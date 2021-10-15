SPARC office opens in Vienna
SPARC, a non-profit that provides day programs for adults with disabilities, opened its new administrative office in Vienna at The Church of the Good Shepherd, at 2351 Hunter Mill Rd. in Vienna.
“We set the stage for learning skills and habits that improve life for our club members and their families,” said SPARC Executive Director Debi Alexander. The non-profit is celebrating its 15th anniversary this fall.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony and talent show will take place Oct. 21 (an earlier event was postponed as heavy rain flooded parts of the church building).
“We are thrilled to partner with SPARC to help adults with disabilities have a safe space,” said Good Shepherd Pastor Eric Song. “Allowing SPARC to use our space is a tremendous blessing to help people in our community.”
The church previously provided space in its Fellowship Hall in summer months for the group to hold its day program, where participants take part in ways that are adapted to their abilities. Club members compete in news quizzes, play word games and use their imaginations to express themselves. They cook, paint, build and create in their own way.
Good Shepherd members Mary and Bob Burger got involved with SPARC years ago when their late son used its services. Mary now serves as a SPARC board member.
“SPARC provides an incredible program for these adults who have little or no options for employment, though a few do have some limited work,” Mary said. “The program provides these adults with disabilities the opportunity to interact with others, to be stimulated and to feel a part of the community. We know there is a large population out there that needs this program.”
Like many organizations, SPARC has been impacted by the pandemic. The SPARC staff set up for club members a virtual/Zoom program that is still available. In July, in-person club meetings resumed at two of SPARC’s locations, including at Good Shepherd where meetings are held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information visit https://sparcsolutions.org/
Fairfax County agencies win 2021 Excellence in Economic Development awards
Fairfax County agencies won three Excellence in Economic Development awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), a trade organization serving economic developers around the world, at its annual meeting October 5.
Fairfax County won awards in innovation, marketing and outreach. The honors recognize the county as being among of the world's best economic development programs and highlights the ongoing innovation that is the hallmark of region.
The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) won a Gold Award for its WorkinNorthernVirginia.com website in the category of special purpose website. The county’s Department of Economic Initiatives and Department of Transportation won a Silver Award for Relay, a Connected and Autonomous Vehicle operating in the Merrifield area, in the category of Innovation Programs and Initiatives. The FCEDA received a Bronze Award for its annual report “2020: Rising to the Challenge.”
“Fairfax County is focused on growing the economy through supporting competitive sectors and new technologies. By pursuing programs and partnerships, like Relay and the talent outreach initiative, we will stay on the leading edge and further diversify our tax base and talent pool,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “This award is a testament to our staff’s dedication to make positive change for the residents of Fairfax County.”
"It is gratifying to be recognized by our IEDC peers for our work, particularly this year winning a Gold Award for our groundbreaking talent website and a Bronze Award for our annual report video that captured a most challenging year," said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of FCEDA. "I am also so proud of the Fairfax County team that won a Silver Award for the Relay autonomous vehicle. We have a big team pushing for economic success for the county and these wins demonstrate the wisdom of standing up a county Department of Economic Initiatives to work alongside the Economic Development Authority to make Fairfax County an even better place to live, work, play and learn."
IEDC's Excellence in Economic Development Awards honor organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban, and rural communities. Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers. IEDC received more than 500 submissions from four countries. This is the third year that the FCEDA has won a Gold Award, the others coming in 2020 and 2013, and it is the first time that other county agencies have received an IEDC award.
FCPS students uses his skills as a Boy Scout to create an outdoor learning space
On a warm Tuesday morning at Ravensworth Elementary, a sixth grade class wanders underneath a white tent, each student scoping out where they’ll sit. Normally, these students would be indoors, sitting in plastic chairs, getting ready for their first lesson of the day. But today, their options are a bit more exciting: a tree stump painted bright yellow, a tree stump painted dark blue, or an interesting looking lounge chair constructed from two pieces of wood. As each student finds a seat, their attention turns to the giant white board at the front of the outdoor classroom and the teacher begins her lesson.
This colorful and lively learning area is all thanks to former Ravensworth student Logan Pembleton. Now 15 years old and a sophomore at Lake Braddock Secondary School, Pembleton got involved in designing the outdoor classroom as part of his Eagle Scouts project. Late last spring, Ravensworth Principal Erika Aspuria put a post in her school’s weekly community newsletter, asking for help creating an outdoor classroom under the school’s new tent. When Pembleton and his mom saw the post, they knew it was the perfect opportunity to help students learn during the pandemic.
“Outdoor classrooms are very important this year because the kids have to wear masks, and it gets stuffy,” Pembleton said. “So when they go outside they can take them off.”
He began by doing research. He found the design for the wooden chairs online. He searched Home Depot for the best deals on lumber. He created a white board design that would be waterproof and mobile. Finally, the plan was ready to go, but he needed help getting it done. So he started sending out emails asking for volunteers.
“When Logan started planning, it was amazing how much enthusiasm and excitement there was from neighbors, friends and schoolmates.” Lisa Pembleton said, “Everyone was really willing to pitch in or help out with donations. And the Ravensworth students that showed up were really excited about being able to tell their classmates that they helped with the project.”
Pembleton says one special part of the project was connecting with younger Boy Scouts who came out to help.
“You could figure out if they pay attention, and see how well they do, and see what they're capable of and what their limits are,” he said. “And then I could give them some advice and help them improve on whatever they're working on.”
The project took several hours over two days to complete, with about 14 people working each day. The classroom came together just in time, and was ready for students by the first day of school. Aspuria says she plans to use Pembleton’s creations for years to come. She says one of her favorite parts of the project is that it brought people together, after several months of being apart.
