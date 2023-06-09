The Herndon Festival concluded the “Best 4 Days of Summer” with an attendance of 34,276 people. This year’s festival, held at Northwest Federal Credit Union, offered an incredible lineup of musical acts, a wide variety of food vendors, a business expo, carnival rides and games, and an array of arts and crafts vendors, making it a true celebration of community spirit, according to organizers.
Area teams compete in Quiz Bowl
Four area high schools had teams competing in Quiz Bowl at the end of May. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), BASIS Independent McLean, McLean High School, and James W. Robinson Secondary School were among the 19 Virginia teams competing for the championship. They joined more than 300 of the top high school quiz bowl teams at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis for the 2023 High School National Championship Tournament to determine who the best was.
TJHSST sent four teams to the 2023 HSNCT. The A team consisted of Deven Hagen, Tim Johanson, Elliott Lee, and Andrew Shi. The B team consisted of Grace Liu, Aaryan Sumesh, Chris Yoo, and Anthony Zhao. The C team consisted of Dylan Cheng, Abigail Lee, Keenan Powell, and Alec Riso. The D team consisted of Eric Feng, Aarushi Kanigicherla, Brian Lai, and Raymond Zeng. The teams were coached by Julia Fu.
All four TJHSST teams qualified for the playoffs.
The teams from TJHSST played four games against opponents from near home. In round 23, the B team lost to BASIS McLean 305-285. In round 10, the C team defeated Lightridge 275-180. In round 14, the D team beat Maggie Walker Governor's School B 185-160. In round 17, the D team defeated Maggie Walker Governor's School B 265-190.
There were some tense moments. TJHSST Team A spent three playoff games on the brink of elimination. They fell to Buffalo Grove from Illinois, ending their shot at the title.
TJHSST Team B defeated Mira Loma B from Sacramento, California and Stanford Online from Redwood City, Calif. before falling to Homestead from Cupertino, Calif., ending their shot at the title.
Team C shot at the title ended when they lost to Johns Creek B from Georgia in round 22.
Team D had a very challenging path to the playoffs, but eventually lost to Rancho Bernardo from San Diego, Calif., ending their shot at the title.
The players for TJHSST received two individual honors: Kanigicherla of the D team and Zhao of the B team were honored with the Freshman Rising Star award based on their strong performance in the preliminary rounds.
The A team finished in fifth place, the best performance by any team from Virginia at the 2023 High School National Championship Tournament. The B team finished in 13th place. The C and D teams both finished in 65th place.
The BASIS McLean team consisted of Cavan Gabaldon O'Neill, Henry Pan, Ram Thammineni, and Caden Zhang. They were coached by John Hight, Campbell Nilsen, Rosemary O'Neill, and Xi Su, who was assisted by Catherine Li.
BASIS McLean finished the preliminary rounds with a 8-2 record, which qualified them for the playoffs.
BASIS Independent McLean played TJHSST from near home in round 23, defeating them 305-285.
Their shot at the title ended when they lost to Mira Loma A from Sacramento, Calif. in round 25.
O'Neill was honored as an All-Star for correctly answering 84 tossup questions -- 37 of them for "power," that is, so early as to earn extra points -- in the preliminary rounds.
BASIS Independent McLean finished in 21st place.
McLean High School sent two teams to the 2023 HSNCT. The A team was captained by Noah Chin, who was joined by Andrew Evans, Carter Pisocky, and Ethan Zhou. The B team was captained by Clara Marks, who was joined by Edward Burros, Sam Cohen, Fern Fang, Edward Lin, Ryan McKenzie, and Angelika Tzioumis. The teams were coached by Lindsay Benedict and Jeff Brocketti.
McLean A finished the preliminary rounds with a 7-3 record, which qualified them for the playoffs. McLean B finished the preliminary rounds with a 5-5 record.
McLean A's shot at the title ended when they lost to Rockford Auburn from Illinois in round 24.
McLean B was on the brink of elimination when they defeated Norman North from Oklahoma in round 18 to stay alive. Unfortunately, they lost to Academic Magnet from North Charleston, S.C., ending their shot at the playoffs.
Chin of the A team was honored as an All-Star for correctly answering 55 tossup questions -- 20 of them for "power," that is, so early as to earn extra points -- in the preliminary rounds.
The A team finished in 33rd place.
James W. Robinson Secondary finished the preliminary rounds with a 4-6 record.
The team was captained by Thomas Glotfelty, who was joined by Sarah Glotfelty, Jacob Koewler, John Larmoyeux, and Emma Reed. The team was coached by Sandy Glotfelty.
Thomas Glotfelty was honored as an All-Star for correctly answering 66 tossup questions in the preliminary rounds.
There were some tense moments. Robinson spent four games on the brink of elimination. They ultimately fell to Henderson A from West Chester, Pa., ending their shot at the playoffs.
Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.
The tournament champion was the A team from Barrington High School of Barrington, Illinois.
The 2023 High School National Championship Tournament's field featured 304 teams from 40 states.
