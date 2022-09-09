Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid and Providence District Supervisor Dalia Palchik greet students at the Providence Community Center on Vaden Dr. (Photo Courtesy of Supervisor Dalia Palchik Twitter)
Fairfax County Park Authority Jai Cole tours Green Spring Gardens in Alexandria with Mason District Supervisor Penny Gross. Cole is getting to know all 420 county parks by touring them within her first year on the job. (Photo Courtesy of Twitter)
Michael Quinn, CEO of HireMilitary speaks to attendees at the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA) HireMilitary professional networking mixer Sept. 1 in Reston. Attendees gathered to network and connect with military support organizations, veterans, military spouses and local employers.
New Vienna Police station opens
Officials gathered to cut the ribbon for the new Vienna Police station Sept. 2. It is located at 215 Center St. S. in Vienna.
The new $14 million police department features upgraded technology, security measures and a large community room.
“For the first time in 15 years, the entire police department will be under one roof,” said Vienna Police Chief Jim Morris with appreciation as he thanked those who supported the project. “For the first time in the 75-year history of the department, we have secured parking for the cruisers and officers.”
The building’s secure areas include a sally port for suspect transfers to and from the station, a firing range for training purposes, an up-to-date crime scene processing facility, dedicated computer server space, secure Town archive and evidence storage space, a dispatch center and enough administrative and office space to accommodate all sworn and civilian personnel.
“Having this modernized, new police station gives our outstanding police officers the tools they need to work at a high level and continue to keep our community safe, which is a key component of making a community thrive,” said Vienna Town Manager Mercury Payton.
The new building replaces the 1994 structure that had been located at the same address. At the time it was built, it was expected to support the police department for more than 20 years, and it was utilized for more than 25 years until the department outgrew the space. For years, detectives have operated out of the Vienna Town Hall basement, the bike team operated out of the nearby Bowman House basement, and property and evidence were stored in secure storage lockers on Mill Street.
“Chief Jim Morris was instrumental in the planning process,” said Mayor Linda Colbert. “He worked with the Town Council and staff to prioritize police department needs, and today, we can celebrate a new police station that is safe, secure and will serve the Town of Vienna residents well for many years to come.”
Reston-based Ellucian raises money, fills backpacks
More than 100 employees came back to the office at Reston-based Ellucian’s inaugural Reston rally, the first in-person event in more than two and a half years.
During the celebration, which included food and games, employees helped fill 35 backpacks with food to donate to children in need at a local elementary school. The children receiving these backpacks often can’t count on having enough food at home, so they rely on donations for the weekend when they can’t get a meal at school, said Ellucian officials.
Employees also raised more than $10,500 for the Ellucian Foundation’s PATH Scholarship program – with an executive dunk tank. Chief People and Chief Communications Officer Greg Giangrande was the first to get dunked, followed by Chief Technology Officer Mike Wulff, Chief Legal Officer Jim Bennett, and Chief Finance Officer Harshan Bhangdia. Since its founding in 2020, the program has delivered funding to more than 1,100 students in need. These donations will go a long way to support higher education students facing financial hardships, enabling them to stay in school and focus on their education.
FCPD names new Public Affairs director
Chief Kevin Davis of the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) announced the appointment of Katherine Hayek as Director of FCPD’s Public Affairs Bureau, effective immediately.
In this role, Hayek will work with Davis to develop and implement an overall communications strategy and direct efforts to expand and amplify the FCPD’s standing as a premier police department in the nation. She will be responsible for providing oversight and direction to Public Affairs Bureau staff, establishing priorities, developing core massaging, strengthening public relations, web presence, internal messaging, and media.
Prior to joining FCPD, Hayek served as spokesperson and communications advisor for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Washington Division. There, she developed and implemented award-winning strategic communication plans, media relations programs, communications support for area partners, and broadened agency media coverage – best practices of which are now used across the country.
Hayek received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from University of Maryland, College Park, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in both Strategy and Leadership from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. A Lebanese American and D.C. Metro native, she is looking forward to living and working back in her home area, after spending over a decade working in Federal law enforcement.
FRC welcomes eight doctors
Eight subspecialty-trained radiologists recently joined Fairfax Radiological Consultants (FRC).
They include: Puja Bharucha Chawla M.D., Yibo Chen M.D., John Fu M.D., Martin Krupa M.D., Amit Malhotra M.D., Shaifali Sharma M.D., Abbas Mahmoud Tuli M.D., and Eric You M.D.
Bharucha Chawla joins FRC from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where she served as a breast imaging clinical fellow. She holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond.
Chen joins FRC from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, where he served his fellowship in the Body and Cardiothoracic Imaging Department. He holds a Doctor of Medicine Degree from Albany Medical College in Albany, N.Y.
Fu joins FRC from the MRI Predominant Body Imaging Department at Loyola University Medical Center. He holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from Saint Louis University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Mo.
Krupa joins FRC from the Neuroradiology Department at Massachusetts General
Hospital. He holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from UC San Diego School of Medicine in La Jolla, Calif.
Malhotra joins FRC from Lehigh Valley Health Network, where he focused in the MSK Department. He holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.
Sharma joins FRC from Butler Memorial Hospital. She holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from MCP Hahnemann/Drexel Medicine in Philadelphia, Pa.
Mahmoud Tuli joins FRC from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C.
You joins FRC from Georgetown University-MedStar, where he served his Interventional Radiology Fellowship. He holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from Wayne StateUniversity School of Medicine in Detroit.
“We welcome these eight highly trained subspeciality radiologists to our team,” said Lance Boyd, CEO of Fairfax Radiological Consultants, PLLC. “Our continued growth demonstrates FRC’s commitment to meeting the health care needs of our community.”
Chantilly native joins McDaniel College faculty
McDaniel College announced that Xuejing Duan of Chantilly, has been promoted to assistant professor of data analytics.
Duan previously served as a lecturer in McDaniel's data analytics program. She was a biostatistician at the George Washington University and has served as a guest lecturer at the University of the District of Columbia, as well as a guest lecturer and research/teaching assistant at Virginia Tech.
She has both a master's degree in data analysis and applied statistics and a Ph.D. in educational research and evaluation from Virginia Tech in addition to a master's degree in assessment and evaluation from the University of Akron. Her bachelor's degree is from Zhengzhou University in China.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.