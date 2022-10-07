PEOPLE AND PLACES
Cutline: Members of Assistance League of Northern Virginia gathered recently to assemble items for three of its important programs. One group of members assembled ‘Baby Bundles’ that included beautiful hand-made blankets, hats, sweaters, booties, and more. The Baby Bundles were delivered to a clinic that serves low-income families. Another group of members assembled ‘starter kits’ of new clothes for students at eight elementary schools. Each school received an assortment of basic clothing items, such as sweatpants and sweatshirts, T-shirts, leggings, underwear, and socks. Nearly 600 clothing items were provided.
Cutline: Officials cut the ribbon the Lake Anne House.
Leaders celebrate Lake Anne House grand opening
Enterprise Community Development and Fellowship Square celebrated the much-anticipated grand opening and ribbon cutting of Lake Anne House, featuring 240 modern apartment homes for low-income seniors in Reston.
Key project partners joining this celebration included Virginia Housing, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, Capital One and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The in-person event marked the end of a multi-year effort to redevelop the 1970s-era housing community and preserve affordable housing in Fairfax County, one of Virginia’s most expensive counties.
“Lake Anne House is an example of the high-quality affordable housing we can build with ingenuity, tenacity, and partnership. It is what fixing our housing supply looks like - a demonstration of how we can work collaboratively at all levels to build and rehabilitate housing - project by project, block by block, community by community - across the country,” said U.S. Deputy Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Adrianne Todman. “The Biden-Harris Administration has prioritized housing supply and affordability, and HUD partners with communities to build and rehab homes like Lake Anne House across the country each day.”
“This new state-of-the-art building in terms of energy efficiency and accessibility sets a new standard for what affordable housing can be. Most importantly, it will enable financially fragile older adults to be able to age in place here in Northern Virginia for many years to come,” said Christy Zeitz, CEO of Fellowship Square. While Reston is now one of the most expensive zip codes in the state, residents at the Lake Anne House – many of whom live on Social Security or Supplemental Security Income alone, with an average income between just $10,000-$15,000/year – are able to live independently in the dynamic Reston community.
In 2015, nonprofit senior housing operator Fellowship Square issued an RFP to redevelop the Lake Anne Fellowship House, an aging senior housing community built in the 1970s. Community Preservation and Development Corporation (Enterprise Community Development’s predecessor) responded with a novel solution to best meet the needs of Fellowship Square and its community of senior residents (age 62+). Instead of updating the current building and causing its residents to inconveniently relocate during renovation, the organization would construct a new building on an underutilized portion of the site. This would enable the seniors to relocate only once to their new apartments once the building was completed and enabled the developer the ability to create homes with improved accessibility, energy efficiency and numerous amenities.
"When you look at Lake Anne House today, it's easy to see its beauty and cutting-edge design. But there's so much more,” said Brian McLaughlin “There's a terrific story of working hand-in-hand with residents, of partnerships with the County and financing partners, and of staying determined and focused through an unprecedented and difficult pandemic. There's so much to celebrate and be proud of in this moment."
Enterprise Community Development and Fellowship Square took on this innovative development approach and constructed the new building adjacent to the original Lake Anne Fellowship House. The new Lake Anne House includes 56 studios, 178 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom apartments.
Residents were provided relocation support and moved from the original building to the new Lake Anne House in phases over the summer. Demolition of the now vacant circa-1970 buildings on the east half of the site will occur by the first quarter of 2023, and the land will be sold for future townhomes to a third-party homebuilder.
“The residents are so grateful for our bright and beautiful new apartments in this incredible modern building,” said Steve McAvoy, a resident of Lake Anne House for more than a decade. “We are so thankful for the enormous hard work done by so many people that allows us to continue to live as citizens of our Reston community that we love so much.”
To bring the vision to life, the development team secured project-based rental vouchers for 100 percent of the units and secured financing to meet its ambitious goal. The Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority awarded the project 122 new project-based vouchers, and HUD transferred and assigned all remaining vouchers from the old Fellowship buildings. The project financing incorporated $46.5 million in tax-exempt bond financing from the Virginia Housing and a $700,000 loan from the Virginia Housing Trust Fund. Additionally, the financing package contained $21.5 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity provided through Enterprise Housing Credit Investments by Capital One, $3 million in Blueprint Funding from the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority, $7.2 million in bridge financing from the Enterprise Community Loan Fund and equity from Enterprise Community Development and Fellowship Square. The market proceeds from the sale of the land underneath the old Fellowship buildings will provide repayment of all bridge financing.
Cutline: Ken Bigley
New Wolf Trap superintendent named
National Park Service (NPS) National Capital Regional Director Kym Hall has named Ken Bigley as the new superintendent of Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts. Wolf Trap, located in Vienna, is the only national park dedicated to presenting the performing arts.
As superintendent, Bigley will work with the park’s longstanding partner, Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, to provide state-of-the-art, memorable performing arts experiences at the Filene Center and family-friendly activities at the Children's Theatre-in-the-Woods. He will also lead NPS staff in conserving Wolf Trap’s beautiful, natural landscape for its environmental value and for people to enjoy hiking, bird watching, educational programs and simply being outside.
“Ken brings a wealth of leadership experience to this position and has already shown his commitment to working in partnership and engaging communities,” Hall said. “Ken’s dedication to the NPS mission and appreciation for the unique qualities of Wolf Trap make him a great steward and leader for this special destination.”
Bigley served as deputy superintendent of Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts since 2016. He has served as acting superintendent since May 2021 and begins his new position immediately.
