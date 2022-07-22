Capital Area Food Bank receives grant
Capital Area Food Bank’s work to mitigate hunger issues was aided recently by a $142,156 grant from Balducci’s Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Program that aims to help connect individuals facing food insecurity with proper nutrition.
The grant which is made possible by the help of Balducci’s generous customers during therecent Holiday Food Drive, Spring Ahead Food Drive, and Summer Meals register campaigns,is meant to help support Capital Area Food Bank’s efforts to address hunger-related issues in our communities.
Nourishing Neighbors aims to fight hunger by helping keep food banks stocked, supporting meal distribution programs at schools, and supporting programs that provide food to seniors. As a program of the Balducci’s Foundation, it is working to eradicate hunger in America.
“We’re always looking for the best ways to fight hunger in the communities we serve. By partnering with top-notch organizations like Capital Area Food Bank we know we can make a difference in the lives of our neighbors who are facing food insecurity issues,” said Dana Ward of Balducci’s Foundation.
County libraries reduce hours because of staffing challenges
Effective Aug. 14, all regional and community Fairfax County Public Library (FCPL) branches are moving to a modified schedule due to ongoing staff recruitment challenges. The hours will be in effect indefinitely.
Regional branches will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Community branches will be open Monday from 1 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Access Services branch located at the Fairfax County Government Center will maintain the same hours which are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For a listing of regional and community branches, visit https://bit.ly/3yRR7z1.
Washington Business Journal honors county resident
David Schneider, land use and zoning partner at Holland & Knight LLP, is a recipient of this year’s “40 Under 40” honor from the Washington Business Journal.
The award puts him on a short list of top leaders recognized as the next generation of Greater Washington business excellence and comes in recognition of his far-reaching community leadership and impressive professional accomplishments. David and the other recipients were honored July 14 at an awards ceremony held at Convene in Rosslyn Center.
“I am proud to be named part of the Washington Business Journal's 40 Under 40 Class of 2022, listed along with such accomplished and dedicated professionals in the DMV,” said Schneider.
Schneider, 35, is an attorney at Holland & Knight LLP working in the areas of land use and real estate development. His practice primarily includes assisting developers and landowners in a wide variety of land use entitlements in jurisdictions throughout Northern Virginia, He also advises on mixed-use and transit-oriented development, assists purchasers, sellers and lenders in land use feasibility studies and due diligence, and helps clients secure rezonings, special exceptions, comprehensive sign plans, special permits, variances, and comprehensive plan amendments.
As a native of Fairfax County, Schneider takes pride in helping the Northern Virginia region evolve through smart development. He also serves the community through his leadership as chair of the Board of Directors for Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Greater Washington, DC (RMHCDC). Those programs include Ronald McDonald House of Washington, D.C., and Ronald McDonald House of Northern Virginia, for whichhe helped lead andfacilitate a $5M+ expansion and renovation. The expansion project increased capacity, improved comfort, and ultimately provides an additional 600 more stays for families each year. Thanks to this project, RMHCDC has already enabled families with a hospitalized child to save a total of $1.5M in lodging costs and $90K in food costs.
“David’s leadership and commitment to the simple idea that nothing else should matter when a family is focused on healing their child, has helped expand our ability to meet the unique needs of the people we serve,” said Kymberly Wolff, CEO, RMHCDC. “We are always looking for individuals of his caliber to support and champion our mission. Learn how to get involved by visiting our website atwww.rmhcdc.org.”
Schneider also co-chairs the Land Use Council in Tyson’s, and the NAIOP of Northern Virginia. He was selected to the 2020 Best Lawyers in America “Ones to Watch” list in the area of land use and zoning, and the Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce 2019 Young Professional of the Year.
Herndon student receives Lighthouse Guild scholarship
Lighthouse Guild announced June 16 that it is awarding 15 college scholarships of $10,000 each to students from across the country who are visually impaired and will be entering college or graduate school in the fall.
Herndon resident Yael Korc received one of the scholarships. She will attend Dickinson College.
Lighthouse Guild scholarships are based on strong academic accomplishment and merit to help students who are legally blind make a successful transition to college and graduate school. The 2022 recipients will be attending some of the nation’s most competitive universities.
