FACETS' Joe Fay, Steampunks' Melissa Rowland, and FACETS's Hugh Taylor meet in Steampunk's McLean headquarters. Fay and Taylor met with Steampunk employees and updated them on FACETS' work and homelessness in the region. Steampunk recently presented a $5,000 donation to FACETS. Rowland nominated FACETS, a Fairfax nonprofit that works to prevent homelessness, for the donation through the McLean-based IT contractor’s charitable program.
Affordable housing opens in Mount Vernon District
Wesley Housing, the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Fairfax County officials, and project partners gathered on Jan. 13, to celebrate the grand opening of The Arden.
The seven-story building in the Mount Vernon District of Fairfax County is situated in a transit-oriented neighborhood just one block from the Huntington Metro, connecting residents to employment and commercial centers throughout the region. The community is also located one half mile from 495 and Route 1, providing residents with easy access to bus transit routes, shopping, jobs, and amenities.
“Not only does this beautiful new building provide affordable homes for our local workforce, but it also supports our workforce as the headquarters of Wesley Housing,” said Mount Vernon District Supervisor Dan Storck. “This is a win-win for our economy and residents. As supervisor of the Mount Vernon District, I am thrilled to see the progress we are making on revitalizing our area and ensuring that affordable housing options are a part of this effort so that all who want to live and work here can continue to do so. My revitalization commitment to you is ‘Leave No One Behind.’”
Wesley Property Management will manage the community and Wesley Housing's on-site resident services team will provide year-round programs and services for the individuals and families who began moving in earlier this month. In addition, local nonprofit partners, Our Stomping Ground and Community Residences Inc. (CRi), will provide supportive services to residents with developmental disabilities or with mental health needs.
“The Arden is a true representation of ourvision for a holistic approach to housing,” said new Wesley Housing President/CEO Kamilah McAfee. “This property offers more than a roof over heads, it provides a critical foundation along with wrap-around services that will strengthen and stabilize households in our community for years to come.”
With a development cost of $59 million that was creatively funded by 12 local, state, federal and private sources, The Arden is a prime example of a cooperative effort using all the tools across several toolboxes.
Officials break ground on new Mount Vernon Rec Center
A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Jan. 18, for the expansion and renovation of the Mount Vernon Rec Center in Alexandria, one of the county’s oldest and most popular Rec Centers. The Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) was joined by several elected officials, project partners, staff and members of the community to celebrate the center’s more than 40 years of service to the community, comprising countless memories, friendships and experiences shared.
“Fairfax County Rec Centers are much more than just a gym,” said Park Authority Executive Director Jai Cole. “These are places where friends, families and communities come together; where people of all ages enjoy activities that build resilience, confidence and character; and where talents and skills are strengthened, and a sense of community and service are nurtured.”
Many of these memories and sentiments of an appreciative community were memorialized on the glass surrounding the ice rink on the facility’s final day of operation – a common tradition among the skating community. The tribute represented a strong statement to the importance of the Rec Center for many, both skaters and non-skaters.
“If these walls could talk, we might hear the story of a four-time adult national champion figure skater, Beth Delano, who spent countless hours on the ice developing her talent – remembering fondly her best routine ever on this very ice,” said Mount Vernon District Supervisor Dan Storck. “You might also hear about a very special aquatics instructor, Laura Nelson-Bolick, who has led water exercise here for more than 30 years – but even more importantly, created an environment of social engagement that shaped meaningful friendships and activities for participants.”
On Dec. 31, the Mount Vernon Rec Center closed its doors in preparation for a major renovation and expansion expected to last two years. The project will include a complete renovation of the current building and mechanical systems, as well as a 75,000-square-foot expansion. FCPA staff have been working diligently to transition programs and activities to alternate sites and expand capacity at other nearby Rec Center locations to accommodate community needs and interests during the closure.
When complete, the state-of-the-art facility will include two NHL-sized ice rinks, a two-level dedicated fitness area, an elevated indoor track, swimming pool, climbing wall and multi-purpose rooms. Anticipated completion is scheduled in 2025.
The project budget is $74 million, with funds coming from previous voter-approved Park Bonds and additional funding provided through the American Recovery Plan Act.
Park Authority chairman concludes tenure
Fairfax County Park Authority Board Chairman Bill Bouie stepped down as chairman of the Park Authority Board after 14 years of distinguished leadership of that body. Bouie, will continue his service on the Park Authority Board representing the Hunter Mill District, a post he has held since 2005.
