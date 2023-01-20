Around 40 FedEx team members were on hand at the FedEx Ground facility in Lorton to pack more than 10,000 meals with Rise Against Hunger to support those affected by food insecurity globally. Through nine total events across the country Jan. 16, FedEx packed its one millionth meal with Rise Against Hunger.
Members of the German Armed Forces Command USA and Canada spend their Saturday morning making a difference with Food For Neighbors. By the end of the service event, they and volunteers at seven additional food collection sites had sorted more than 19,000 pounds of food for students in 37 schools in Fairfax, Loudoun, and Arlington counties.
German armed forces help neighbors
The German Armed Forces Command joined Food For Neighbors in Herndon Jan. 14 for its first Red Bag food collection and sorting event of 2023.
In addition to helping to sort thousands of pounds of food arriving at the nonprofit’s original Herndon collection site, the command also presented the six-year-old nonprofit with a donation of more than $4,000. The generous funds will help fight teen food insecurity in 37 Northern Virginia schools, several of which serve the command’s families who currently call the area home.
“From the very first moment the German Armed Forces Command USA and Canada moved its office to Reston in April 1991, the soldiers, civilians and all their families felt heartily welcome in this great community,” said Col. Joerg Dronia. “For all of us it is an irrefutable fact that we have found ahome away from home. Knowing that we Germans are privileged to live in this community, we at the same time recognize that not everybody is equally blessed. Therefore, we take much pride in being able to help and support those in need in our neighborhoods.”
Food For Neighbors’ Founder and Executive Director Karen Joseph, thanked Dronia, commander of the German Armed Forces Command, for the generous support. She also thanked Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust and Town of Herndon Mayor Sheila Olem, who joined Food For Neighbors and the German Armed Forces Command for the event.
“We very much appreciate Supervisor Foust and Mayor Olem for being with us today. They do somuch for our community, and their support means the world to us,” said Joseph. “I think they agree that Colonel Dronia and his staff from the German Armed Forces Command are excellent examples of what it means to be good neighbors. We are one of many organizations that have benefited from their generosity, and we thank them for all that they do to help our most vulnerable community members.”
Foust agreed and also thanked the German Armed Forces Command as well as the many volunteers at Herndon Middle School on Saturday.
“Fairfax County works very hard to help our most vulnerable population with food insecurity,” said Foust. “However, we couldn’t do it without the tremendous efforts of our nonprofit partners such as Food For Neighbors. Congratulations on your success in helping our teens. On behalf of The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, thank you Karen and team!”
By the conclusion of the Red Bag event, volunteers in Herndon and seven additional sites in Fairfax County, Loudoun County, and Arlington County had collected and sorted more than 19,000 pounds of food donated by over 1,500 households. Thanks to their efforts and community support, students returned to school to find pantries fully stocked.
To learn more about Food For Neighbors and its innovative Red Bag Program, please visit https://bit.ly/3Wtnu0U.
TJHSST students win 2022 Congressional App Challenge
Three sophomores from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology recently won the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for their app RoutineRemind.
The app was designed by team members Samvrit Rao, Rohan Kotla, and Soham Jain who are sophomores at TJHSST.
“A big congratulations to VA-10’s Congressional App Challenge winners, team RoutineRemind – Rohan, Samvrit, and Soham!” said Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D-10). “I was so impressed by not only their remarkable technical skills in designing this winning app, but also their ingenuity and care in developing a way to help kids with autism and their families. It has been an honor to co-chair the App Challenge, which saw record success this year, spreading this opportunity to engage with the world of coding and computer science to more communities across the country than ever before.”
RoutineRemind is an application that functions as a schedule/reminder app for children with social and cognitive impairments, especially targeted towards children with autism. This app seeks to tackle this issue by providing a simple and effective way for parents to create verbal schedules, which can be replayed for children with autism at any time.
Wexton served as co-chair of this year’s App Challenge alongside Congresswoman Young Kim (R-CA). The 2022 competition was the largest ever, breaking the previous record for apps submitted by over 500 apps. VA-10 received 25 submissions from 44 students.
