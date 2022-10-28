Virginia Senator Tim Kaine and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speak at the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation in Herndon Oct. 19. Their focus was the recently passed CHIPS Act to support domestic chips manufacturing which is intended to create jobs, strengthen America’s national and economic security, and lower costs.
BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) celebrated Diwali at a festival in Chantilly Oct. 22. Here Devotees are performing the "Aarti," which is a Hindu ritual employed in worship wherein light (usually from a flame) is offered to God. Diwali traditions are founded in deep spiritual meaning and encourage communities to reflect at each step of the celebrations. The multiple days of Diwali are steeped in traditions and rituals that symbolize new beginnings and a renewed commitment to family. The bright colors of Rangoli, the lamps, the elaborate offering of vegetarian food (Annakut) to God, and mark a renewal of the good within and the goodwill towards all.
Wayne State University in Detroit unveiled the Colonel Gregory Gadson Office of Military and Veterans Academic Excellence in honor of Mount Vernon resident Col. (Ret.) Gregory Gadson.
Jim Anderson, a College of Engineering alumnus and founder of Urban Science, a Detroit-based automotive consultancy and technology firm, made a gift of $1 million to support the WSU Office of Military and Veterans Academic Excellence (OMVAE).
Anderson first heard about Gadson when a West Point graduate member of the Urban Science team sent a company-wide email asking colleagues to pray for Gadson following the an injury he sustained from a roadside bomb in May 2007. Anderson was inspired to meet Gadson and his wife, Kim. They have since formed a deep friendship, with Anderson continually searching for ways to honor his friend and his service, as well as recognizing all branches of the military.
“I appreciate not only Greg, but what the military has done for me,” Anderson said. “I wouldn’t have had this choice that I have, had it not been for the freedom and opportunities the armed forces provide all Americans. And you can’t be around Greg and not get inspired.”
Gadson later served as head of the Army’s Wounded Warrior program and as a garrison commander of Fort Belvoir until retiring in 2014.
He is also recognized as serving as the inspiration for the 2007 New York Giants, who went from 0-2 to Super Bowl champions after Mike Sullivan, a former West Point teammate and wide receivers coach for the Giants, invited Gadson to meet the team. Gadson’s emotional speech before their third game led to the Giants’ run to the Super Bowl. Gadson was on the sidelines throughout the season, and the Giants gave him his own Super Bowl ring. He has also acted professionally, including in the movie Battleship, and is an accomplished photographer and motivational speaker.
Maximus Foundation announces new president
Maximus announced that Dr. Arvenita W. Cherry, the company’s vice president for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I), has been named the new president of the Maximus Foundation.
Cherry stepped into this leadership role effective October 1. Dr. John Boyer, who served on the Foundation’s Board of Directors and as president and chairman for the past 17 years, will remain as chairman until his full retirement from the foundation later this fiscal year, at which time Cherry will assume both roles. In the interim, Boyer and Cherry will work collaboratively to ensure a seamless transition and completion of another successful grant cycle.
The Maximus Foundation, which was founded by the company’s board of directors in 2000, is committed to supporting organizations and programs that promote personal growth and self-sufficiency through improved health, child, and family development, as well as community development.
“Dr. Cherry has shown remarkable passion for the people who work at Maximus as well as the communities we serve,” said Bruce Caswell, president and Chief Executive Officer, Maximus. “She will excel in her new role as the Maximus Foundation’s impact continues to grow. We are grateful for Dr. Boyer’s personal commitment and efforts leading the foundation, which culminated with the highest annual grant total in his final year at the helm.”
In June, the Maximus Foundation announced $2 million in grants to 167 nonprofit organizations across the U.S. to fund its three key themes for giving in 2022: community development, youth development, and healthcare services.
“As we further expand the reach of the Maximus Foundation, we’ll remain focused on establishing deeper engagement with our grantees and their work,” said Cherry. “These organizations have impacted the lives of thousands of families nationwide and we want to give them as much support as possible to deliver even more results in local communities where our employees live and work.”
As the company’s vice president of DE&I, reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Cherry is leading Maximus’ commitment to ensure diversity, equity, and inclusion are core tenets of how we think and what we do across all areas of the business. Since joining Maximus in late 2020, she has evolved the DE&I strategy through a wide range of initiatives, such as conducting employee listening sessions, developing company-wide unconscious bias training and assessment for people managers, and launching Employee Resource Groups (ERGs).
“We’ve made incredible progress in recent years with DE&I and intend to build upon that by ensuring we’re aligning our Foundation giving with our DE&I strategy and initiatives,” said Cherry. “The Maximus Foundation is deeply meaningful to the people who work at Maximus because it supports nonprofits where they work and live, and we embrace our role in these communities.”
Park Authority names new communications director
The Fairfax County Park Authority has selected a new communicator to lead agency communications, marketing, community engagement, web and social media presence, media relations, events management, public meetings, and internal communications.
Susan Kalish has been named director of the Office of Marketing and Communications. Kalish, a seasoned communications professional, will replace longtime Public Information Officer Judy Pedersen, who is retiring at the end of the year after more than 20 years of service to the agency. Kalish will assume these duties on Dec. 16.
Kalish is currently the director of public relations for the Arlington County Department of Parks and Recreation, a post she has held since 2006. She currently manages department-wide marketing, communications, civic engagements and special events; and her responsibilities include branding, analytics, web development, social media, survey work, outreach, media relations, digital and print publications, and events.
