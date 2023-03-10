New Annandale Community Center opens
County leaders, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington and community members gathered to on March 4 celebrate the grand opening of the new Annandale Community Center at the Heritage Shopping Plaza.
The 2,100-square-foot center features two multipurpose rooms, small lounge, a kitchen and restrooms. Fairfax County is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington (BGCGW) to offer affordable youth programming and afterschool activities in the new space. Additional programs and resources will be added following the grand opening.
“This shows the many true partnerships we have in Fairfax County to improve the lives of our young people,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay of the new facility.
Fairfax County Neighborhood and Community Services Deputy Director Pallas Washington said it was vital that the community’s voice was heard in the multiple public engagement sessions on the new facility’s features.
“We are committed to everything that happens here supporting families is definitely a reflection of [the community,]” she said.
OtoScan wins 2022 Congressional App Challenge
Rep. Gerald Connolly has named Lakshmi Sritan Motati of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology and Omkar Kovvali of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology as the winners of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge in Virginia’s 11th District.
“My brother had a lot of ear issues growing up and had to get multiple ear surgeries done,” said Kovvali, when asked what inspired the creation of OtoScan. “Thus, I realized the importance of ear health and otolaryngology very early on. When I looked more into this field and saw that otitis media, the second most important cause of hearing loss, affected roughly 1.3 billion people in 2013, I knew that I wanted to make an impact on something that affects so many people around me. There are no current options on the market that allow for inexpensive, accessible and rapid diagnosis with the touch of a button. There was not a viable option that both captured images of the ear and diagnosed them, which gave us the idea to create one ourselves.”
“As someone whose relatives all live in remote villages in India that lack the highest quality of medical care or expertise, I am always trying to work on projects that use translational medical science and technologies such as machine learning to make expensive tasks much more accessible and cost efficient,” said Motati. “Additionally, the fact that otitis media is more prevalent in areas with less ENT specialists and proper healthcare inspired me to take up such an initiative to help people like those close to me (both in the United States and globally).”
“Together, we wanted to make a true impact and take a large step towards significantly reducing the number of people who face hearing complications due to otitis media by tailoring the solution to those who need it the most: low-income communities and areas with insufficient healthcare systems,” said Motati. “We wanted to combine the latest advancements in bioengineering, telemedicine, and machine learning (+ computer vision) to create a product that helps millions.”
The 2023 Congressional App Challenge will launch in June, and eligible students can pre-register for the competition now.
County recognizes contributions of Mott family
Fairfax County leaders, community members and relatives of the late James and Marguerite Mott gathered at Mott Community Center in Fairfax Feb. 27 to celebrate and remember the impact that the Motts had on Fairfax County. The family presented a collection of framed articles and artifacts honoring James and Marguerite Mott and their contributions to civil rights in Fairfax County.
The Mott Community Center is named in honor of James and Marguerite Mott, a Black couple who worked to establish the Braddock Community Center in 1969. The facility was founded in a log cabin and later expanded to two trailers. In 1995, the county demolished the trailers to build the modern facility at 12111 Braddock Road, renamed the James and Marguerite Mott Community Center.
Mott, a lawyer for the U.S. Navy, is remembered as a tireless pioneer for civil rights in Fairfax County, according to a Washington Post story published shortly after he died in 2004 at the age of 78. According to the Post, the Motts began their activism after they were turned away from picnicking at Lake Fairfax Park in 1965. They subsequently sued in U.S. District Court in Alexandria and won equal access to county facilities for Black people. The Motts also founded a nonprofit, the Lincoln-Lewis-Vannoy Communities for Assistance and Improvement Inc., that provided food for area families. It was later renamed the James Mott Community Assistance Program, and it helped the community for decades.
Keith Mott, 53, said he used to visit the Mott Center with his aunt and uncle. He remembers watching it progress from trailers and a field to the center it is today. After visiting the center from Los Angeles a few years ago, he used his mother's collection of newspaper articles and saved items to create display frames to educate center visitors on the important role they played in the Fairfax County community. He traveled to Virginia to present the frames during Black History Month.
"It was an honor and pleasure to meet Keith Mott and on behalf of the county receive the two display cases which document many of their efforts in Fairfax County" said Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity after the event.
“Your aunt and uncle were a tremendous influence in Fairfax County. They were turned away from facilities. It is hard to imagine that today, and it is important for us to read about it and remember" Herrity said.
“All [the Motts] wanted was equity,” Mott said. “When we don’t preserve history for the next generations, they will not know the history.”
Wesley Housing names new VP
Wesley Housing has selected Judith Cabelli as vice president of Real Estate Development, effective March 6.
She is advancing into the senior management team role previously held by Kamilah McAfee, who became president/CEO in January.
Cabelli has risen through the organization’s ranks over more than 12 years of service. She is a seasoned affordable housing real estate development leader with experience overseeing and managing a variety of development types including garden style and elevator buildings, multifamily, and senior communities for preservation and new construction. Her development know-how includes entitlement, legal and financial structuring, project design, financial equity placement, construction process, lease-up, and loan conversion for a variety of developments. In addition, she possesses experience structuring development financing using Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTCs) including 9%, 4% and 9%/4% hybrid, historic deals.
Serving in numerous roles during her initial tenure with Wesley Housing from 2009-2020 and director of Real Estate Development from 2022-2023, she has made her mark within the regional affordable housing industry.