Shenandoah University names summer fellows
Shenandoah University has announced the 22 students who were selected as its inaugural Student Research Publications Institute summer fellows for 2023. These students were chosen following an application process and represent a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs at SU.
Among those chosen were residents of Fairfax County including Swati Bansal of Lorton, and Hanaa Unus of Herndon.
The SU Student Research Publications Institute is a limited professional development opportunity offered in collaboration with the Publication Academy and funded by the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation. The institute is free to SU students who want to develop and hone their ability to produce academic writing for peer-reviewed journals, papers, poster presentations, conferences and more.
All Shenandoah students were eligible to apply for the institute, and summer fellows were chosen from the pool of applicants.
"What an incredible group for our inaugural year," said Associate Provost for Academic Affairs Amy Sarch, Ph.D. "We're incredibly thankful that Publication Academy chose Shenandoah University as a partner, enabling us to provide this tremendous opportunity for our students. We look forward to growing this partnership with Publication Academy for years to come."
"We are thrilled to offer this training opportunity to SU students who are aspiring published authors," said Shenandoah Professor of Public Health Audra Gollenberg, Ph.D., who is the live webinar facilitator for the Student Research Publications Institute. "This institute will provide the necessary training to jumpstart their research careers."
Through the institute, which takes place through Aug. 9, and includes synchronous and asynchronous elements, students will learn how to formulate and structure a manuscript for publication, prepare professional figures and graphs for displaying results, select the best journal for their work, and navigate the peer review process, respond to reviewer comments and revise their manuscript accordingly.
"Publication Academy is thrilled to be partnering with Shenandoah University to bring its outstanding undergraduate and graduate student scholars access to these cutting-edge training resources," said Jay Singh, Ph.D., Ph.D., founder and CEO of Publication Academy. "As one of the most innovative private universities in the state, Shenandoah University was a clear first choice for offering this best-in-class program, and we are excited to serve SU's students both this year and in the future."
Greenspring awards scholarships
Greenspring, a senior living community in Springfield recently announced Student Scholar Awards.
Dedicated high school student workers are being recognized and set up for success through these four-year scholarships, funded by generous donations from community residents. At the Student Scholars’ Award Ceremony, 30 student workers from Fairfax County were granted scholarships through the Student Scholars’ Fund at Greenspring, which awarded a total of $300,000 in scholarships.
“Over the last 16 years, Greenspring residents have donated over $6 million towards education. It is an honor to be part of a community that inspires high school students to follow their dreams and then puts it into action with scholarships,” said Director of Philanthropy Kimberly Nelson.
The following students are scholarship recipients Sahar Afzali, Robel Bruk, Blen Mathewos, Blein Menberu, Noel Solomon, Mir Waez, Hewan “Lucy” Wondwosen, and Caleb Zerihun from Hayfield Secondary School; Paula Alvarez, Pinkey Chen, Sidney Essandoh, Lynn El Hassan, Huriya Ibrahim, and Michael Phicadu from Lake Braddock High School; Fatima Bukhari, Taimoor Chaudhry, Tinsaie Demissie, Nicholas Ly, and Eyad Osman from South County High School; Kelsey Cruz-Lovo, Naomi Debebe, Kinza Khemiri, Jerusalem Mulugeta, Meelad Nushin, Mia Oyarce-Chavez, Emely Portillo, and Sheimae Said from John R. Lewis High School; Ahlam Hedia, Mt. Vernon High School; Hannah Khan, Thomas Edison High School; and Betty Tewolde, West Springfield High School.
The Greenspring Scholars’ Fund was established in 2003 by Greenspring residents and provides recipients with $10,000 to help offset academic tuition expenses, paid directly to the trade school or college over four years.
“Another delightful and highly meaningful charitable function here at wonderful Greenspring! Dozens of smiling faces, particularly on the part of green-clad scholars, their parents, and friends,” said resident Charlie C. Watkins.
Of primary importance to the Greenspring community is the ability to award all eligible students who apply with a scholarship. Eligibility for the Class of 2023 requires at least 1,000 working hours during the student’s junior and senior years of high school. They must achieve satisfactory grades (2.75 or higher) and maintain a disciplinary record free of adverse actions during their employment.
To learn more about open positions and career benefits at Greenspring, visit GreenspringCommunity.com.
Area students receive degrees
The following students received degrees from out-of-state colleges and universities during spring commencement services.
Hannah Johnson from Fairfax Station graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill.
Devin McKibbin of Herndon received a bachelor’s degree from Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pa.
Tegan Pentek of Fairfax graduated from Alvernia University in Reading, Pa.
Jakob Louis Drozd of Vienna, and Amelia R. Gantt of Alexandria, received degrees from Clark University in Worcester, Mass.
Chantelle Beachum of Chantilly received a master’s degree from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn.
William Eggers of Vienna received a bachelor’s degree and Joshua DeGeorge of Fairfax earned an MBA from the Citadel in Charleston, S.C.
