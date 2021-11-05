NVTC president receives Distinguished Alumni Award from GMU
Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the national capital region’s technology community, today announced that Jennifer Taylor, NVTC’s president and CEO, has been awarded the George Mason University’s School of Business Distinguished Alumni Award. Taylor received her Master’s of Business Administration from Mason in 1998.
Taylor is president and CEO of NVTC, one of the largest regional technology councils in the nation with a mission to accelerate technology innovation and promote world-class workforce development. Within Taylor’s first year at NVTC, she has modernized operations, increased revenue through membership and sponsorship growth, launched new programming for members, and completed a five-year strategic plan to position the region as one of the nation’s most vibrant and thriving tech hubs.
“My learning experience at Mason’s School of Business has reaped so many rewards for me over my 30-year career in our region. I not only learned critical business principles in disciplines from accounting, economics, strategic planning, entrepreneurship, to change management, I have also put them into practice in every position I have held. My degree gave me the knowledge and the confidence to perform and grow in my profession.” said Taylor. “I invite our next-generation of leaders to pursue a degree at this prestigious university, so that they too may access the growing number of in-demand jobs in our region. It’s your time and Mason’s time.”
Each year, George Mason University awards 14 alumni, one awardee per college, the title of Distinguished Alumni on behalf of their affiliated academic unit or alumni affinity constituency. The School of Business Distinguished Alumni Award is given to a graduate who has made significant contributions to George Mason University through their level of engagement within the university, their service to the community, and professional accomplishments in their field.
“Jennifer epitomizes the career and growth opportunities that a degree from Mason can yield for all of its students, regardless of their background or stage in life,” said Dr. Gregory Washington, president of Mason and a member of the NVTC board of directors. “As CEO of NVTC, Jennifer is committed to strengthening our workforce and closing the region’s skills gap, and I am thrilled to have a Mason alum at the head of such a pivotal community organization at this critical moment in time.”
Prior to NVTC, Taylor served as vice president of Industry Affairs at the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) where she engaged with its 2,000 plus member companies and launched its 21st Century Workforce Council and the Diversity and Inclusion Working Group. Taylor has also held leadership positions at Caring Village, AARP and the American Red Cross. She currently serves on three Board of Directors: George Mason University MBA School of Management Advisory Council, GOVirginia Region7, and TECNA (Technology Councils of North America). Taylor holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and an MBA from George Mason University.
BLM-Eastern States unveils new field station in Lorton
The Bureau of Land Management Eastern States held a ceremony October 28 commemorating the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chesapeake Conservancy, and officially opening the new Lower Potomac Field Station Office at the Meadowood Special Recreation Management Area in Lorton.
“Partnerships are vital to sustain public lands,” said Mitchell Leverette, BLM Eastern States state director. “We are thrilled that we were able to meet here today to unveil our new building and sign the MOU with the Chesapeake Conservancy, signifying our commitment to continue working together for our shared stakeholders.”
The MOU establishes a general framework for cooperation between the BLM and the Chesapeake Conservancy. Roles and responsibilities between both parties are clearly defined to preserve, interpret, and enhance the enjoyment of the Chesapeake Bay area.
The Meadowood Special Recreation Management Area is an 800-acre mosaic of meadows, hardwood forests, freshwater ponds, and riparian acres that support rich and diverse communities of native flora and fauna. The BLM began its efforts in acquiring the Meadowood SRMA in the late 1990s and obtained property ownership in 2001. The LPFS staff is integral to the success of projects, events, programs, and activities conducted at the SRMA.
Prior to the construction of the new field station building, BLM staff utilized three existing structures that were acquired in the early 2000s. All were marginally functional as office spaces and expensive to maintain. The LPFS staff now operates in a central and modernized building space, enhancing its ability to serve the public.
“We are excited to build on the partnership we have enjoyed with the Bureau of Land Management for several years, beginning with the successful Rivers of the Chesapeake Land and Water Conservation Fund Collaborative Landscapes Initiative, that resulted in the expansion of Meadowood by 14 acres,” said Chesapeake Conservancy President and CEO Joel Dunn. "We found then that our organizations have much in common when it comes to conserving land, providing recreational and educational opportunities, and enhancing environmental stewardship within the Chesapeake. The Memorandum of Understanding that we signed today memorializes our pledge to bolster and sustain our partnership.”