Most recently, she shepherded entitlement and zoning approval of land in Fairfax County to be redeveloped into a 95-unit community for older adults in partnership with First Christian Church of Falls Church. In addition, she directed predevelopment activities for The Lamb Center-Wesley Housing Permanent Supportive Housing community in Fairfax City (54 units), which recently received commitments of $5.6M and $700k from the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) Fund and City of Fairfax Housing Trust Fund, respectively.
“I’ve had the distinct pleasure of watching Judith grow into a highly knowledgeable, respected, and committed member of the affordable housing industry,” said McAfee. “Not only am I confident she
will drive our real estate development goals through multi-sector collaboration, but she will bring a
strong commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of the organization.”
Prior to returning to Wesley Housing in April 2022, Cabelli worked as a director for Fairfax County in the agency’s affordable housing development division. In her role, she supported FCRHA and implemented/managed multiple working groups and task forces, such as the Affordable Housing Preservation Task Force, Affordable Housing Advisory Council, Work Force Dwelling Unit Task Force, and Manufactured Housing Task Force.
Alexandria resident among IdeaStorm winners
Conor Hutchison of Alexandria was one of 15 students who shared $5,000 in prize money at the Spring IdeaStorm competition. The event was presented by the University of Iowa John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center.
Hutchison is a third year student studying International Studies in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
A total of 39 individuals pitched their creative ideas. The students represented a variety of majors and areas of study making this competition a great example of multidisciplinary innovation across the Iowa campus. The top ideas selected by judges were awarded cash prizes, as well as a People's Choice Award that was selected by the participating students.
IdeaStorm is an entry-level pitch competition open to all Iowa students. The competition is designed to introduce students to innovation by encouraging them to share their idea in two minutes or less via an in-person pitch describing how they would solve a problem in a unique way. Students do not need a business plan, prior pitching experience, or a presentation to pitch - this allows them to enjoy a soft introduction to the world of entrepreneurship.
The event is sponsored by Jay and Cindy Greenzweig and FORCE Communications (health initiatives), Michelle Bates and Ann Camblin (common good), and Nicole and Curtis Strait (consumer solutions).
Fairfax senior awarded scholarship
Samsung and The American Legion named Adam Dembicki, a senior from Fairfax, as one of 10 recipients of the Samsung American Legion Scholarship. This scholarship recognizes students for their academic achievement and community service, and is awarded to honor U.S. veterans and Korean War service members' families.
Out of 4,600 nationwide applicants, Dembicki earned a $10,000 scholarship for undergraduate expenses and a trip to Washington, D.C. The scholarship has been presented by The American Legion and funded by Samsung since 1996.
Dembicki's grandfather served in the Army during the Vietnam War. To qualify, applicants must first be selected as state finalists by the American Legion Committee on Youth Education.
During their visit to Washington, D.C., Dembicki and the other scholarship recipients will tour monuments, meet with members of Congress and visit the Samsung Solutions Center.
Dembicki is pursuing a degree in chemistry at St. John's University. As a Christ-centered student, he intends to support the university's lacrosse team, both as a player and through volunteering for the university's service projects.
Reston company appoints chief digital officer
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. announced that Ryan Belyea has been named to the newly created position of chief digital officer (CDO).
Belyea brings more than 25 years of industry experience, most recently as vice president and director for Digital at AECOM in the U.S. and Latin America, where he established digital strategies and best practices for consulting engagements and project delivery. He has led the delivery of revenue generating technology solutions across all disciplines in the infrastructure sector, including digital transformation strategies, solutions integration, geographic information systems (GIS), building information modeling (BIM), reality capture, data mining and application, and asset management. As CDO, he will partner with Bowman’s senior executive team to establish and embed digital service offerings into existing and new business lines and ensure alignment of digital strategies with acquisition initiatives and technology systems development.
“Bowman is achieving remarkable growth and has a vision that positions the firm to be solidly at the confluence of leading-edge technologies and innovative design,” said Belyea. “The incorporation of innovative digital platforms will deliver far-reaching cross-selling opportunities and client engagements that propel Bowman into a leading role in the next generation of engineering and infrastructure services.”
“Our industry is rapidly evolving, and Bowman is embracing these trends by investing in digital strategies to marry our expertise in traditional engineering practices with new technologies that bring advanced services to our clients and create new pathways for company growth,” said Gary Bowman, chairman and CEO of Bowman. “Ryan is a seasoned leader who will bring our internal and external digital transformation vision to fruition, and help Bowman lead the market for delivering these services to our customers.”
Regional scholarship program accepting applications
In partnership with Scholarship America®, Dunkin' will award 50 students throughout the DMV region with a $2,500 academic scholarship to an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school of their choice in fall 2023.
Dunkin's DMV Regional Scholarship Program will be available to current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors. Recipients will be selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills, and overall commitment to their school and the local community.
“My fellow Dunkin’ franchisees of the DMV area and I are excited to again recognize hardworking students in our local communities with our second annual Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program,” said Parag Patel, DMV-area Dunkin’ franchisee. “Dunkin’ is dedicated to the local communities that give so much to us. Scholarship recipients’ exhibit all the qualities of leadership we seek to nurture in young people and Dunkin’ is proud to help them and their families afford the significant investment that higher education represents.”
Applications for the Dunkin' Regional Scholarship Program will be accepted through April 13. Applicants must be high school seniors or current undergraduate students who plan to enroll in a part-time or full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two-year- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school in fall 2023.
Applicants must reside and/or be currently enrolled in college in certain regions to be considered. For more information or to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3kUkihV.
