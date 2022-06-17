Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) spoke with staff at Child & Family Network Centers in Alexandria to discuss his child care proposal and the need to invest in pre-kindergarten and other early childhood education programs. Kaine’s proposal with Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) would lower child care costs, raise wages for child care providers, and invest more funding into child care and early childhood education programs. His proposal would provide more funding for the Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG), expanding access to an estimated 23,256 children in Virginia according to an analysis by the Center for Law and Social Policy. Kaine spoke about his child care proposal saying, “We’re really working hard on trying to make this happen.” Kaine also talked about how he hears about the same issues from families and providers in Virginia and across the country: “If I was in Appalachia, having this conversation—which I was a month ago—people would be saying exactly the same thing: Thanks to great providers, but there’s not enough spots and we need more programs.”
Maximus Foundation announces nonprofit grants
Tysons-based Maximus announced that the Maximus Foundation will award more than $2 million in grants to 167 nonprofit organizations across the U.S. this year to fund its three key themes for giving in 2022: community development, youth development, and healthcare services.
Six Fairfax County nonprofits were grant recipients, including Britepaths, Cornerstones, FACETS, Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, Best Buddies Capital Region and The Arc of Northern Virginia.
This year’s awards mark an increase from 2021, when the foundation awarded roughly $1.2 million in grants to 154 nonprofit organizations and the highest level of giving in the foundation’s 22-year history.
The Maximus Foundation, which was founded by the company’s board of directors in 2000, is committed to supporting organizations and programs that promote personal growth and self-sufficiency through improved health, child and family development, as well as community development.
This year’s grants included nearly $400,000 for 34 different nonprofits focused on homelessness prevention and support, and more than $300,000 across 25 nonprofits that help fight child abuse or child hunger.
“We are excited to announce this year’s grant recipients, as we continue to expand the number of organizations and the overall community investment. It has been inspiring to see the growth and impact of the Maximus Foundation continue to deepen over time,” said John Boyer, Chair, Maximus Foundation. “The purpose of the Maximus Foundation is to give back to the communities where Maximus employees work and live. We are proud of our partnership with these organizations and the impact they are making to improve the lives and wellbeing of thousands of people and families in neighborhoods across the country.”
“Many of these grants are very personal to Maximus employees, supporting causes and initiatives that mean a great deal to them,” explained Bruce Caswell, president and chief executive officer, Maximus. “We recently updated our company’s tagline to ‘Moving People Forward’ because it’s our goal as a company to help as many people as possible. It’s critical we embody that spirit in everything we do and embrace our responsibility as a business leader to be a good corporate citizen and create a positive impact on the people and organizations making a difference in their communities.”
The grant awards will continue through the rest of 2022, and individual organizations will announce their award wins to local communities.
Reston firm names new executives
Reston-based Ellucian recently announced Martin Mrugal as chief operating officer (COO) and Susan Morrow as chief marketing officer (CMO).
Mrugal will lead all aspects of Ellucian’s Global Professional Services, Managed Services, Global Support, Customer Success and Operations, and Centers of Excellence.
“Marty not only brings deep expertise in scaling enterprise software across a wide range of industries, but has a strong reputation building world-class teams and driving a customer-first mindset,” said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. “As we continue our work to transform higher ed institutions for the future, we are committed to being the best partners as we work together to improve student success around the world. I am pleased to welcome Marty and look forward to the impact his leadership and extensive experience in driving the acceleration of the transition to the cloud will bring to Ellucian and our customers.”
“I am excited to join the Ellucian team and am inspired by the mission to transform higher education to deliver outstanding student outcomes,” said Marty Mrugal. “My previous experience coupled with my passion for customer success and transformation creates an ideal opportunity to contribute to the continued success of Ellucian.”
Mrugal joins Ellucian from Citrix where, as Chief Customer Innovation Officer, he was responsible for accelerating and scaling cloud innovation and transition through strategic partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft. Before that he spent 22 years at SAP.
He studied supply chain logistics, economics, and marketing as an undergraduate, and holds a Masters in Business Administration from Pennsylvania State University.
Morrow will lead all aspects of Ellucian’s Global Marketing Organization including Brand Marketing, Global Campaigns and Demand Generation, Events, Field Marketing, Solutions Marketing and Marketing Operations.
“Susan brings strong vertical expertise in higher education and K-12 across a broad range of leadership roles in marketing, product, innovation and sales. Her experience in SaaS and digital transformation will further strengthen Ellucian’s growth in response to the increased demand of institutions to move to the cloud to achieve greater productivity, security and student success,” said Ipsen. “Susan’s energetic style paired with her success developing customer relationships, mobilizing high-performing teams, and accelerating revenue opportunities will supercharge our marketing team and strategic initiatives as we continue to grow and scale the business. I’m pleased to welcome Susan to Ellucian and look forward to her leadership and impact.”
“I believe that the path to equity is education, and the future of education depends on technology innovation,” said Morrow. “As the market leader driving the ecosystem of technology in higher education, Ellucian powers institutions with solutions and services in support of this mission. I’m thrilled to join my colleagues at Ellucian to tell that story.”
Morrow joins Ellucian from Salesforce where she led a team of education technologists as General Manager, Education Cloud. She previously served as Vice Chancellor of Innovation for a nonprofit university system and has founded and managed several startups and nonprofit organizations.
Morrow holds a Bachelor of Arts from Bryn Mawr College and a Masters in Business Administration from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.