“Wolf Trap offers incredible opportunities for people to enjoy the arts and nature in a national park,” Bigley said. “I look forward to continuing to work with our exceptional park team and our partners at the Wolf Trap Foundation to preserve Wolf Trap, expand our outreach and programming and connect more people with the outdoors.”
Bigley began his career as a resource assistant with the Student Conservation Association at Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico) in 1991. He served at many national park sites including Grand Canyon (Arizona), Mammoth Cave (Kentucky), Chamizal (Texas), and Everglades (Florida) before serving with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a financial specialist and later with the U.S. Forest Service as a budget officer. He has also served as an administrative officer with the NPS at Bandelier National Monument (New Mexico), Big Bend National Park (Texas), Prince William Forest Park and Manassas National Battlefield Park (both in Virginia).
Bigley earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Colorado Denver and a Bachelor of Arts in earth and planetary sciences from Harvard College.
He enjoys hiking, history, watching baseball and visiting national parks across the country with his three daughters Kate, Lauren and Sarah, and his wife, Lisa, who works at the NPS Accounting Operations Center.
Bigley succeeds George Liffert who was named superintendent at Prince William Forest Park in 2021.
Cutline: City of Fairfax officials and local business leaders cut the ribbon for the opening of The Flats on University.
Officials cut ribbon on GMU’s first off-campus student community
Fairfax Mayor David Meyer, city officials and local business leaders gathered last week to celebrate the opening of George Mason University’s first off-campus student community, The Flats on University.
Developed by Capstone Communities, the 267-unit development houses 825 residents. Conveniently located one mile north of GMU’s campus at the corner of University Drive and Democracy Lane, “The Flats” is only a short bike or bus ride to campus.
According to city officials, this development is poised to become a major economic development project for Fairfax.
“Bringing more than 800 students to the area, The Flats plays an important role in supporting our local downtown businesses and continued growth,” said Meyer. “We are proud to partner with a proven developer like Capstone and pleased they chose to bring this incredible development to the City of Fairfax.”
Since identifying the property in 2017, Capstone Communities has worked alongside the City to ensure The Flats provides an affordable off-campus housing option for students while also meeting the community’s needs. One important transportation need included the installation of two new stops along the city’s CUE bus system located near The Flats’ property.
“Capstone has built a legacy in student housing, developing off-campus communities across the country for the last 30+ years,” said Amanda Wallis, executive vice president of development for Capstone Communities. “This is what initially attracted us to Fairfax – a quality university and city lacking purpose-built student housing. We are proud to collaborate with The City of Fairfax to bring this concept into the heart of downtown and hope GMU students will enjoy it for many years to come.”
Designed by Niles Bolton Associates and built by Bozzuto Construction, The Flats offers a variety of fully furnished unit types, including studio, one, two, three and four-bedroom flats.
“The Flats is filling a much-needed void in the community, as we are 100 percent leased,” said Candice Woodward, property manager for The Flats on University. “It’s exciting to see residents already begin taking advantage of our student-focused amenities and the convenient location near campus.”
Cutline: Kim Heffernan
Advisor selected for Rising Star Scholarship
Northwest Financial Advisors LLC (NWFA), announced that Financial Advisor Kim Heffernan has been selected as a recipient of LPL Financial’s Achieve Rising Star Scholarship.
Heffernan is among only 21 scholarship winners selected out of approximately 2,000 eligible candidates nationwide.
The scholarship recognizes the next generation of top-producing female advisors with an invitation to the firm’s annual Achieve women’s conference to be held in San Antonio, Texas in November. The invitation-only event celebrates the achievements of an elite group of talented female advisors and features a preprogram workshop designed exclusively for scholarship winners.
Heffernan, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) professional, joined Northwest Financial Advisors in 2016.
“Kim has a true penchant for the financial advisory business and works diligently to satisfy the needs of our clients,” said Kevin Fisher, president and CEO of NWFA. “Based on her admirable record and growth with the firm, I can say with certainty that Kim is deserving of this scholarship.”
“I am honored to be selected for this distinct scholarship and to have the opportunity to attend the Achieve conference,” Heffernan said. “I look forward to cultivating relationships with other female advisors and using the knowledge I gain to continue serving and supporting my clients.”
Cutline: VHHA VP of Quality and Patient Safety Abraham Segres; Physical Therapist Susan Moore; lMVH President Roberta Tinch; IMVH CMO Pete Hanna, MD; VHHA Director of Patient Safety and Quality Kristie Burnette.
INOVA physical therapist receives award
Susan Moore, DPT, physical therapist at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital (IMVH), is a recipient of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s (VHHA) Virginians Speak Up for Safety award for the second quarter of 2022.
Moore was recognized for her actions in escalating her concerns regarding the evaluation of a patient experiencing back pain.
Launched in 2017, the VHHA’s Virginians Speak Up for Safety award is a statewide award designed to recognize individuals and teams within Virginia hospitals who successfully intervene in clinical situations to protect patients or staff members from potential harm. Two winners are selected each quarter.
“We believe that employees who feel safe and empowered to speak up to peers as well as to those in authority are able to do so because of a positive safety culture in their organization,” said Abraham Segres, VHHA’s VP of Quality and Patient Safety. “So, while we congratulate Susan for her actions, we also congratulate the leadership team at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital for the culture of safety they are creating that values information from frontline staff as a vital component of their journey to achieving zero harm to patients and staff.”