Since 2005, Lighthouse Guild’s Scholarship Program has awarded more than $2.7 million in scholarships to outstanding students from around the country. Former scholarship recipients have gone on to careers as nurses, attorneys, teachers, engineers, chemists, composers, musicians, neuroscientists, social workers, business owners, investors, epidemiologists, physician assistants, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, journalists, and computer scientists.
“At a time when the pandemic and financial burdens make going to college especially challenging, we are pleased to provide scholarships for deserving students who are visually impaired,” said Calvin W. Roberts, MD, president and CEO of Lighthouse Guild. “I am honored we can support these outstanding students who have worked hard in a tough environment to achieve academic success. On behalf of everyone at the Lighthouse Guild, I wish them continued success in college and graduate school and in their chosen careers.”
Outstanding Park volunteers honored by peers
The Fairfax County Park Authority will honor 21 individual volunteers named 2022 Outstanding Volunteers and selected by their peers from across the park system. Volunteers are at the core of the agency’s ability to provide excellent service to millions of visitors each year. Approximately 4,000 volunteers give of their time and talent annually and take on a multitude of tasks.
The 2022 Outstanding Volunteers are: Ana Alatrash volunteering at Spring Hill Rec Center and has one year of service. Dave Barnard serving at Cub Run, Lee, & Oak Marr Rec Centers over the past four and a half years as an adapted aquatics assistant. Ava Belmont serving as a front desk associate at Mount Vernon Rec Center for five years. William Doud serving as play manager at Twin Lakes Golf Course for four years. Dan Dyke serves at Colvin Run Mill as mill docent, FoCRM president and miller’s assistant and has volunteered for five years. Elizabeth Etherton volunteering for five years at Frying Pan Farm Park as garden coordinator. Alan Figgatt has been the volunteer on duty at Turner Farm Park Observatory for 19 years. Gioia Forman has been a special events coordinator at Green Spring Gardens for five years. David Gorsline serving at Huntley Meadows Park for 29 years as duck nest box coordinator. Janet Jaeger served at Lee District Rec Center for five years as front desk associate. Susan Jones volunteering at South Run Rec Center for 24 years as front desk associate. Brian Keith volunteering at Sully Historic Site for three and a half years as trail volunteer, teaching docent and supporting special events. Owen Krzos a volunteer naturalist at Hidden Pond for two and a half years. Kristine Lansing serving at Riverbend Park for five years as bird walk & wildflower monitor. Jerry Lopynski serving as store volunteer at Frying Pan Farm Park for one year. Mike Messman volunteers as golf course maintenance at Greendale Golf Course for five years. Kim Nguyen has been volunteering at Cub Run Rec Center for one year. Brenda Pryor volunteers at Providence Rec Center as the front desk volunteer for one year. Beverley Rivera has served as IMA site leader at Lake Accotink Park for four years. Alice Schipf served as Oak Marr Rec Center for two years as landscaping assistant. Mary Beth Smith volunteers at Audrey Moore Rec Center as front desk associate, where she has served for three years.
All volunteers will be feted at the virtual Elly Doyle Park Service Awards program in November.
Local student recognized in 3M Young Scientist Challenge
Today’s youth has never been more hopeful for a better, brighter, and safer world. Inspired by the desire to impact change in communities far and near, they are using the power of STEM to help drive the change they want to see. 3M and Discovery Education recently announced finalists and four honorable mention recipients in the 2022 3M Young Scientist Challenge, the 15th year of the competition.
The 3M Young Scientist Challenge also recognized four entrants with an Honorable Mention Award. These projects were selected due to their unique and innovative concepts and effective communication by the recipient.
Vienna resident Isha Joshi, a student at Kilmer Middle School, received an Honorable Mention Award.
This year’s finalists and honorable mention recipients feature outstanding innovations from young scientists – 14 students ages 12 to 14 – who submitted a one-to two-minute video communicating a solution to an everyday problem in their community or the world and the science behind their solution. A diverse group of judges, including 3M scientists and leaders in education from across the country, evaluated entries based on creativity, scientific knowledge, and communication effectiveness. The final event will take place on October 17-18, at the 3M Innovation Center in Minneapolis.
“At 3M, we are committed to unlocking the power of our people, science, and ideas to reimagine what comes next. The ‘3M Young Scientist Challenge’ supports young innovators who have demonstrated that same passion through creative discovery and the desire to improve the world around us,” said Karina Chavez, senior vice president and chief strategy officer at 3M. “We are thrilled to welcome the latest generation of finalists and honorable mention recipients, and we are energized by a future that embraces STEM-for-all to build a better tomorrow.”