For more information on the Meadowood Special Recreation Area and the Lower Potomac Field Station, visit https://on.doi.gov/3mubugx.
Two Park Authority nominees honored at VRPS conference
Two Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) nominees were honored by the Virginia Recreation and Park Society (VRPS) at its annual conference last week in Harrisonburg.
Dr. Jeffrey Kretsch received the organization’s Distinguished Volunteer Service Award, and Northrop Grumman was honored in the Distinguished Private Sector Service category.
“I am so proud of those who won VRPS awards this year, as well as those additional volunteers and staff members who were nominated. This year is special because of the innovation that was necessary to continue providing programs and services through a global pandemic. I am so proud to be able to work every day with such creative passionate people,” said FCPA Executive Director Jai Cole.
Cole also offered congratulations to Park Authority Board Chairman Bill Bouie, who was honored as a Distinguished Volunteer for his outstanding service with Reston Community Center. Bouie, a telecommunications executive, coach, athlete and youth sports advocate, was recently named to his seventh term on the nine-member Reston Community Center (RCC) Board. He currently is the board’s vice-chair. Bouie’s leadership and vision have been a big part of RCC’s programming, equity and fiscal success over the years. In addition, the complete renovation of the Terry L. Smith Aquatics Center at the RCC was chosen as the best new renovation (bricks and mortar).
“No one has embodied Reston values more than Bill Bouie,” said Leila Gordon, RCC executive director. “He gives and engenders respect; he believes in the power of each individual to contribute to the common good if they are given the tools to realize their potential. Bill makes us all better by showing us the example of someone who is a true servant leader and who loves building community.”
RCC opened the doors to its renovated aquatics center in early 2020. The $5.5 million project replaced a 40-year-old pool and its aging infrastructure with two new, state-of-the art pools: a 25-yard lap pool and a warm water exercise pool.
As a volunteer at Turner Farm Park since 2012, Kretsch has helped to maintain the site’s roll-top observatory and telescopes, served as a liaison, leader and coordinator for other volunteers at the site, and coordinated programs and permits at the park. Working with others in the Analemma Society, he hosts regular astronomy programs at the observatory that are free to the public. He has spent hours helping the Park Authority apply to become an International Urban Dark Sky Place by taking sky quality measurements and lighting inventories, while bolstering community support for the project. During the pandemic, Kretsch helped the FCPA pivot to virtual programming and led Zoom lectures on astronomy topics. In addition, he helps coordinate Eagle Scout projects at the park.
Since 2001 Northrop Grumman has provided generous funding totaling more than $169,000 to support environmental education in Fairfax County parks. Much of the funding supported the Meaningful Watershed Environmental Education (MWEE) programs at Hidden Oaks Nature Center, which engage fourth and seventh grade students in hands-on, educational field trips focusing on the importance of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. In 2020, when COVID-19 shuttered schools and parks, the aerospace and defense company allowed Hidden Oaks to modify its in-person, hands-on MWEE field trips and use the $10,000 donation to provide Science Educational Support stewardship education field trips via short videos to county elementary and middle school students. The videos, in English and Spanish, taught students about oceans, stream monitoring, moon phases, turtles and other environmental topics.
VRPS is a private, nonprofit professional organization, founded in 1953. Its purpose is to unite all professionals, students, and interested lay persons engaged in the field of recreation, parks and other leisure services in Virginia into one body. Members work together to promote and improve the profession in all its diversity. VRPS is affiliated with the National Recreation and Park Association.
Inova Mount Vernon wins therapeutic garden grant
After receiving thousands of votes from the public, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital announced their therapeutic recreation team won first place in this year’s National Garden Bureau (NGB) Therapeutic Garden Grant.
In addition to a variety of tools and supplies, the team will receive $3,000 towards improving the horticulture therapy program.
Each year, the NGB selects three therapeutic garden programs as recipients of a grant to help expand or perpetuate their therapeutic garden. These programs then compete for a first, second and third-place prize. In early September, a 60-second video describing Inova Mount Vernon Hospital’s horticultural therapy program was posted to the NGB website, along with those of two other finalists. The public was then asked to vote for the most deserving garden.
