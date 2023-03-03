Fairfax County Dispatchers Jill Ramos (left) and Peyton West (right) read to children at the Reston Regional Library Feb. 25. The event was part of Heroes Read! Where public safety-themed stories were read by members of the Fairfax County Department of Public Safety Communications.
BASIS Independent McLean students Robert D. '23, Spencer F. '23, Cavan G-O. '23, Arthur H. '23, Aneesh V. '23, Robert W. '23, and Raleigh W. '23 were named finalists in the 2023 Competition for National Merit Scholarship awards. These seven students are out of 7,250 winners who have received nearly $28 million in scholarships.
NOVA’s Educational Foundation raises $3.675 million
Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) and the NOVA Educational Foundation (NOVA Foundation) have raised $3.675 million to launch the NOVA Student Success Fund. Last week, NOVA and the NOVA Foundation brought together donors, students and the wider community to celebrate this milestone at a launch event, which featured a panel where guests could hear directly from NOVA students about how much NOVA has changed the trajectory of their lives.
NOVA serves students from all different paths of life, and more than 50% of NOVA students struggle with financial instability; many also attend classes while supporting their families and working full-time. Understanding these challenges, the NOVA Foundation launched the Student Success Fund to help more students achieve their educational goals.
“NOVA is a beacon of opportunity for our students. It’s also a beacon of opportunity for our community,” said Anne M. Kress, president of NOVA. “As we can see across our region, those needs are not going away. We’ve heard from our students that the impact of inflation has been devastating for some of them. The impact of raised rent has been devastating for some of them. These are the funds that help them move forward.”
The NOVA Foundation’s Student Success Fund offers just-in-time emergency grants and scholarships to students who need timely financial support to continue their education. Beginning in fall 2023, funding will be widely available to address student needs including tuition, fees, and books, as well as transportation, food, housing, childcare, and unforeseen financial emergencies.
“We are fortunate to be a part of a community of individuals, foundations and corporations that understand the critical role of the Student Success Fund in keeping our students on the path to completion,” said Kelly Persons, executive director of the NOVA Educational Foundation.
NOVA Nighthawks Jim Carlisle and Sundus Shah discussed their journeys on a panel moderated by La’Tonia White, director of financial stability and advocacy. Carlisle is an Air Force veteran who returned to college and plans to pursue a psychology degree at the University of Virginia after graduating from NOVA. Shah is a mother who recently immigrated to the U.S. and is working hard to obtain a cybersecurity degree that will lead to a family-sustaining career. These two students are just a snapshot of NOVA’s incredibly talented students who will soon make their way into the Northern Virginia workforce. For them, it all started here at NOVA.
The NOVA Foundation wants to thank the lead sponsors and members of the ‘Student Success Collective’ who make it possible for NOVA Nighthawks to achieve their dreams of a college education: Compu Dynamics, Dominion Energy, Micron, Northrop Grumman, the O'Shaughnessy Hurst MemorialFoundation, the deLaski Family Foundation, Jennifer and Tim McGarey, Transurban, Verizon and the family of Harriet "Cammy" White.
Government contractor relocates
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Amentum Services, Inc. will invest $495,000 to relocate its headquarters from Germantown, Md. to Fairfax County.
In 2022, the company acquired PAE Incorporated, another leading government services contractor, and will consolidate its integrated operation at Amentum’s office at 4800 Westfields Boulevard in Chantilly. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland for the project, which will create 157 new jobs.
“Fairfax County offers the location, access to decision-makers, and talent pipeline that global providers like Amentum are seeking, and we are proud to welcome the company’s leadership and operations team to Virginia,” said Youngkin. “Amentum joins the ranks of the Commonwealth’s diversified ecosystem of more than 800 corporate headquarters across a broad cross-section of industries.”
“The Commonwealth continues to attract the headquarters operations of industry-leading companies like Amentum, which has first-hand knowledge of the benefits of a Virginia location,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “A combination of world-class talent, stable business climate, and connectivity will provide the crucial elements for Amentum to thrive, and we look forward to a continuing partnership with the company.”
“The relocation of our company headquarters to Chantilly, grants more convenient access not only for our local employees, customers, and partners, but also for everyone in our extended team who are doing business in the Washington, D.C. area,” said John Heller, Amentum CEO. “We look forward to strengthening our connections with and expanding our business in the Northern Virginia area and establishing our new headquarters as the ideal centralized location for our global organization.”
Local student nominated for Congress of Future Medical Leaders
Jeremiah Stribling-Asare of Chantilly, a sophomore at Westfield High School is a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders to be held June 21-23, 2023, just outside Boston, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus.
The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.
Stribling-Asare's nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the science director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to represent Virginia based on his academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.
During the three-day Congress, Stribling-Asare will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science recipients discuss leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.
Wesley Housing announces development updates
Wesley Housing announced major development updates for two affordable housing communities in Fairfax County.,
First, in keeping with its philosophy that affordable housing is a continuum ranging from the needs of people who are homeless to first-time homebuyers, Fairfax County authorized a $5.6M commitment of Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority Funds for the Wesley-Lamb Center Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) Community. On the former site of the Hy-Way Motel at 9640 Fairfax Blvd., the new five-story residential/mixed-use development will contain 54 apartments serving residents with very low incomes, at or below 30% of the Area Median Income and an employment center on the ground floor of the building. In addition, on Feb. 14, the Fairfax City Council approved a $700K
investment from the City of Fairfax Housing Trust Fund. The funding commitments follow Fairfax City Council unanimously approving a Special Use Permit to redevelop the site in December 2022. The financial commitments from both Fairfax County and the City of Fairfax are essential to finance this permanent supportive housing community. The funding allows the development team to maximize the LIHTC application subsidized funding points for a 9% tax credit allocation.