The top 10 2022 3M Young Scientist Challenge finalists and the four honorable mention recipients include students from public and private schools across the U.S. Each finalist will be evaluated on a series of challenges, including a presentation of their completed innovation. Each challenge will be scored independently by a panel of judges. The grand prize winner will receive $25,000, a unique destination trip, and the title of America’s Top Young Scientist.
“Congratulations to each of the finalists and honorable mentions in the 2022 3M Young Scientist Challenge! Your leadership and STEM ingenuity are what the 3M Young Scientist Challenge is all about,” said Amy Nakamoto, general manager of social impact at Discovery Education. "For 15 years, Discovery Education and 3M have been working together to support and amplify young scientists to help change the world through innovation and creativity. With 3M’s continued and thoughtful leadership in STEM, together we are helping to inspire and empower the students of today to become the STEM leaders of tomorrow.”
Claude Moore Charitable Foundation awards scholar grants
The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation has announced the awarding of $462,000 to the Foundation for Fairfax County Public Schools to support the Claude Moore Scholars Program in the Fairfax County Public Schools.
The Scholars Program, launched in 2007, focuses on broadening perspectives and opportunities to encourage students to pursue high demand, entry-level healthcare careers. The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation selects and advises grant recipients of the Scholars Program and also provides support for school systems, community healthcare organizations and nonprofit groups to further workforce training in areas of critical need in the healthcare industry.
“The Foundation is committed to addressing the healthcare workforce crisis in Virginia and the Claude Moore Scholars Program provides Fairfax County students with a clear pathway to pursue a rewarding career in healthcare.” stated J. Hamilton Lambert, executive director and trustee of the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation.
Claude Moore Scholars can achieve their goal of healthcare employment through any level of secondary or higher education. Upon graduation of the certification program, students are able to pursue careers in positions such as a Licensed Practical Nursing Assistant, Certified Nursing Assistant, Medical Assistant, Emergency Medical Technician, Radiology Technician and many other healthcare careers.
The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation has made a commitment to foster this program in every public school system in Virginia. The Claude Moore Scholars program is currently in 46 school districts across the state.
Local print shop earns recognition
Bob O’Hern, owner of Image360 in Fairfax, was recently presented with the Sales Pinnacle and Milestone awards by the Alliance Franchise Brands Network.
Presented during the network’s 2022 annual convention, the Sales Pinnacle award recognizes outstanding sales performance in the international network of marketing and print services provider. The Milestone award is a sales award given to the businesses in Alliance Franchise Brands’ international network of signage and graphics providers who attain $1 million in annual sales for the first time. Additionally, the Circle of Excellence award recognizes the Center for having superb customer support.
“The core value we were founded upon is putting our customers first, and this achievement personifies this and demonstrates a level of service that distinguishes our Image360 Center from other signage and graphics solutions providers,” said O’Hern. “Our team continues to serve local businesses and organizations during prosperous times as well as times of economic challenges – a testament to what a true visual communications partner does.”
ALNV participates in A Mighty Cause: A Community Thrives
Local nonprofit Assistance League of Northern Virginia has been selected to participate in a program sponsored by Mighty Cause and the Gannett Foundation.
The program has several features by which nonprofit organizations can raise funds. Onechallenge involves a donor-match program by which a sponsoring business partner agrees to match up to $3,000 of the amount the organization raises through August 12.
If the nonprofit meets that goal, the Gannett Foundation will accept the grant application to fund its Weekend Food for Kids program. Through that program Assistance League delivers 1,660 bags of nonperishable food each month during the school year to students at six elementary schools, and grocery gift cards to a seventh school. All seven schools receive grocery gift cards during the summer to reduce food insecurity for students and their families.
Donations in any amount over $5 are welcome. To contribute, visit this link and click on the donate button https://bit.ly/3aQbmVP. On that site, you can also learn about all of the charity’s programs and the significant impact they have on children’s development. More than 85 percent of the money that Assistance League raises is returned to the community in support of its programs that feed, clothe, and educate students in Fairfax and Prince William counties and the City of Alexandria.
