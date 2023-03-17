Members of the American Turkish community paid a visit to Fairfax Fire and Rescue to thank team members who supported search and rescue efforts after the recent earthquakes which affected 11 provinces in Turkiye. Members offered a plaque and baklava to those who personally participated in the rescue operations.
Springfield District Supervisor greets a teen at one of the annual job fairs at West Springfield High School March 11. There will be a job fair this Saturday at South County High School and another one at Chantilly High School March 25.
County officials break ground on new Franconia Governmental Center
Fairfax County officials broke ground on the new Franconia Governmental Center and Kingstowne Regional Library last week. The new facility—projected to open in 2025—will provide a safe, convenient and friendly environment for the residents of the Kingstowne area to gather and to access county services in one central location.
“Replacing the aging Franconia Governmental Center has been a priority of this community for a long time, creating a great opportunity to co-locate services, improving efficiency and convenience,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay. “I am so excited to see this new LEED-certified, incredible facility and cannot wait to cut the ribbon to a new childcare center for infants and pre-k, new police station, new library, new Supervisor’s office and the Franconia Museum in 2025.”
County services in the Kingstowne area of Alexandria are scattered and facilities are small and outdated, according to the county. The programs moving into the new building will benefit from dedicated space and parking, as well as newer, modern amenities.
“Our community has experienced tremendous prosperity and growth since the construction of the current Franconia Governmental Center. Our district’s residents deserve access to a facility that both reflects that growth and provides ease of access to the level of amenities that are commonplace across our county,” said Franconia District Supervisor Rodney Lusk. “I’m excited that this new facility will be the largest magisterial governmental center in the county and will be a model for future mixed-use governmental centers across our region.”
The new building will be constructed on a vacant county-owned site between Beulah Street, Silver Lake Boulevard and Interparcel Road, just south of Manchester Boulevard in the heart of the Kingstowne area of Alexandria. It is convenient for direct access from the residential neighborhood, the adjacent elementary school and nearby commercial establishments.
Funding for the Franconia Police Station, including the Franconia District Supervisor’s Office and the Franconia Museum, was approved in the 2015 Public Safety Bond Referendum. Funding for the library, which included the Active Adult Center, was approved in the 2020 Library Bond referendum.
The center will house the Franconia Police Station, the Franconia District Supervisor’s Office and the Franconia Museum. The Active Adult Center will include 7,200 square feet of space and a new childcare center with approximately 10,000 square feet will offer care for infants through pre-kindergarten age children. The Kingstowne Community Library will be expanded to a regional library.
County resident named to state Asian Advisory Board
A Fairfax County resident was selected by Governor Glenn Youngkin to serve on the Virginia Asian Advisory Board last week.
Srilekha Palle, a healthcare leader and NOVA director for Rally Virginia. In 2019, Palle was the Fairfax GOP’s nominee for Sully District Supervisor.
“I am immensely grateful to Governor Youngkin,” Palle said. “I look forward to serving as a liaison between the administration and our Commonwealth’s richly diverse Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.”
“Srilekha Palle is the personification of the American Dream,” said Fairfax County GOP Chairman Steve Knotts. “I was thrilled to learn of her appointment to the Asian Advisory Board and I have every confidence that she will serve the Commonwealth admirably.”
Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity and Sully District Supervisor Kathy Smith joined officials from FCDOT, VDOT and contractors to break ground on the Route 29 Widening project.
Officials break ground on Route 29 widening project
Last week officials broke ground on the Route 29 Widening project. This project, which should be complete in 2026, will widen 1.5 miles of Lee Highway from four to six lanes between Union Mill Road and Buckleys Gate Drive, the completion of which will provide a consistent six lane corridor between I-66 and the City of Fairfax.
“This project will not only improve traffic throughput in this corridor, but will also improve the lives of our residents, as easing congestion on these main arteries will result in decreased cut-through traffic on the adjacent neighborhood streets," said Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity.
In addition to a new lane in each direction, this project includes improvements to vertical alignment to allow for better sight distance and also connects pedestrian/bicycle trails along Route 29 by adding multi-use trails on both sides of the road for its entire length. This is one of over approximately $600M in transportation projects in process in the Springfield District including Rolling Road, the Fairfax County Parkway widening with a grade-separated interchange at Popes Head Road, Route 28 widening, and the Burke Road curve realignment and improvement project.