“This is a student that has a connection to this school, '' she added. “This will always be his elementary school. He was able to leave a lasting impact here. And it’s also great he was able to draw in other scouts who are currently students here. It really truly was a community event and will have a community impact.”
Three Reston residents appointed to RCC Board of Governors
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors appointed three Reston residents to the nine-member Reston Community Center Board of Governors October 5. They are William G. Bouie, Lisa Sechrest-Ehrhardt and Richard Stillson.
All three candidates were appointed for three-year terms. This was an uncontested election; all three candidates were incumbents. The appointments were made based upon the official results of the 2021 RCC Preference Poll. Vote tallies for the five candidates were as follows:
William G. Bouie: 1,439 votes
Lisa Sechrest-Ehrhardt: 1,396 votes
Richard Stillson: 1,382 votes
The three-year terms for Bouie, Sechrest-Ehrhardt and Stillson will begin November 1.
Bouie has served on the RCC Board of Governors since 2003. He is also chairman of the Fairfax County Park Authority Board. Mr. Bouie is a telecommunications executive who is a passionate advocate for Reston and Fairfax County youth and adult sports and recreation opportunities. He has also served on the boards of the Wolf Trap Foundation, Public Art Reston, Fairfax County YMCA Reston and Reston Youth Baseball.
Sechrest-Ehrhardt is a 46-year resident of Reston and an RCC Board of Governors member since 2012. A social worker, she is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, and she seeks to use her professional and personal experience to contribute to the social, cultural and educational environments provided by RCC.
Stillson has served on the RCC Board of Governors since 2018. He has lived in Reston for 49 years. Stillson has been involved in Reston organizations since the community’s early days, including Reston 2020 and the first Reston Comprehensive Plan Task Force.
Vienna Presbyterian Church welcomes new pastor
Vienna Presbyterian Church (VPC) is pleased to announce and welcome the Rev. Dr. Hope Italiano Lee as the church’s new lead pastor. She started her new position October 4.
Lee is a seasoned leader who has served congregations in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Most recently she was the lead pastor at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Bradenton, Fla. The reverend holds a Doctor of Ministry degree from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary as well as a Master of Divinity from Columbia Theological Seminary.
“We are so excited to welcome a pastoral leader of Hope’s caliber to Vienna Presbyterian Church,” said John Hall and Yvonne Malloy, co-chairs of the Pastor Nominating Committee. “Her engaging, open style both in preaching and interacting with people of all backgrounds was what inspired our call for her to be our next lead pastor.” Lee and her husband, Sung Lee, have three children: Anna, Peter, and Maria.
“We don’t take ourselves too seriously … [but] we do take the gospel seriously,” Lee said referring to her close-knit family. “And we try to live our lives in a way that carries the hope of Christ out into the world through our everyday living. We consistently seek to ‘be the church’ wherever we find ourselves.
"We are living in a world that is desperately seeking to be transformed,” she said. “I can't wait to serve with the people of VPC as we seek that transformation together for the people of Northern Virginia through the hope of Jesus Christ!"
Bryant High School teacher selected as Region 4 Teacher of the Year
Howard Brewer, alternative schools teacher for interagency alternative schools located at Bryant High School, has been selected as the 2022 Virginia Region 4 Teacher of the Year.
Dr. Scott Brabrand, superintendent, presented the award at a surprise ceremony in the Bryant High School library October 4. Brewer is also now a finalist for the 2022 Mary J. Bicouvaris Virginia Teacher of the Year award from Brabrand.
“We are thrilled for you. You served your country in the U.S. Navy, you served the Fairfax County community by being a teacher here at Bryant, and we are honored and inspired,” Brabrand said as he presented the award. “In the pandemic, you were front and center in the classrooms. You’re not just a teacher but a life coach. You’re not only an inspiration to your students, but you’re a personal inspiration to me.”
Brewer, a U.S. Navy veteran, is a career-switcher. After leaving the Navy, Howard attended college and credits his mentor, Dr. Rita Giles, for recruiting him into education upon his graduation.
“She showed me how I could give back to my community and make a lasting impact on young people,” said Brewer. “The first time a student told me ‘you saved my life’, I knew I couldn’t be anywhere else. I believe God puts people in your life for a reason and puts you in the right place for your season.”
He also credits his mother, a college professor, as well as his wife, Sylvia, an educator for District of Columbia Public Schools. “These three strong women held me up and helped me get on the right path and this is the fruits of that labor,” he said.
“Mr. Brewer is not only an academic teacher to the students, but he is also a life coach. He takes pride in getting to know the students and being a mentor to them, where he provides guidance in education and life,” said Assistant Principal Brandon Morehead. “I can truly say because of Mr. Brewer many students have completed grade levels, graduated, stayed out of jail, and stayed alive.”
Brewer was nominated by Principal Jennifer Knox, who touted his good works. “Mr. Brewer’s impact transcends his students and their families. He makes his colleagues better teachers by committing to laughter each day, by embracing each day with deep joy, by designing and modeling creative lessons that engage students and garner high interest, by building a deep sense of team and family among his colleagues, by being brave with ‘fierce conversations’ about important issues that affect culture and safety and belonging, and by building strong partnerships with court agencies, probation officers, police, and community mentors,” said Knox. “Every single adult who has worked alongside Howard Brewer agrees emphatically on one thing ‘He makes me better.’”
Brewer claims one of the reasons he got into education after the military is to affect young people, and to be acknowledged for doing that is “the greatest feeling in the world.”
Brewer went to Richmond October 14 to meet Governor Ralph Northam and represent Region 4 for the Virginia Teacher of Year award.