The Congressional App Challenge was created in 2013 with the mission to inspire, include, and innovate student efforts in STEM and computer science. Over the past eight years, the competition has reached remarkable levels of urban, suburban, and rural participation and participation from underrepresented communities. Winning apps will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building and featured on the House of Representatives’ website, House.gov. Students from winning teams from each participating district are invited to #HouseofCode Capitol Hill Reception, where they can demo their apps.
Fairfax Radiology welcomes new doctor
Pankaj Kaushal, M.D. has joined Fairfax Radiology Consultants, PLLC (FRC).
Kaushal comes to FRC from Radiology Associates of Richmond in Fredericksburg, where he worked as a vascular and interventional radiologist. He is certified in general diagnostic and interventional radiology. Additionally, he has training and experience in vascular radiology.
“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Kaushal,” said David Spinosa, M.D., president of Fairfax Radiology Consultants, PLLC. “His medical expertise is a great addition to our subspecialized team.”
“I am honored to be joining Fairfax Radiology,” Kaushal said.
Kaushal holds a master's Doctor of Medicine degree from the George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. He served an interventional fellowship at Rush University Medical Center, and a resident fellowship at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and University of Maryland Medical Center. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with a focus on multisystemic approaches to health care from the University of Maryland in Baltimore.
Radford University students present research
The Radford University Office of Undergraduate Research (OURS) sponsored the 4th Winter CARD, or Creative Activities and Research Days in late 2022.
Working closely with faculty and other students during the fall semester, undergraduate students solved wicked problems we face in society and on our planet. Students presented their research projects through poster projects or orally to an audience.
Participants included:
Jonathan Infantolino, Springfield: Poster | Qualified Opinions and Stock Prices,
Salle Zewde, Alexandria: Poster | The Current State of Abortion in Virginia,
Beck Monachello, Centreville: Interdisciplinary Poster | Trends in the Attribution of Racial Inequality to Discrimination,
Assie Bunduka, Falls Church: Interdisciplinary Poster | Trends in the Attribution of Racial Inequality to Discrimination,
Angela Nguyen, Falls Church: Interdisciplinary Poster | Trends in Support for Abortions,
Britney Morfo, Alexandria: Interdisciplinary Poster | Trends In Agreement To Cohabitation Before Marriage,
Christopher Maree, Alexandria: Interdisciplinary Poster | The Impact of Radiofrequency Ablation on Opioid Use in Patients with Musculoskeletal Pain in the Neck
Temuri Mtvralashvili, Vienna: Interdisciplinary Poster | Comparing Arthropod Diversity Among Different Levels of Urbanization, Radford City, Autumn 2022,
Bryan Lagunas, Alexandria: Interdisciplinary Poster | RU TERRA Project - Thermal Energy Radiation Reflection with Arduinos,
Rebecca Kravchick, Falls Church: Interdisciplinary Poster | Functional Genomic Assays of the Bacteriophage Tortellini,
Garrett O'Hara, Burke: Interdisciplinary Poster | Baseline Imagery for Wetland and Meadow Development at a Former Landfill Site,
OURS provides transformative experiential learning opportunities to undergraduate college students to help them gain experience that will serve them well in their workplace and all of their lives. Students' experience in tackling ambiguous processes and solutions transforms them well beyond learning skill in their disciplines, to include being more engaged in their workplace even decades later (Purdue Gallop Poll), developing critical thinking and communication skills which are the most desired Career Readiness skills by employers, and helping get that first job as 86 percent of employers indicate they are more likely to hire students who have conducted a research project with faculty.
Grant award funds invasive plant removal
The Fairfax County Park Foundation has received a $20,000 grant to support the removal of invasive plants and replace them with new seedlings at Blake Lane Park in Oakton. The funding is provided by the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation’s Environmental Education and Stewardship program.