“Susan is the right person to carry on the successful communications work of the agency, and to take us to new heights in the future,” said Deputy Director Aimee Vosper, who oversees this division. “She has a great foundation to build on, and a dedicated, capable staff she can depend on.”
The Office of Marketing and Communications was recently reorganized, taking two legacy groups -- the Public Information Office and the Marketing Group -- and combining their work, as well as adding much-needed staff resources. As a result, the newly formed division includes four focus areas: marketing, public information, creative services and digital technology.
Kalish is a graduate of Indiana University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science. Before her work with Arlington County, she served as director of corporate marketing for the International Association of Fire Chiefs. She also served as director of communications for the National Recreation and Park Association, as well as executive director of the American Running Association.
Kalish grew up in Fairfax County, raised her family here, and is a current resident of Falls Church.
Mosaic principal recognized
Mosaic Elementary School Principal Mahri Aste is one of only nine school leaders recognized nationally by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a recipient of the 2022 Terrell H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership. The award recognizes outstanding school leaders and the vital role they play in guiding students and schools to excellence, frequently under challenging circumstances.
“I’m so honored and grateful for this recognition,” Aste said. “It’s a privilege to be surrounded by so many amazing kids and staff at Mosaic. I’ve tried to be a leader who celebrates joy and excellence every day in our important work.”
“In her 32 years as a teacher and leader, Dr. Aste has been a dedicated and skilled educator and leader among her peers,” said Douglas Tyson, assistant superintendent of Region 1. “The most evident example of how Principal Aste’s leadership has impacted the school can be seen in the achievement of Mosaic students. In the last three years, Mosaic has made significant strides in closing achievement gaps for Black and Hispanic students and English language learners. We are proud to have her impact in our community recognized by the Department of Education.”
Principals chosen as Terrel H. Bell Award recipients have transformed their schools, according to the Department of Education press release. “Their vision and collaborative leadership styles have produced outstanding results for all of their students to develop academically, emotionally, physically, socially, and culturally,” it states. “These principals have shown that with effective leadership, skilled teaching, and high expectations, all students can learn.”
The award is part of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. Mosaic was named a National Blue Ribbon School earlier this fall.
OTFBA announces new executive director
The Old Town Fairfax Business Association (OTFBA) announced the appointment of Tess Rollins
as its first full-time executive director.
The OTFBA has accomplished this historic milestone with the support of the business community and a $50,000 seed funding grant from the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority (EDA). The grant is part of the EDA’s commitment to supporting and strengthening both the OTFBA and the Old Town commercial activity center.
"The OTFBA is very enthusiastic and eager to have Tess on board to implement initiatives to support the efforts of the association, increase the OTFBA’s impact, and expand reach to benefit our membership,” said Josh Alexander, Old Town Fairfax Business Association chair. “Tess brings creative energy which can foster relationships and collaborations to promote growth."
“Fairfax City deserves a strong and vibrant merchants association to develop and program events that lead to an identifiable brand for residents and visitors from across Northern Virginia,” said Christopher Bruno, director of Economic Development for Fairfax City and Executive Director of the EDA. “We are excited to partner with Tess as she builds on the meaningful foundation provided by the board and business owners.”
Park Authority honors former board chair
For more than four decades, the Fairfax County Park Authority Board has been presenting awards in her name, honoring those individuals and groups who epitomize the very best of volunteer service to the Fairfax County Park system. Now, Ellamae (Elly) Doyle, former chairman and member of the Park Board, is the recipient of a Chairman’s Choice Award, which recognizes her many years of service to the Park Authority and to residents of Fairfax County.
On Dec. 20, 1988, the Elly Doyle Park Service Award was established in recognition of Ellamae Doyle’s years of outstanding service to the park system. This award honors her dedication to continue volunteer service in the community. The annual award publicly honors volunteers or groups for outstanding service to Fairfax County parks.
The decision was unanimous and indicative of the great respect and admiration Park Board members feel for her. Doyle has been a significant influencer, park advocate and a key figure in creating the Fairfax County park system as we know it today. She believes in the many collective community benefits of parks and the need to protect and preserve open space.
She served on the Park Authority Board from 1958 through 1974 and was elected board chair in 1965 and served through 1968. She ushered in a time of significant park system growth, complexity and success. Under her leadership, the Park Board used park bonds to finance park expansion and new facilities, putting to work an effective tool for funding new parks and land acquisition. They are an influential element in establishing a world-class park system recognized nationally with four Gold Medal Awards.
“Among her greatest achievements is the preservation of open space in Fairfax County via park bonds. She served as a vocal advocate for the agency’s numerous bond referenda over the years,” said Park Authority Board Chairman Bill Bouie. “She also recognized the importance of volunteer service and encouraged residents in Fairfax County to truly make the growing park system an integral part of their lives via participation, service and advocacy. It is important that we take the time to say thank you now and recognize her contributions to our success.” The Park Board established the Chairman’s Choice Award in April 2019 to recognize outstanding long-term support, service to and advocacy on behalf of the Park Authority. This award honors those whose efforts have provided a critical contribution to the agency and helped sustain and expand its nationally accredited facilities and programs. The contributions of the recipient of this award must support the One Fairfax policy.
