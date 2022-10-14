Noman Cole plant mechanics Aleinis Brioso Zavala and Kelvin Villacorta installed a $13K Degrit pump that saves $4,400 in electrical costs and 40 metric tons of greenhouse gases annually, equating to taking nine cars off the road and eight homes off the grid.
Ringing the Bell of Peace and Harmony to commemorate 10 years of stewardship of Meadowlark Botanical Gardens' Korean Bell Garden and the 140th anniversary of the Republic of Korea and United States relations. Left to Right: Cho Tae-yong, Republic of Korea Ambassador to the United States; Paul Gilbert, executive director, NOVA Parks; Jeung-Hwa Elmejjad-Yi, president, Korean American Cultural Committee;Seijoong Kwon, minister and Consul General, Republic of Korea
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner wrapped up Suicide Prevention Awareness Month by taking part in a conversation on mental health and suicide prevention. Warner heard from mental health advocates at PRS – the behavioral health non-profit that serves Northern Virginia through the “988” crisis hotline – about ways to support mental health in Virginia. During the discussion, the senator highlighted recent funding for mental health efforts, including $2.6 million in crisis hotline funding for Virginia.
New Circuit Court judge is commissioned
Christie Ann Leary was presented her official commission as a Fairfax County Circuit Court judge, on Oct. 7.
Prior to joining the Circuit Court in 2022, Leary served as a substitute judge for the General District Court and Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court for eight years. Leary practiced law for 21 years before taking the bench, and in 2011 she co-founded the law offices of Leary Law, PC, where she focused her practice on criminal defense, personal injury and civil litigation matters.
Leary, a native of Fairfax, earned her Bachelor of Arts in History and Government from the College of William and Mary and her juris doctor from George Mason University School of Law.
Three appointed to RCC board
On Oct. 11, at the request of Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors appointed three Reston residents to the nine-member Reston Community Center Board of Governors: Beverly A. Cosham, Paul D. Thomas and Shane M. Ziegler.
All three candidates were appointed for three-year terms. Cosham and Thomas were incumbents. Ziegler is new to the RCC Board.
The three-year terms for Cosham, Thomas and Ziegler will begin on November 7. The appointments were made based upon the official results of the 2022 RCC Preference Poll, which ran from Sept. 9 to 30. Vote tallies for the three candidates were as follows:Thomas 1,277, Cosham 1,181, and Ziegler 1,141.
Cosham has served on the RCC Board of Governors since 2001, and she is the current Board chair. She has given decades of service to Reston-area arts groups, including as a founding member of the Reston Chorale and Reston Community Players.
Thomas grew up in Reston and was first elected to the RCC Board in 2016. He has served in leadership positions for many Reston organizations, including Reston Association, the South Lakes High School PTSA, and the Fairfax County Human Services Council. Thomas is currently the RCC Board treasurer.
Ziegler is the co-founder and president of Reston Forward, a new nonprofit aimed at ensuring new Restonians are connected to their new home through civic education, community service, network and advocacy. Ziegler recently moved to Reston.
Boy Scouts names Whitney M. Young Jr. Award recipient
Michael Chavira, co-founder and managing partner of intelligence services firm Axiologic Solutions LLC, has been named the recipient of the 2022 Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award presented by the Boy Scouts of America’s National Capital Area Council.
The award will be presented to Chavira at an evening reception on Oct. 19, at the Tower Club in Vienna. The ceremony will bring together civic-minded individuals and business leaders from throughout the Greater Washington Metropolitan Area in an event that recognizes and celebrates the importance of scouting in guiding and developing today’s youth. Sponsorships and tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3EBGBR8.
Chavira has continued to give back to his community by serving as a member of the D.C. Scouting Cares Committee, on the board of directors of the Buffalo Bill Museum of the West and as a member of the George Mason University Government Contracting Advisory Board. He also is on the advisory board of City Kids Wilderness Project, a D.C. nonprofit that was founded on the belief that providing enriching life experiences for D.C. children can enhance their lives, the lives of their families and the greater community. With his support, Axiologic also supports City Kids as well as other charities, including the Children’s Science Center of Northern Virginia.
The Boy Scouts of America presents the Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award to recognize outstanding service by an adult individual or by an organization for demonstrated involvement in the development and implementation of scouting opportunities for youth from rural or low-income urban backgrounds. The award honors the memory and public service of Young, a noted civil rights pioneer, social worker and statesman.
