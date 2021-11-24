FSO mourns the loss of board chairman
The Fairfax Symphony Orchestra (FSO) mourns the loss of its Chairman James C.McKeever, Jr., who passed away October 30, at the age of 75.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend,” said Jonathan Kerr, executive director of the
Fairfax Symphony Orchestra. “We are forever grateful for Jim’s leadership and support. His
unwavering commitment and dedication to excellence in the arts and music education helped us
expand our programs to better serve our community. His love of the FSO was resounding, and his
legacy lives on through the music and service of the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra to our region.”
McKeever was president and CEO of McKeever Services Corporation (MSC), a construction
consulting firm he founded in 1974. A U.S. Army veteran, McKeever’s firm played a major role in
Northern Virginia’s explosive growth over the last four decades.
He also dedicated his life to the arts, believing the arts are vital for a balanced society. He served as a
Virginia State Commissioner for the Arts and chairman of ArtsFairfax. He was elected chairman of the
FSO Board in 2016. Vice Chairman, Jose Figueroa of Priority One Services will assume the leadership
of the organization as chairman.
“The Fairfax Symphony family lost a great leader with the passing of Jim McKeever,” said
Figueroa. “He will be greatly missed. Jim’s legacy however will be with us forever and within that
legacy is a clear roadmap for the Symphony to follow. We will continue to strive for excellence,
creativity, and energy in our future performances. Jim set a high bar for the Board of Directors, and it
will be our goal to meet those standards that he strove for all the time. Jim left us the tools with which
to continue our mission to support this great orchestra. I invite everyone to help celebrate Jim
McKeever’s life.”
Under McKeever’s leadership as chairman, the FSO has strengthened its commitment to artistic
excellence, emerging artists, music education, diversity, and financial accountability. Select
achievements included: the expansion of the FSO Link Up education program to serve more than
10,000 students in Title 1 elementary schools across our region by going virtual in 2020; the 2017
commission and premiere of a new work titled, Resolutions by Virginia composer Mark Camphouse in
honor of Fairfax County’s 275th Anniversary and the orchestra’s 60 th ; the Fairfax County All-Stars
Young Artists’ mentorship program for high school musicians; the collaboration between the FSO and
The Fairfax Ballet on their annual performance of The Nutcracker; and the launch of the FSO’s
Diversity Fellowship Program supporting university-level student musicians currently under-
represented in orchestras today.
“Jim was an inspired leader,” said Christopher Zimmerman, FSO music director and conductor. “He was always clear and consistent in his philosophy of, and belief in, what the orchestra should aspire to,
and what it can and should do for its audiences and the community at large. He was a uniquely
generous man and an unfailing gentleman.”
Reston Association receives Recreation Award
The Resort and Commercial Recreation Association presented Reston Association with its Excellence in Programming Award last week.
The award was accepted by Dan Merenick and Katherine Caffrey of RA for the Parks & Recreation Department's "Camps in a Box" program.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, RA sent camp boxes to Reston families. Each box contained nature activities, arts & crafts, science experiments and other fun things for children to do from the safety of their homes.
The award recognizes innovative programs that "contributed to the betterment of the community," according to the RCRA.
McLean Rotary’s First Dignity of Work Award
Under the leadership of President John McEvilly, the Rotary Club of McLean has initiated a new program: The “Dignity of Work” Award.
“This award is designed to recognize and promote the great people working in the McLean community,” said former McLean Rotary President Lynn Heinrichs, who chairs the initiative. Club members nominate and then vote for anyone working in McLean who has impressed them with excellent customer service, courtesy, friendliness, dependability, and integrity.
The first recipients of the “Dignity of Work” Award are Anita Shrestha, an employee of Embassy Auto Wash in McLean, and Milka Taherian, an employee of the Chesterbrook Safeway in McLean. As a guest at the Club’s luncheon meeting November 9, Taherian was presented with a plaque for “Stellar Performance,” given with appreciation by the Rotary Club of McLean. Shrestha was unable to attend the meeting to receive her award.
McLean Rotary’s “Dignity of Work” Award will be granted quarterly during each Rotary year. McEvilly explained that through this program “the Club hopes to recognize individuals who help enhance McLean’s economic vitality and community spirit through their exemplary vocational efforts, good service, and admirable work ethic.”
New carrier offers ultra-low cost service out of Dulles
Just in time for the holiday season, Las Vegas-based ultra-low-cost carrier Allegiant Air made a splash Friday as the vacation-focused airline launched year-round nonstop service from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), the first of two Florida destinations the carrier plans to begin serving from Dulles International this fall. Next month, Allegiant will round out its 2021 Dulles debut by launching nonstop service to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ), located along the Sunshine State’s Gulf Coast, just before Christmas. Both routes will be served with Airbus A320-family aircraft.
“With the holidays just around the corner, I can’t think of a better time to welcome Allegiant Air to the Dulles International Airport family, as they kick off their new nonstop service to Jacksonville with convenient and affordable options for vacation-minded customers,” said Carl Schultz, acting vice president of airline business development for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
With its entrance into the Washington, D.C., market, Allegiant Air will soon serve as the sole ultra-low-cost carrier option from Dulles International Airport, offering a comprehensive travel experience including nonstop flights to world-class destinations. Flights from Dulles International to Jacksonville will operate on Mondays and Fridays, while service to Sarasota, which begins December 18, will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.
To book tickets and vacation packages with Allegiant today, visit www.allegiant.com.
