitten who will adapt quickly to a new environment. She recently moved to a different foster home and settled within hours. Meow, she loves being near her humans. She has typical kitten energy, so her adopters will need to provide lots of love and attention.
Purrings, gentle, super soft, and slightly shy describe 5-month-old Butterscotch. Purrs, she has an intoxicating purr too. Meows, she does well with the resident cats and mini-humans in her foster home. She may take a few weeks to settle and feel comfortable in her new home. Once she does, she will provide lots of snuggles and purrs. She is litterbox trained. Good with dogs.
Purringly, Leto, a 1-2-year-old girl, has a story to tell. She is looking for a special adopter who will understand her challenges endured and provide the time needed to continue to recover. HISS! She was found in January 2021 in an Arkansas house with 40 other cats. They were living without power or water. HISS, just as she gave birth, she was removed from the house. Paws, thankfully, PetConnect Rescue rescued her and the kittens. The kittens are adopted, so she is looking for her “Forever Home.”
Leto will do best in a quiet home. She does fine with dogs and other cats but will be happy as a single kitty too. She doesn’t need much space as she mostly prefers napping and looking out the window. She is pawsitively appreciative of being clean and safe. She enjoys playtime too.
Meows, John is a playful young boy. When he’s with his buddies, he is constantly in play mode. He loves chasing toys, hanging out, and getting attention from his foster dad happily climbing up on his lap snuggling for some lovin’s… but will be off just as fast on another adventure.
PetConnect Rescue, www.petconnectrescue.org, email: info@petconnectrescue.org or call 1-877-838-9171
My friend “Miss Kim” brought by:
This pair of bonded buddies are meowingly adorable. Carey is so loveable. Pawssibly since she was a bottle baby, she thinks she’s part human. She loves being held and having her back scratched. She loves playing with her brother Larry and another foster cat. She acts like a crazy cat running around with a toy mouse in her mouth- never dropping it. Larry’s favorite pastime is playing with his sister Carey and running around his foster parent’s house. He loves anything that moves or spins and loves to carry around his foster mom’s protein bar wrapper since it makes a crinkle noise. These two pawsitively love each other and must be adopted together. Are pawsome with dogs and other cats.
Homeless Animals Rescue Team, www.hart90.org, 703-691-HART, hart90office@hart90.org.
Pawlease note: Cats featured in “from The Dog’s Paw!” are current on age-appropriate preventatives and vaccinations as determined by the rescues.
About us!
WOOF! MEOW! Do you enjoy our articles? Barks and purrs, pawlease follow us at www.fromthedogspaw.com by email to enjoy our adventures! Noah, Samson, and Abby are Pawthors pawing about dog/cat care tips using facts and humor, and entertaining stories about their lives with humans! Our human, Allen Pearson, is a Dog, Nature, and Railroad Photographer and Writer. Find us all at: www.fromthedogspaw.com, www.instagram.com/fromthedogspaw, www.facebook.com/fromthedogspaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.