“With so many organizations competing for tax credits, it’s vitally important to enter the allocation cycle with several commitments on the table,” said Kamilah McAfee, Wesley Housing president and CEO. “The dual obligation demonstrates strong cross-jurisdictional support for the development and the local governments’ commitment to address the existing and growing demand to create permanent supportive housing for individuals most in need.”
Wesley Housing, in partnership with First Christian Church of Falls Church, also secured zoning entitlements during the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 21 to construct 95 affordable units of independent senior living on the land immediately adjacent to the church at 6165 Leesburg Pike. In addition to the housing units, the building will include commercial space for a 5,000 sq. ft. free health clinic that will provide access to primary care for older adults with low-income living at the property and throughout the surrounding neighborhood at little to no cost. The development will
be the first affordable housing community developed through a faith-based partnership in Fairfax County.
Local teens earn spot on national Taekwondo team
Two local teens have secured their place on the 2023 USA Taekwondo National Team after winning the USA Taekwondo National Team Trials held in Tulsa, Okla. earlier this month.
Sophy Cutter (Carl Sandburg Middle School), and Sreeja Sengupta (Thomas Jefferson High School) are both black belts.
"These two have earned this in every way. After years of hardwork and sacrifice, it's an honor to see them reach their goal of making the USA national team,” said Head Coach Jonathan Yoo, of Yoo’s Authentic Martial Arts in Alexandria. “They are an inspiration to all our students and proof that hard work pays off."
Ribbon-cutting celebrates Communities of Trust Center in Franconia
HomeAid National Capital Region hosted a ribbon cutting Feb. 23 to celebrate the completion of their newest construction project to benefit the Communities of Trust (COT) Center located in the Franconia District.
A two-story building within the Creekside Apartment complex, to create a safe gathering area for the kids living in the community.
The property, vacant for 10 years, is now a vibrant space for the COT to host after-school programs, provide mentoring and homework assistance, while helping to enhance the positive engagement of the community with law enforcement. The 1582-square-foot renovation includes two offices for one-on-one meetings, and installation of luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the building. The large open-spaced area will be used for guest speakers, homework stations, workforce development opportunities, movie nights, and other community activities. The construction team also added a kitchenette, renovated three bathrooms, painted, installed two water fountains, new lighting, blinds and windows.
“The project focuses on preventative solutions for youth to put them on the path to success, mobilizing an entire neighborhood and creating strategies that ignite change within a community,” said Kristyn Burr, executive director and CEO of HomeAid National Capital Region. “We are thrilled to step up and do our part to build a beautiful space where kids can come together to find mentors, discover a hobby, pursue a passion, and build ties with community members.”
HomeAid’s partnership with K.Hovnanian Homes saved the Communities of Trust $102,199 in labor, time, and expertise, all of which was 100% donated. This type of donation from K. Hovnanian and trade partners allow nonprofits, like COT, to funnel their limited resources into programs and services for the kids they serve.
JMU sends students to Collegiate Wind Competition
James Madison University is one of 13 schools from around the country, and the only one from Virginia, selected for Phase 2 of the 2023 Collegiate Wind Competition sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy.
During Phase 2, teams will finalize their design reports for their wind turbine prototypes. In addition, they will build and test their turbines, finalize their site design for their hypothetical offshore wind farm and continue to build connections with the wind industry and their communities. The selected teams will be given additional funding to complete their projects and to attend the final event May 15-19 at University of Colorado Boulder.
More information about the competition can be found on the U.S. Department of Energy website.
The team of 20 JMU students competing includes:
Sidney Roth of Vienna, who is majoring in communication studies.
Alexander Garcia of McLean, who is majoring in geography.
Lorelai Lamoureux of Herndon, who is majoring in integrated science and technology; and sociology.
Yazeed Salameh of McLean, who is majoring in engineering.
Herndon student athletes recognized
Three student athletes were recognized during the Bob Carlson Scholar-Athlete Luncheon at Pennsylvania Western University recently.
Among those recognized were Communication major and softball player Megan Elizabeth Anderson, Information Systems major and football player Jaden P. Snead, and Management major and football player Elroe Henock Yohnnes. All three are from Herndon.
"I believe that our student-athletes' academic achievements, and the life and leadership skills that they learn through participation in our athletics programs, are some of their most important accomplishments," said Athletic Director Dr. Wendy Snodgrass. "This year, our students were extraordinary in their academic pursuits.
"Congratulations to our student-athletes, our faculty mentors, the faculty and staff, and our coaches that support our students' academic achievements," Snodgrass said.
To earn scholar-athlete status for the year, a student-athlete must have either achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher, or recorded two consecutive semesters of a 3.2 grade point average or higher in the spring and fall terms of 2022. Freshmen and new transfer students who achieved a 3.2 grade point average or higher in the fall term of 2022 also qualified.