“We are thrilled to have won NGB’s Therapeutic Garden Grant,” said Paula Berntsen, CTRS, recreational therapist at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital. “This grant will go a long way toward helping us procure the equipment and supplies we need to grow our horticultural program to not only improve our outdoor garden space, but also enhance the special rehabilitative care we provide our patients.”
The Therapeutic Garden Grant is a philanthropic program of NGB dedicated to supporting therapeutic gardens across North America. Inova Mount Vernon Hospital’s horticultural therapy program is one of only a few programs in the Northern Virginia region.
“Horticultural therapy is a unique program within our renowned inpatient rehabilitation center,” said Roberta Tinch, MHA, FACHE, president of Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and administrator of Inova’s musculoskeletal services. “Over the years, the program has evolved from a small raised bed to a large therapeutic pavilion, where multidisciplinary teams of therapists use gardening tasks to work on individual patient goals. It is just one of the many programs we offer our rehabilitation patients to help them regain the skills needed to return to their fullest lives.”
Inova Mount Vernon Hospital’s horticultural therapy program started in June 2019 as part of the therapeutic recreation department and in partnership with Jan Lane, HTR, of GardenLane, LLC. Horticultural therapy is a weekly, year-round program that centers on the ways in which plants and nature relate to a patient's experience in rehabilitation and healing.
“Horticultural therapy offers patients a number of benefits including improved memory, cognitive abilities, task initiation, language skills and socialization. It can also help strengthen muscles and improve coordination, balance and endurance,” Lane said. “It is a joy to see patients get such a sense of accomplishment as they work to complete a project and make progress toward their therapeutic goals as well.”
Dewberry announces promotion
Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced that Griffin Brumbaugh has been promoted to senior web content specialist in its Fairfax office.
Brumbaugh has more than six years of experience and has been with the firm since 2018. He is responsible for developing both written and video content, managing and analyzing all of the firm’s corporate social media accounts and website, providing social media training, and supporting corporate growth initiatives.
“Griffin has been integral to several large-scale projects over the last few years, including improving our social media presence, collaborating on an award-winning video storytelling approach, and the refresh of Dewberry’s website,” said Dewberry Chief Communications Officer Molly Johnson. “His creativity, ambition, and commitment to telling our story have made him a great asset to our team and the firm.”
Brumbaugh earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Wake Forest University (2015). He also supports Dewberry’s community engagement initiative and advocates.
Cornerstones launches 2021 Gift for Kids drive
For many lower-income families struggling with economic instability, particularly due to the lingering impact of the pandemic, this time of year is difficult. Already stretched home budgets don’t allow for extras like gift giving and celebrations. As one of the region’s leading safety-net and human services organizations in Northern Virginia, Cornerstones is rallying the community this holiday season to help provide extra support through our annual Gifts for Kids Drive.
Through November 12, the public is encouraged to register as a Gifts for Kids donor.
As with last year’s successful drive, donors are asked to purchase retail gift cards only (no toys will be accepted) – such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, TJMaxx, Kohls, etc. - in $25, $50, or $75 increments. Gift cards should be delivered to Cornerstones November 15-17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, located at 11900 Lawyers Road in Reston. Donors may also coordinate with the Cornerstones team to provide gift cards in an amount that will cover a specific request from a child’s wish list.
“The Gifts for Kids is one of Cornerstones’ most highly anticipated community drives,” said Nate King, coordinator of In-kind Donations and Drives. “We have more than 800 wish lists from children to fulfill this year. Every donation is critical to helping us meet this ambitious goal. Our Gifts for Kids drive is a rewarding and meaningful opportunity for donors and volunteers to help ensure our youngest neighbors celebrate a meaningful and memorable holiday with their families.”
Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, Cornerstones’ Gifts for Kids drive runs concurrently this year with their Thanksgiving Food drive to help reduce the number of interactions for everyone involved and give families time to purchase gifts for their children. All registered families will receive gift cards in lieu of physical gifts to ensure the safety of volunteers, donors, donation recipients, and staff.
For more information about Cornerstones’ Gifts for Kids Drive, please visit https://bit.ly/3jE3bgA.
