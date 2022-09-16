Members of the Fort Belvoir Fire Department post the colors in front of the Garrison Headquarters during a Patriot Day observance honoring the first responders and victims of the 9/11 attack. (Photo by Anthony Amos)
GMU VP named to NFL Alumni post
George Mason University assistant vice president and director of athletics Bradford Edwards will leave Mason in October to become CEO of NFL Alumni, the National Football League announced on Sept. 13. Edwards will remain at Mason through Oct. 12.
Edwards, who joined Mason as athletics director in 2014, began his post-collegiate career in professional football playing for the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons. Among his many professional football accomplishments, he was a defensive co-captain and runner-up MVP with the Redskins Super Bowl XXVI championship team.
“Brad has been a dynamic athletics director who has moved the department forward on student-athletes’ sports and academic performances, as well as the level of community support Mason can now rely on,” Mason President Gregory Washington said. “NFL Alumni has reclaimed one of its stellar alumni, and we are thrilled for Brad and the NFL.”
While at Mason, Edwards led a departmental effort that secured more than $42 million in revenue contracts and commitments, highlighted by a naming rights deal for EagleBank Arena, a multi-year partnership with Adidas, and a long-term corporate sponsorships agreement with PlayFly Sports.
The Patriots have won 11 conference championships and individually, Mason student-athletes have earned 19 postseason berths in the past seven years in track and field (6), swimming and diving (1), and wrestling (12). After totaling eight Academic All-America honors from 1990-2015 as an athletic department, Patriot student-athletes have combined to garner eight Academic All-America designations during Edwards’ tenure.
Under his watch, 394 student-athletes have achieved the George Mason Provost Scholar Athlete Award, including a record 65 in 2020-21. The award recognizes the student-athletes who have earned at least 38 credit hours and have achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or better.
“While I am excited to be joining NFL Alumni as their new CEO, I will reflect on my time at George Mason University with fondness,” Edwards said. “I still recall the first time I walked on campus in May of 1990 as a young NFL football player to do offseason training. The growth of Mason since that time has been meteoric. I am extraordinarily grateful for the student-athletes and the many colleagues who I have had the privilege of working alongside. I am also very appreciative to Mason Nation, some of the best fans in the world.”
As CEO of the NFL Alumni, Edwards will lead the oldest and most well-known retired player organization in professional sports. Membership includes thousands of retired players, coaches, front office executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and avid fans.
Washington said he will announce an interim director and a search process prior to Edwards’ October departure.
Seventeen-year-old Amelia Anderson is a 2022 CORE Community Hero award recipient.
Local foundation announces Community Award honorees
The CORE Foundation announced their honorees for the 2022 Community Hero Awards.
This annual awards program recognizes the outstanding philanthropic work of those in our community who are making a difference with an entrepreneurial spirit. The event is a celebration of the awardees and CORE’s 16 years of supporting charitable projects which address societal needs, build community, and enable positive change.
The Community Hero awardees who will be honored at the Oct. 1 CORE Foundation Giving Gala are:
Partner of the Year - Gregorio's Trattoria for serving our community one meal and event at a time.
Cause of the Year - Fairfax Falcons for co-creating para and adaptive athlete triathlon opportunities in Northern Virginia.
Cause Rookie of the Year - NoVa Prism Center & Library for enabling freedom of self-expression and access to information for LGBTQ+ youth.
Community Heroes - Rosa Simon for working tirelessly to serve Reston and Herndon neighbors, and Amelia Anderson for soaring high and blazing a trail for women in aviation and STEM.
The 2022 Volunteer of the Year will be announced at the gala.
The Community Hero Awards Evaluation Committee was led by Liz Kamp, owner of New Trail Cycling & Strength and committee members were: Cheryl Fyock, founding CORE board member & Deloitte, Kevin Taylor, Analitk & the Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce, Mansoor Bhatti, Atlantic Union Bank Sophia Brown, 2021 CORE Community Hero & CEO of CORE Cause "Change the World for Girls"
“We look forward to celebrating our 2022 Heroes at the Gala on October 1 and invite the community to join us in recognizing the outstanding service of these individuals and organizations,“ said Taralyn Tharp Kohler, executive director.
The 2022 Giving Gala theme is “An Evening Under the Stars” and will feature a live jazz performance, DJ, a silent auction, raffle, and “tastes and sips” from local restaurants, breweries and wineries. The community is invited, and tickets are available on the CORE Foundation website at corefoundation.org/gala2022.
GOTR names new board member
Girls on the Run® of NOVA (GOTR NOVA) announced that it has appointed Kristen Cheman to its board of directors, effective immediately.
"We are thrilled to welcome Kristen as the newest member of our board. We are especially excited for her enthusiasm to create opportunities for elementary and middle school girls to practice healthy habits that will help them become strong, confident leaders,” said Rob Hargreaves, GOTR NOVA’s board president.
Cheman is senior vice Ppresident of LMI’s digital and analytic solutions. She leads an organization of more than 550 data scientists, software developers, and engineers who are focused on digital transformation, innovation, and rapid technology development. Cheman holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Allegheny College, a master’s in applied mathematics from North Carolina State University, and a master’s in systems engineering from the University
of Virginia. She also holds a certificate in leadership coaching.
“Running builds confidence, camaraderie, and other foundational skills that will impact young
girls for their lifetime. I am thrilled to serve on GOTR NOVA's board and be part of a mission
that I have been passionate about since I started running at age 5,” said Cheman. “I look
forward to working with the rest of the Board to continue to grow the organization and empower
more participants across Northern Virginia.”
Cheman is joining GOTR NOVA’s Board of Directors at the start of their fall 2022 season, which
began on Sept. 12 and wrap up with two celebratory 5K events in November. Learn
more about GOTR NOVA’s transformational program at www.gotrnova.org.
