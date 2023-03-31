The Town of Herndon Parks & Recreation Department hosted a Harry Potter Trivia Night on March 24 at the Herndon Community Center. More than 90 “Potterheads” competed for Harry Potter themed prizes, such as Butterbeer, Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans, and more! The grand prize also included $100 gift certificate from the event’s sponsor.
Local recognized by Modern Healthcare magazine
Inova Health System announced that Roberta Tinch, MHA, FACHE, has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Top 25 Emerging Leaders for 2023. The program recognizes the healthcare industry's rising stars age 40 and under who contribute to a culture of innovation and help their organizations achieve and exceed financial, operational and clinical goals.
Under Tinch’s leadership, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital has significantly expanded the capacity of its acute behavioral health program, invested more than $1 million in minimally invasive surgical systems and transitioned its clinical care model to a 100% hospitalist program to foster consistency. Tinch is also Vice President and Administrator of the Inova Musculoskeletal Service Line. In this role, she plays an active part in safeguarding quality and patient experience across 26 care locations, developing partnerships with several community groups in order to grow programs.
“Roberta is a powerhouse executive in the healthcare industry, whose relationship building, and approach to communication and leadership is a gold standard,” said Toni Ardabell, RN, MSN, MBA, chief Clinical Enterprise Operations, Inova. “As our industry has navigated through a paralyzing pandemic, Roberta’s thoughtful and innovative leadership has created a culture of work that has strategic intention, and she has proven year after year she is up to the challenge of creating the best healthcare options and access possible for the Mount Vernon community and beyond.”
“At a time of great change for the healthcare industry, this year’s class of emerging leaders demonstrate many of the skills that will be required to move organizations forward and improve patients’ lives,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “These professionals are true collaborators, working internally with teams to improve workplace culture and efficiency. They also are looking beyond their own doors to better serve their communities. We look forward to watching their careers develop.”
Foundation awards grant to Marian Homes, Inc.
The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, announced they have awarded $6,000 to Marian Homes, Inc. in Fairfax Station. Jeannette Fisher, owner of Crown Settlements, LLC in Fairfax, nominated the nonprofit to receive the grant.
Marian Homes, Inc. is one of 24 nonprofit organizations across the United States that received a grant this month from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation. The Foundation announced the recipients of this year’s first round of biannual grants during ALTA SPRINGBOARD, ALTA’s annual business strategies event.
“When the Foundation Board members notify our recipients of their grant status, we often are met with tears,” said Foundation Board Chair Mary O’Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. and past president of ALTA. “Foundation grants can make an enormous difference for these small, charitable organizations. Many community nonprofits are operating on a shoestring, and a lot of times a Foundation grant is funding an entire annual budget. It is so inspiring to see local communities develop and grow because of the Foundation’s work.”
“In less than three years since the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation was started, we have provided $712,000 in grants to 121 community nonprofits in 38 states—plus the District of Columbia—across the country,” said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. “Because of the overwhelming support of ALTA members, the Foundation is able to grow its meaningful work with affordable housing-related organizations and make an impact in so many communities.”
“We are honored to be the recipient of this grant from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation,” said Jim McHugh, president of Marian Homes, Inc. “Our organization will use this grant to help provide affordable group housing for individuals with intellectual disabilities in Fairfax County.”
The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation was launched in 2020 to bolster the charitable efforts of ALTA members. Land title insurance professionals can apply for grants on behalf of recognized 501(c)(3) organizations that they assist financially or through volunteer efforts; preference is given to housing-related charities. The inaugural round of grants was announced in March 2021.
Local team regional winner of Exploravision program
Four students from Palm Tree School in Fairfax are regional winners of the world’s largest science competition, ExploraVision, run by the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) and sponsored by Toshiba. The program is the largest K-12 science competition designed to build problem-solving, critical thinking and collaboration skills that are central to the Next Generation Science Standards.
The ExploraVision competition challenges students to solve today’s problems, and many were inspired by personal experience with these challenges. The Palm Tree School team, Yahya Eyow, Deen Balouch, Malek Silk and Lina Lyammouri, used problem-solving and critical-thinking to create a project proposing NanoFilters that would absorb pollutants produced by power plants before they can be emitted into the atmosphere.
“The 31st year of the ExploraVision program saw tremendous progression across schools, driving innovation among teachers and students around the world. This year’s achievements in critical and creative thinking are made even more impressive by the ongoing challenges many winners’ projects adequately address,” said Ryuji Maruyama, Chairman and CEO, Toshiba America, Inc. “We applaud our winners and all our entrants for their resilience as well as their ideas for new technologies and smart solutions that improve and enhance our lives and communities.”
Other regional winners’ projects included innovative ideas ranging from technology drones that help reduce the carbon footprint to technologies that ensure safety in emergency situations. The 24 winning teams will advance to the national phase of the competition, where participants will have a chance to win $10,000 U.S. Series EE Savings Bonds (at maturity) and other prizes. The winning teams will also receive Chromebooks to support the creation of virtual posters, team websites, and short videos showcasing the team’s technology for the national phase of the competition.
ExploraVision participants were challenged to come up with potential solutions to solve problems that may exist in 10 years or more. Using real scientific research, students outlined methods to plan and test their ideas. In the next phase of the competition, the winning regional teams will be asked to build webpages and short videos to communicate and exhibit their ideas to the public.
