Excited for his afternoon playdate with friends yesterday, Baloo wanted to try the monkey bars; it was his first time. He was nervous, and as he pawsed to plan his leap, a digital pad got stuck in one of the holes on the playground. Fortunately, his friends were there to help. They ran to tell their parents and soon the whole neighborhood came out to help free Baloo. This included their neighbor, a veterinarian, who brought a spray can of cheese for comfort.
Unable to get him free, Baloo’s family summoned help and soon the crew from Rescue Squad 418, Jefferson, A-Shift came to Baloo’s rescue. With their bags of tools, and empowered by the effects of spray cheese, they developed a plan and carefully worked on freeing his paw. Thirty minutes later Baloo was back on solid ground with his kids, busy planning his next playdate.