Fairfax City receives grant for stormwater education
To help educate citizens about the impact of litter on stormwater management, the City of Fairfax has been awarded a $1,000 grant as part of Keep Virginia Beautiful’s 12th Annual Green Grants Program.
Every year, government, non-profit, civic, and service organizations in Virginia are invited to apply for grants ranging from $500 to $1,000 that will help address an environmental concern in their community. Grants must focus on one of the following priorities: Litter Prevention, Recycling, Cigarette Litter Prevention, or Community Beautification.
“Green Grants provide financial resources needed to implement innovative and effective projects that will result in more clean, green, and beautiful places to live, work, and play. These initiatives bring people together, in partnership, to make positive differences in communities across Virginia,” saud Cristi Lawton, Keep Virginia Beautiful’s executive director.
Fairfax City will use its Green Grant to purchase an interactive Enviroscape Hazardous Prevention & Clean-up Model. It will be used as a hands-on resource as part of education and outreach events about how stormwater runoff carries litter and pollutants untreated into storm drains. Negative impacts on environment, wildlife, and property will be included as topics of conversation. It is anticipated that at least 10,000 residents will be educated about the impact of litter pollution on stormwater management, and how they can help address these hazards, at community events where the model will be utilized.
County libraries receive generous donation
Fairfax County Supervisor Walter L. Alcorn, Fairfax County Public Library (FCPL) leadership and dozens of library supporters were on hand June 8 as the FCPL Board of Trustees accepted a $200,000 gift from the Friends of Reston Regional Library.
“The Friends of the Reston Regional Library are amazing, hard-working community advocates who donate generously." said FCPL Director Jessica Hudson. The group’s funds are raised primarily through used book sales.
The gift will be invested in FCPL’s collection, benefitting cardholders throughout the county.
"At $3 million, county funding for collection building is below the recommended level of 20 percent of the library's total budget," said Frances Millhouser, chair of the Fairfax County Public Library Board of Trustees.
A majority of the gift will be invested in FCPL’s digital collection, which experienced explosive and sustained growth in recent years. FCPL’s collection budget is unable to meet community demand in large part because more cardholders are checking out digital materials.
In May 2022, more than 51,000 unique users checked out items from the library’s physical collection while the digital collection saw about 46,150 unique users in the same time period. Those digital users are all borrowing from a collection of slightly under 228,000 items while the physical collection contains more than 1.8 million items.
These numbers show the digital collection works hard; digital titles are placed on hold and checked out more frequently than their physical counterparts. Laws around eBook licensing mean digital materials also cost more than their physical counterparts.
FCPL collection services staff plans to invest the gift in ways that benefit the maximum number of cardholders, including purchasing Simultaneous Use eAudio packages, acquiring more perpetual use licenses and expanding the Lucky Day collection, which offers popular titles to cardholders for two weeks and does not permit holds or renewals.
Some areas of FCPL’s physical collection do work as hard as our digital collection; FCPL collection services staff plans to spend a portion of this gift on board books, Read-Alongs and other materials for young readers as well as Spanish-language materials.
Northwest Title & Escrow recognized
Herndon-based Northwest Title & Escrow has been honored with Old Republic National Title Insurance Company’s (Old Republic Title) 2021 Shining Star Award for Operational Excellence. This is the second consecutive year the company has received the award, demonstrating its exceptionalism in the real estate title and escrow business.
Old Republic Title, an underwriting partner to the business, grants the award to its authorized title agencies demonstrating the highest caliber of operational excellence. To win this award, a title agency is evaluated in six categories — from underwriting and settlement practices to customer complaints.* The company’s exceptional operations was the inspiration for establishing the award in 2020. This year, fewer than 9 percent of Old Republic Title’s title agency partners received the award.
“We’re extremely proud to be a recipient of this prestigious award, especially considering the tremendous volume we have managed over the past few years,” said Jade Camara, vice president of NWTE. “We work hard to ensure a smooth, accurate and timely transaction for our residential and commercial customers, and this is reflected in our performance with our underwriters.”
“It was our delight to award Northwest Title & Escrow the 2021 Shining Star Award for operational excellence,” said Kevin Pogoda, Old Republic’s First VP & Virginia state manager/Northern Division. “They have demonstrated an excellent track record of sound underwriting and settlement practices, escrow management and compliance with our remittance requirements. They are truly a ‘Shining Star,’ setting the brightest example for others to follow.”
NWTE has been in business since 2009 and conducted more than 12,000 transactions since inception.
Shown at the Langley High School Awards Ceremony on June 2, from left are: Abhaya Tyrka, Science Achievement Award; Eliana LaFleur, Computer Science Achievement Award; Jenna Cai, Math Achievement Award; and Myrtle Hendricks-Corrales, AAUW McLean Area Branch.
Langley students win AAUW awards
Three Langley High School students were presented with the AAUW McLean Area Branch STEM Achievement Awards for 2022 at a school awards ceremony June 2.
The following students received the 2022 awards: Jenna Cai for Math, Abhaya Tyrka for Science, and Eliana LaFleur for Computer Science.
The criteria for the awards include a demonstrated record of overall academic success and a distinguished record of achievement in either math, science, or computer science. A career center counselor at the school manages the process of selecting the students.
For the last nine years, the McLean Area Branch has partnered with counselors at local high schools to present these achievement awards to female students finishing their junior year. The branch instituted the awards to encourage young women to pursue educational opportunities related to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).
Each student received a certificate of merit and a check for $100. They will be recognized at an AAUW branch event in the fall.