“The level of ingenuity and commitment brought by all these students to this competition is truly awe-inspiring. Their outstanding projects are shining examples of how we can all find ways to improve the world around us by observing our surroundings,” said NSTA President Elizabeth Mulkerrin, Ed.D. “The importance of STEM to our nation’s future cannot be overstated, and these regional winners have limitless potential to make a meaningful impact on the world. Congratulations to all the winners, their families, and the outstanding schools and educators that are supporting them.”
Healthgrades recognizes Reston Hospital
Healthgrades recently announced that Reston Hospital Center is a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence AwardTM recipient. This distinction places Reston Hospital Center among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers.
“Through our 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Awards, we seek to recognize hospitals that excel in providing top-quality care for their patients while preventing serious injuries during hospital stays,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of Data Science, Healthgrades. “We are proud to name Reston Hospital Center as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient and look forward to their continued efforts to make patient safety a top priority.”
During the 2018-2021 study period, 164,592 potentially preventable patient safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals. Healthgrades found that just four patient safety indicators accounted for 74% of all patient safety events: hip fracture due to an in-hospital fall, collapsed lung resulting from a procedure/surgery, pressure or bed sores acquired in the hospital, and catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in-hospital.
“Reston Hospital has a longstanding daily focus on patient care and patient safety, including reducing number of unnecessary central lines and indwelling catheters, which contribute to central line associated blood stream infections (CLABSI) and catheter associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI),” added Dr. Carnell Cooper, chief medical officer, Reston Hospital Center.
Fairfax resident places at FBLA conference
Alvernia University Accounting major Tegan Pentek of Fairfax took 2nd place at the PA-FBLA conference earlier this month.
"The 2023 FBLA-Collegiate State Leadership Conference was an amazing experience and incredibly successful," said Pentek. "As a graduating senior, I have greatly appreciated my FBLA experience throughout college. Apart from the benefits in leadership, public speaking, and communication skills, FBLA has been an incredible and unique opportunity to bond with friends, meet new people, and expand my network. I will take these experiences, new friendships, and lifelong skills with me throughout my career."
Pentek was one of three students to compete in this conference. Students gain experiential learning opportunities with PA-FBLA through Alvernia's Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) student chapter. The purpose of the PBL student chapter is to help business students build documented accomplishments that complement their academic experiences.
"Alvernia University's FBLA Collegiate members have the opportunity to develop 21st-century business skills, create valuable professional relationships and compete at both the state and national level throughout the year," said Michelle Conway, PBLchapter advisor. "The most recent State Leadership Conference provided our members with the opportunity to flex their technical skills, network and actively participate in personal and professional development workshops. These unique experiential learning opportunities prepare students for great success."
Students can even become involved at a higher level such as Pentek who serves as the state secretary for PA-FBLA and as the president of the PBL student chapter. Involvement with PA-FBLA and PBL promotes competent, aggressive business leadership, understanding of American business enterprise, the establishment of career goals, scholarship, sound financial management, and the development of both character and self-confidence to facilitate the transition from school to work.
Local company is Patriot Employer
DAV (Disabled American Veterans) has recognized Fairfax-based ISI Professional Services as a DAV Patriot Employer. The program recognizes businesses whose job opportunities for disabled veterans, hiring practices and community outreach demonstrate a commitment to veterans obtaining suitable employment to care for themselves and their family.
“ISI Professional Services’ dedication to veterans goes above and beyond meeting hiring goals,” said DAV National Adjutant and CEO Marc Burgess. “The company and its leadership have proven that they understand and appreciate the value veterans bring to the workplace. More than that, ISI has veterans’ success—both professionally and personally. DAV is proud to recognize ISI as a Patriot Employer and hopes other employers take note.”
Founded in Fairfax more than 30 years ago, ISI is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business providing federal and commercial clients a range of consulting services. President and CEO Chris Lefebvre, a Marine Corps veteran, has made hiring, retaining and supporting veterans an essential part of the company’s mission and culture.
“At ISI, we know veterans can be as effective in the board room as they can be on the battlefield,”
Lefebvre said. “Their problem-solving mentality, commitment to excellence, and sense of responsibility are invaluable assets to our team and to our clients. Additionally, as a veteran myself, it is incredibly fulfilling to help other veterans transition from the military to the private sector and to position them as leaders in the civilian workplace.”
Springfield resident performs with symphonic band
Zachary Rogers, of Springfield performed with the Bridgewater College Symphonic Band March 19, in Cole Hall on the College's campus. Rogers is a percussionist.
The Symphonic Band is under the direction of Dr. Christine Carrillo, associate professor of music at Bridgewater College.
The concert opened with "Slava!" by Leonard Bernstein and transposed by Clare Grundman, followed by "Second Suite in F" by Gustav Holst. The band will also perform "Peter and he Wolf" by Sergei Prokofiev, arranged by Jim Curnow and narrated by BC Professor of Music Dr. Larry Taylor. Then, the Symphonic Band also played "Night on Fire" by John Mackey before closing out the program with selections from Aladdin, arranged by John Moss.
Welcome to the discussion.