The small suburban park – with its forested trail, dog park and fields – was chosen for this program due to the high density of Ailanthus altissima, and strong community volunteer support for the Fairfax County Park Authority’s (FCPA) Invasive Management Area program (IMA).
Ailanthus, also known as the "Tree-of-Heaven," is a host tree for the spotted lanternfly, a rapidly spreading forest pest, a threat to both forests and agriculture in Virginia. To bolster the efforts to eliminate it from Blake Lane Park, FCPA will expand Ailanthus removal to encompass another 1.2 acres in the coming year. Grant funds will go toward purchasing seedlings and replanting this area with shrubs and native trees at a ratio of 100 stems per acre. Community volunteers, through the IMA program, have committed to remove invasive plants, replant native seedlings and work to support the long-term health of the forest restoration. Additionally, a FCPA funding match will provide long-term maintenance and community engagement at the site.
"At Dominion Energy, we have a strong history of environmental stewardship. We know how important it is to care for our air, water, and land--including the wonderful parks in our communities. We're proud to support the Fairfax County Park Foundation with an education and stewardship grant to enhance our local parks,” said Peggy Fox, Dominion Energy, media and community relations manager.
The IMA program has been conducting invasive removal and replanting in park land primarily through the work of organized volunteer community members for nearly 17 years. Since the program began, some 16,441 volunteers have donated 111,236 hours to remove invasive plants from 65 park sites.
"The conservation and restoration of our parks and woodlands requires a communitywide effort and our Invasive Management Area program is a shining example of a community-forward approach to achieving those aims," said Laura Grape, director of Resource Management with the FCPA. "We are very grateful to Dominion Energy and to our community volunteers for their tremendous dedication to environmental stewardship and helping us make a lasting difference at Blake Lane Park."
NOVA Parks announces new engagement manager
NOVA Parks Executive Director Paul Gilbert announced the addition of Anh Phan as community engagement manager.
In this newly created position, Phan will partner with community organizations, stakeholders and Northern Virginia residents with the goal of advancing the priorities in NOVA Parks’ 5-year Strategic Plan.
“NOVA Parks is committed to building a regional park system that engages the various cultures and communities of Northern Virginia to ensure a sense of belonging for all residents and visitors,” said NOVA Parks Board Chair Cate Magennis Wyatt. “We welcome Anh’s leadership and look forward to working with her to develop and support effective partnerships to meet the needs of our diverse community.”
For the past 10 years, Phan served as in Senator Mark Warner’s office, where she established and maintained connections with the residents of Northern Virginia.
“I’m pleased that Anh will continue serving the Northern Virginia community in this next phase of her career. Many Warner alumni have gone on to do great things in Virginia and all across the country upon the conclusion of their service in the Senate, and I trust that Anh will be no exception,” said the senator.
Phan brings 15 years of experience developing partnerships with community groups and advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives in the Metropolitan Washington and Northern Virginia region.
Throughout her career, she has focused on developing sustainable platforms for special interest groups to provide input to community leaders and help shape their future. Phan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from George Mason University and a Master of Public Affairs degree from Baruch College, The City University of New York.
Reston National manager wins award
The Middle Atlantic Section of the PGA of America (MAPGA) announced its 13 Special Award Winners for 2022.
Shaun Strand, PGA, general manager and director of Golf Operations at Reston National in Reston, is the recipient of the 2022 Middle Atlantic PGA’s (MAPGA) Player Development Award, which bestows special recognition on a PGA Professional for exemplary contributions and achievements in the area of player development and for extraordinary efforts in conducting and/or supporting growth of the game initiatives, as well as leadership commitment at the section and national levels, and the impact made at his/her own facility.
“Each year the MAPGA recognizes its most outstanding PGA Professionals and amateurs in the Middle Atlantic region for their exemplary contributions toward the game of golf and making both the PGA and the MAPGA better Associations,” said Jon Guhl, Executive Director, Middle Atlantic PGA. “In all 14 categories, our award recipients boast track records of excellence in growing the game and inspiring individuals using the great sport of golf.”
