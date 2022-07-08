Fourth of July Parade 2022
Fairfax nonprofit seeks donation of funds, backpacks to help local students
Fairfax-based nonprofit Britepaths is seeking donations of funds and new backpacks in this month to assist 2,500 students in need who attend schools in the Fairfax County area.
Financial donations to Britepaths’ Collect for Kids Back to School Program this summer will allow the organization to purchase pre-assembled school supply kits for 2,500 students in Fairfax County Public Schools’ Fairfax High School and Justice High School pyramids. The organization is also collecting 700 new backpacks, which may be dropped off at local partner businesses or ordered through Amazon.
Community members are asked to donate funds via Britepaths’ secure on-line donation page at: https://bit.ly/3IfWe0h, or mail a check to 3959 Pender Drive, Suite 200, Fairfax, VA 22030. Write “Back to School” in the memo line. For more information, phone 703-273-8829 or email events@britepaths.org.
Community members may also drop off new backpacks (large sizes are most needed) at local businesses listed below or order via an Amazon Wish List that is linked on Britepaths’ Back to School page. A list of schools whose students are served through this program is below.
Backpack donation sites, through August 1: Alya Salon & Spa, 139 Park St, Vienna, Twins Ace Hardware Fairfax, 10310-B Main St, Fairfax, University Mall Theatres, 10659-A Braddock Rd, Fairfax, Sugar Mama's Ice Cream, 11208 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, Cinema Arts Theatre, 9650-14 Main St, Fairfax, and Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce, 10304 Eaton Place, Suite 100, Fairfax.
Britepaths is grateful to Godman Power Group, Inc. and Twins Ace Hardware for sponsoring the Back to School Program. Additional sponsorships are welcomed.
In addition to collecting backpacks throughout July, Twins Ace Hardware in Fairfax City is hosting a “round-up at the register” donation campaign July 11-31. Customers may choose to donate the change they would have received from their purchase to Britepaths’ Back to School Program.
“Working families in our community who were already dealing with the effects of the prolonged pandemic have been further stretched by the higher costs of food, gas, rent and other necessities,” said Lisa Whetzel, Britepaths’ executive director, said. “When you’re living paycheck to paycheck, the thought of having to find funds for school supplies on top of everything else is extremely stressful. We are grateful to all who are donating this summer to help ease that stress for families and allow children who might otherwise go without be able to start off the new school year unashamed and with all the supplies they need.”
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed 15 new citizens July 2 at the Vienna Community Center during a special ceremony to celebrate Independence Day. Washington Field Office Director Kimberly Zanotti administered the Oath of Allegiance and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, delivered congratulatory remarks. The 15 citizenship candidates originate from the following 15 countries: Afghanistan, Albania, Bolivia, Canada, Democratic Republic of the Congo, El Salvador, Ghana, Honduras, India, Iran, Morocco, Nepal, Peru, Venezuela and Vietnam. This ceremony was part of USCIS’s Independence Day celebration of our nation’s 246th birthday and the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. USCIS will welcome new U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremonies across the country from July 1 through July 8. It is also part of the town of Vienna’s Liberty Amendments Month observation.
Reston-based firm names VP of Sales
CyberSheath has hired Jeremy Mares as its vice president of Sales.
“We’ve seen tremendous growth over the last year as we have worked to give defense contractors a managed solution for CMMC compliance,” said Eric Noonan, CEO of CyberSheath. “Jeremy’s unique background and experience will be of great benefit to federal contractors wanting a partner to help them achieve CMMC compliance.”
Mares has more than 25 years’ experience in sales, client management, and business development with a strong emphasis on outside sales and channel development. He is uniquely qualified to join the CyberSheath team with 10 years of cybersecurity experience, including CMMC services.
“CyberSheath has long been the leader in CMMC compliance, with its unique and holistic solution to the CMMC compliance problem,” said Mares. “I’m eager to join the team so we can continue on this growth path.”
Mares joins CyberSheath from Redspin, the first organization to successfully pass the CMMC Level 3 certification as a CMMC Third Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO), where he built a new service line encompassing CMMC compliance services and developed channels within the DIB. Previous stops include Sikich, Service Master, Paychex, and Countrywide Mortgage Lending.
11th District Democratic Committee Award winners announced
This year’s winners of the Sturdivant, Hampton, Gartlan, and Silverthorne Awards were announced by Robert Haley, chair of the 11th District Democratic Committee. All four winners will be recognized for their lifetime commitment to public service, democracy, labor rights, and progressive values at a brunch reception on July 10.
“These award winners are outstanding choices,” said Haley. “The 11th Congressional District Democratic Committee members are very proud of these selectees. They are clearly dedicated individuals for community service, the labor movement, and Democratic values. We very much look forward to our awards event on July 10.”
This year’s recipient of the Sturdivant Award is Virginia “Ginny” Diamond, president of the Northern Virginia Labor Federation, AFL-CIO. Diamond has held this position since 2016 and has been instrumental in securing workers’ rights across Virginia. She began her career in the labor movement as an organizer with the International Ladies Garment Workers Union in southwest Virginia. She currently works with IBEW Local 26 on programs to expand opportunities for women and minorities, and she is supporting the Starbucks Workers United organizing campaign in Virginia.
The John N. Sturdivant Award is given annually to a member of the labor community for his/her commitment to Democratic ideals and values. It is named after John Sturdivant, who was the first African American elected president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE).
Ernestine Jenkins is this year’s Hampton award. Since 1973, Jenkins has dedicated her life to serving Prince William County and the Dale City community.
Natalie Nguyen-Woodruff is the 2022 Gartlan Award winner. She currently serves as director of Partnerships and Community Engagement for Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. She also serves as the vice president of the Fairfax County Chapter of SEIU VA 512. Before working for McKay, Nguyen-Woodruff led the Educating Youth through Employment Program in Fairfax County. She served on former Governor Terry McAuliffe's Asian American Advisory Board as well as the SEIU AAPI caucus. She played a crucial role in the expansion of the Fairfax County Paid Family Leave and the collective bargaining laws recently passed by Fairfax County and the Commonwealth of Virginia.
This year’s recipient of the Frederick Silverthorne is Penny Rood. A Fairfax City resident, Rood has a long history of civic engagement at both the state and local level. She has served on the Fairfax Falls Church Community Services Board, the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Advisory Committee, the Board of the Department of Youth and Family Services, and City of Fairfax School Board, including two terms as chairman. She currently serves on the Historic Fairfax City Inc. Board, the Independence Day Celebration Committee, and has been a longtime, active member of the Fairfax City Democratic Committee.
“I want to congratulate our incredible 11th District Democratic Committee Award winners,” Congressman Gerry Connolly said. “Their advocacy, dedication, and commitment to our community has been unparalleled for decades. I thank Ginny, Ernestine, Natalie and Penny for always showing up, giving back, and fighting for our values.”
The Rotary Club of McLean installed four new members at its meeting last month. The club's new members are (L to R): Heather Malloy, director of Community Relations and Marketing at Chesterbrook Residences; Brenda Baredes, executive director at Chesterbrook Residences; Rajesh (Raj) Nail and Daren Hoffman-Marks--both Coach of Students of Flow, a business consultant agency that serves to create high driven entrepreneurs. Malloy and Baredes are corporate members.