Global Seva Fund Inc. hosted its annual Diwali Gala
Global Seva Fund Inc. hosted its annual Diwali Gala and Award Banquet at the Hyatt Regency Dulles in Herndon November 20.
The cultural program entailed many beautiful and exceptional performances by a series of
talented individuals. Shailaja Chari, owner of Euphony Music School, her daughter, Ananya
Chilakamarri, and four-year old Ishani Witek all brought their melodious voices to the stage and
sang to their hearts’ content. GSF Youth Coordinator/Volunteer Sheetal Manavi Kumar
concluded the cultural program with a dance performance to “Pallo Latke.”
This Diwali event culminated with an award ceremony to honor three individuals who have
made distinguished contributions toward the aspirations of Global Seva Fund Inc. Nilimia
Mehra, executive producer andpPresident of GTV Network/Fox Five Plus, and Harsh Sethi,
a prominent businessman and president of the American Hindu Coalition, were both awarded
with the GSF Philanthropy Award. Alok Srivastava, technocrat and director of the Virginia
Interfaith Center for Public Policy was awarded with the GSF Community Service Award.
Former school board members honored with facilities renaming
The contributions of two former Fairfax County School Board members were recognized at the School Board meeting November 11 when two school facilities were renamed in their honor.
The theater dressing rooms at McLean High School were renamed after Janie Strauss, a school board member for the Dranesville District from 1993 to 2019, an avid former educator, and director of the nationally acclaimed Critics Awards Program for High School Theater, known as the Cappies. Her three children graduated from McLean where they were active in the arts and athletics. The McLean High School theater dressing rooms will be known as the “Janie Strauss Dressing Rooms.
“Janie Strauss has made education her life’s work, as a teacher, through two decades of volunteer service, and as the longest serving woman on the FCPS School Board,” said Tamara Derenak Kaufax, school board member for the Lee District. “She is a model of stability and patience, is respectful and inclusive, energetic and strong, and a trusted counselor and friend.”
Strauss served as the president of the Fairfax County Council of Parent-Teacher Associations and chair of its education and budget committees. She also served on many key education and youth-related committees, including the Fairfax County Public Schools Career and Technical Preparation Task Force, the Division Planning Committee, the Citizens Bond Committee, and the Fairfax Framework for Student Success.
“It has been my honor to serve the children and families of Fairfax County, and to have had the opportunity to be a proud member of the School Board,” said Strauss.
Ilryong Moon, an At-Large School Board member from 1995 to 2019, was honored with a resolution dedicating the main gym at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST) in his name. The gym will now be known as “Ilryong Moon Gymnasium.”
Moon's two sons attended TJHSST. He was appointed an at-large member of the School Board in 1995 and in November of that year became the first Asian-American to be elected to a public office in Virginia.
“I truly appreciated that my time serving with Mr. Moon, after eight years of service together, he became such a wise counsel for me,” said Meghan McLaughlin, school board representative for the Braddock District. “One of the things that was so characteristic of Mr. Moon is, not only that he was known for his professionalism, but was the way he treated everyone with respect and dignity. One of the things he tried to teach me over and over again, was to show your praise in public and share your constructive feedback in private,” added McLaughlin.
Moon served as chairman of the School Board in 2006, 2012, and 2013, and three terms as vice chairman in 2005, 2011, and 2018. He led the push by the school board to require full-time certified athletic trainers at each high school, and also volunteered his time for the TJHSST athletic department, handling concessions, working the ticket booth, and serving as an announcer.
“Sports is a universal language. Sports can help our students and members of the community overcome whatever disability they may have. Sports can bring mankind together,” said Moon.
Volunteers clean up historic Jermantown Cemetery
A group of volunteers banded together November 13 to complete an astonishingly laborious and
thorough cleaning of Jermantown Cemetery.
They sanded and painted fence railings and cleared out a mountain of plant debris and trash and piled it up for a Fairfax County crew to haul away. The pile of debris measured 25 feet long, 10 feet wide and 7 feet tall.
“The huge pile of brush was astonishing that everyone added to as high as our heads the length of a few cars," said Ned Foster, a member of the Fairfax County Cemetery Preservation Committee. “Doesn’t the newly painted metal fence look great! We even found a new marker under the bushes after a descendant showed where it was," said Will Rowe, an interfaith co-leader and Booz, Allen Hamilton employee. "Cleared out that foliage around it quickly!"
Despite the cold, much progress was made, including finding more burial sites marked by small
stones on the east side under the holly due to the knowledge of family members who help clear the area.
“On behalf of the Jermantown Cemetery Preservation Society, I want to thank you for the volunteer cleanup work you did at the Jermantown Cemetery,” said Linneall Naylor, vice president of the Jermantown Preservation Society. “Being a volunteer is a demanding task, so thank you for contributing so much of your time, energy, and efforts to it. You did an excellent job and you are so appreciated. Volunteering marks people with caring hearts. Thank you so much for giving yours.”
Special thanks to Jermantown Preservation Society and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Men and Young Women youth group and supporting adults. We especially thank the volunteers who are descendants of many of the deceased in Jermantown. Thanks also to the Racial Reconciliation Group, the Fairfax County Cemetery Preservation Association, the stalwart survey/mapping
volunteers from Booz Allen Hamilton, and so many family and friends. There were more than 40 people there on this one acre plot to clean and point out graves. Many graves are not marked anymore. This could not have been done without the support of the eight descendants that came to show us the
way and teach us about their worthy ancestors.