Reston school takes first place in STEM challenge
Edlin School from Reston, claimed the top prize in their respective middle school division during Foxcroft’s 12th annual STEM Challenge. Designed for middle and high school students, the competition saw 109 girls from 14 schools in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC, use their knowledge of science, technology, engineering, and math to take on issues like sea level rise, pollinator habitats, recycling, and more as they participated in challenges revolving around this year’s “Be Green” theme.
The Edlin School Super SuperNovas Varsha Ayala, Anya Crevits, Lyla Hutchison, and Maya Shreedhar received a solar-powered robot kit and unique medals designed and fabricated by Foxcroft STEM students in the School’s Innovation Lab as their first-place prize in the middle school division.
Energy and enthusiasm filled the campus as the teams worked through five unique challenges. Each year, event sponsor Stryker Corporation brings several of their female engineers to not only administer one of the challenges but also to share their experiences and answer questions from the young competitors during a career panel. The Stryker team’s engineering challenge, “Drop it Like it’s Hot,” involved students evaluating blueprints of a device that separated cans and bottles.
In the Chemistry Lab at the “Turning the Tide on Sea Level Rise” challenge, competitors investigated the cause of sea level rise in two mini-experiments. They analyzed data on sea level rise temporally (in time) and geographically (in space). Finally, the competitors observed the impact of sea level rise on different types of shorelines and engineered their own shorelines based on their observations. In the Briggs Biology Lab, “Pollinator Paradise” had teams imagine a world where Milkweed was extinct and then construct an ideal alternative for pollinators.
In the Athletic/Student Center at the “It’s Not Easy Being Green” event, students had to harness the power of the wind to complete two tasks. First, they had to build a wind turbine to power a light that would alert the scientific community of the dangers of climate change. Next, they had to create a vehicle that could travel using wind power. These "sail cars" raced across the floor of the Dance Studio, and the winner was the team whose car traveled the furthest. In the math-coding challenge.
“Recycling Robots,” participants programmed a human robot to navigate a maze and collect eco-friendly materials while avoiding non-recyclables! Teams were exposed to algorithmic thinking and collaborative coding to write the most efficient program and find the optimal routes for their human robots.
Between challenges, students used Kindle Fires supplied by Foxcroft to answer questions about climate change and earn raffle tickets for prizes ranging from gift cards to tech devices. Participants in the middle school competition also took tours of campus and learned a little more about Foxcroft’s focus on girls in STEM during a session with Head of School Cathy McGehee.
The annual STEM Challenge showcases Foxcroft's innovative focus on the STEM fields.
Nonprofit holds Month of the Military Child Essay Contest
April was designated Month of the Military Child in 1986 by then-Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger as a way to recognize the contributions, courage and patriotism of military children. These children learn to bloom and flourish whenever they are planted. With each move, this unique group adapts to their new surroundings and overcomes the challenges associated with frequent relocations.
To celebrate their resilience, the nonprofit organization, Military No Stress PCS, is giving military children the opportunity to be heard and recognized through an essay contest for elementary, middle and high school students.
Essays will be judged on creativity and originality in the following grade-level categories:
• K- 3rd grade
• 4th -7th grade
• 8th -11th grade
• 12th grade
The winner in each grade-level category will receive prizes valued at more than $100. Winners and winning essays will be featured on Military No Stress PCS social media pages.
Here’s all that’s required to enter:
Kindergartners through 11th graders should describe what they love most about being a military child. High school seniors, should share their advice for younger military children.
Essays should be 1-3 page Word documents and can be emailed to essaycontest@militarynostresspcs.org or submitted through the organization’s website at www.militarynostresspcs.org at the “essay contest” tab.
Essays are due April 8.
Military No Stress PCS was founded in 2021 and is the brainchild of Rob Schelle of Tampa, Fla. Through the organization’s services, Schelle hopes military families feel supported and appreciated. “I started this organization as a way to give back to the military community,” he said. “I hope our efforts minimize the stress that’s a part of each PCS move and convey the gratitude we have for our service members and their families.”
For more information, please call 813-681-4663 or send an email to info@militarynostresspcs.org.