“These last 14 years have been full of fun and excitement for the Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA), and it’s been a privilege to have occupied this chair through such a unique period of our history,” said Bouie in making his announcement. “But it’s time for a new voice and that is something I’ve always advocated for. So I’m happy to take the lead in stepping aside as chair, but still continue – with as much energy as ever – to work alongside my colleagues on the board and our exceptional staff in delivering the best park system in all the land. Looking to the future, while my window narrows in looking at the future, new leadership opens and expands that window in looking at a broader and bigger picture.”
Under Bouie’s leadership, the FCPA has earned two National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence; achieved Commission on Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) accreditation three times with perfect scores; acquired more than 10,000 acres of parkland and open space; and achieved the passage of four park bonds worth nearly half a billion dollars in capital financing.
“On behalf of all the staff at the Park Authority, I extend our sincerest thanks and appreciation for the unfailing support and vision Chairman Bouie has demonstrated through his leadership,” said Executive Director Jai Cole. “He is a strong advocate for our roles as stewards of the environment, a seeker of opportunity, a champion for equity and a molder of consensus. He has been a consummate leader and we look forward to the great work yet to be undertaken together.”
Through his leadership and service on the board, Bouie has continued to be a dynamic advocate for his home Hunter Mill District. He has championed synthetic turf projects; presided over numerous park openings including the Lake Fairfax Skate Park and the Watermine; and continued his work to preserve the historic, natural and cultural treasures of that community.
“We’re a dynamic organization and it’s time to turn the page,” he concluded as he expressed excitement about the future. “It’s time to get ready for a world of opportunity on the horizon, including the new CAPRA accreditation and the next national Gold Medal Award, and I’m excited to fully participate in these endeavors.”
Bouie’s service as chairman concluded Jan. 25.
Capital Caring announces new compliance chief
Capital Caring Health announced Melissa “Missy” Ring as its newest chief of Compliance and Quality.
Ring, who joined Capital Caring Health in July 2022, has an extensive 26-year background in nursing, evidence-based practice, regulatory and compliance, quality and standards, operations, administration, and patient safety. Currently, she is playing a vital role in ensuring adherence to compliance requirements for Capital Caring Health’s move toward becoming an affiliate of Chapters Health System.
“We are really fortunate to have someone of Missy’s caliber to lead our Compliance and Quality efforts during this pivotal time of growth,” said Tom Koutsoumpas, CEO, Capital Caring Health.
In addition, to Compliance and Quality, Ring oversees staff education and training, a critical component to ensuring delivery of the highest quality experience for Capital Caring Health’s patients and their families.
“While Missy brings a wealth of experience in her discipline, her regulatory and compliance expertise combined with her relentless pursuit of innovative solutions, and her genuine compassion for those in need of advanced illness care add another level of value to the work we do here to serve all communities,” said Matt Kestenbaum, M.D., chief medical officer.
“It’s a pleasure to work across the organization with such a committed team of experts focused on quality of care standards that ensure both patient and staff safety,” said Ring. “This is also a perfect time to further enhance our training programs as we deliver on our mission.”
Ring holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice from James Madison University, and a Bachelor of Arts with a concentration in Business Administration from Mary Baldwin College.
ALNV partners with GotSneakers
Last year Assistance League of Northern Virginia began a partnership with GotSneakers.com, which compensates nonprofit organizations for the new and gently worn athletic shoes they collect. Assistance League now has new section on its website that describes this fundraising effort in detail.
The amount the nonprofit receives depends on the brand, quality, style, and condition of the shoes. Shoes in good condition garner higher payment and are distributed to people needing shoes who couldn’t otherwise afford such footwear. The funds earned from this effort are used to help local children and their families. Assistance League is very grateful to all who have donated sneakers and reminds future donors that it only accepts pairs of athletic shoes, and cannot use dress shoes, casual nonathletic shoes, such as crocs, flip-flops, etc., or shoes with metal cleats.
This program has several other positive effects besides fundraising, according to ALNV officials. Athletic shoes are made with materials that are not biodegradable, so most end up in landfills or are incinerated. The usable shoes collected go to those who need them; heavily used or damaged shoes are recycled either to reuse the materials or convert them to new energy. So, the athletic shoes you donate not only help Assistance League, they help the planet by keeping them out of landfills.
In the past year, the nonprofit has collected nearly 2,900 pairs of sneakers, of which about 1,600 were usable and 1,300 were recycled. Several businesses, sports clubs, and members have drop boxes to collect sneakers. Assistance League invites additional businesses to collect sneakers for the program. If interested, contact fairfax.chantilly@alnv.org for information on how you can help.
For details about the program, the brands and types of sneakers that GotSneakers prefers, and the locations of collection boxes visit https://bit.ly/3j1dnma
Alexandria resident graduates
Tristan Hall of Alexandria, graduated from the University of North Georgia last month with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
He was among 912 graduates for fall 2022.
The University of North George is located in Dahlonega, Ga.
Falls Church resident earns master’s degree
Thi Nguyen of Falls Church, graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 2022.
Nguyen earned a MSW in Social Work.
Tyson’s Corner chef wins competition
A new item created by Executive Chef Partner Matt Beverly, an executive chef partner in a Tysons Corner restaurant, recently won a competition.
Beverley was selected to participate alongside a hand-chosen group of six chefs in a challenge to develop a new dish for the menu.
Beverley was inspired by one of his favorite dishes, a loaded baked potato. He created the recipe using marble potatoes, provolone cheese sauce, bacon, chives, and chipotle seasonings. The shareable dish is 520 calories and is known as the Chipotle Potato Skillet. He was flown to the restaurant’s home office in Orlando, Fla., to present the menu item to the corporate executive chef and other leaders.
“Creating a menu item for all our restaurants is a great feeling,” said Beverley. “I started working on the oven stations when I was 19 years old. I am living proof that starting from the bottom, putting your head down, and working hard pays off.”
Korean War Veteran Presents Civil Air Patrol Award
The Korean war of 1950-1953 is known as the “Forgotten War” in public consciousness. However, many American soldiers served and died in that war on the peninsula; with nearly 30,000 U.S. military service members continuing to defend South Korea today. That is why it is vital to remember veterans and their stories from the Korean war, so future generations can learn of their service and valor. Burke Composite Squadron was honored to have Korean War veteran Col. (Ret) Warren Wiedhahn join the squadron to speak about his experiences and present a cadet with his Civil Air Patrol achievement award.
Wiedhahn is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who fought in the Korean war from his initial landing in Busan to eventually fighting in the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir. At the time, he was a private first class and 19 years old when he first landed at Busan. He recounted the weather causing many casualties during the fight around Busan, which would be a common theme during the entire war.
During the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, the 1st Marine Division was surrounded on all sides by Chinese soldiers. Wiedhahn saw brutal action for the next two weeks as ammunition, rations, and water were scarce due to the brutal cold and lack of supplies. The prospects of the Marines changed however as supplies began being airdropped by the recently established Air Force.
“Beans, bullets, and bandages,” were crucial to keeping the Marines fighting valiantly,” said Wiedhahn. A short airstrip was constructed by Marines during the battle so C-119s could land and evacuate wounded. Portable bridges were airdropped by the aircraft to allow the Marines to create an exit from the enemy encirclement. Eventually, the 1st Marine Division was capable of “advancing in a different direction,” as the Division Commander Oliver P. Smith would state during the battle, and escaped to the port of Hungnam.
Wiedhahn stood in front of the squadron to present the Mitchell Award to Cadet Second Lt. Yacov Schwartz and congratulate him on earning it. The Mitchell Award is a milestone achievement for cadets that marks their first step into the officer ranks, which represents an elevated level of responsibility and commitment to the squadron and Civil Air Patrol as a whole. Schwartz earned the achievement because of his performance and drive to excel.
The Virginia Wing Commander Col. Elizabeth Sydow, was present at the meeting to congratulate cadets on earning their promotions. She personally awarded the Earhart Award to Cadet Capt. William Lam. The Earhart Award is another milestone achievement, like the Mitchell Award, and reflects gained knowledge and skill of a senior cadet leader. Only 3 percent of cadets in Civil Air Patrol have earned the achievement, making it indicative of someone who is motivated to strive for advancement and lead others. This award is very fitting as
Lam serves as the cadet commander, leading the more than 70 cadets in the squadron.
Sydow also presented the squadron with the Quality Cadet Unit Award and the Aerospace Education Achievement Award earned in 2022 for demonstrated excellence in the cadet program and aerospace education.
