Community donors participated in a clothing drive to provide 1,000 units of children’s winter clothing to Cornerstones and Herndon Neighborhood Resources Center. The drive, called Gift from the Heart of the Korean American Community, included donors, Go Eun Kang, CEO of Omni Financial Risk Management, Inc., Venerable Wol, chief monk, BubHwa Sa Buddhist Temple, and Hyun Lee, associate director of Washington University of Science and Technology.
Herndon CEO named Autos Drive American chairman
Herndon-based Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Pablo Di Si is the new chairman of Autos Drive America (ADA), the leading trade association that represents 12 international automakers in the United States.
“International auto makers are critical to the U.S. economy”, said Di Si. “Companies like ours are embracing the nation’s transition to electric vehicles by investing billions of dollars in strengthening domestic assembly and supply chains, and creating thousands of new jobs for American people. As chairman of Autos Drive America, I’ll be a vocal advocate for international automakers in the United States and make sure our voice is heard.”
Di Si underlined that future growth of international automakers in the United States will drive innovation and job opportunities for Americans, but depend on policies that support open trade and benefit all car manufacturers in the marketplace.
Volkswagen Group of America Inc. (VWGoA) has a near 70-year history in the United States. Its factory in Chattanooga, Tenn., where the all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 SUV is being assembled, represents investments of more than $4 billion and employs 4,000 Americans directly. VWGoA sells its cars through a network of more than 1,000 independent dealers and their approx. 20,000 employees. The company is driving innovation and cutting-edge research in several hubs across the U.S., in places like Belmont, CA, and Knoxville, TN. Volkswagen Group brands plan to offer more than 25 new all-electric models in the United States through 2030.
“As we begin a new year and usher in a new Congress, Autos Drive America is fortunate to have Pablo Di Si’s energetic leadership at the helm of our Board of Directors,” said Jennifer Safavian, president and CEO of Autos Drive America. “Our members produce some of the most forward-thinking and innovative vehicles on the market and are leading the charge on vehicle electrification. Pablo’s drive and vision will help us continue to tell our members’ stories and shape our reputation as the nation’s leading advocate for international automakers and their workforce in the U.S.”
Burke & Herbert Financial elects new chair
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp., the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company, announced that the board of directors has elected David P. Boyle as board chair effective Jan. 1. Boyle currently serves as president and chief executive officer. He joined the bank in 2019 and has been a bank director since 2020.
Boyle succeeds E. Hunt Burke, who plans to continue to serve on the company’s board of directors and as Chair of the Bank board. Burke has been the chair of the bank board since 2010 and has been a bank director since 1995.
“I am extremely proud of what has been accomplished since I joined the Board in 1995,” said Burke. “I would like to thank our employees, customers, shareholders and communities for the dedication and support they have given me as chair.”
“As our strong results and strategic position demonstrate, David has been an outstanding leader since joining us,” Burke continued. “I am confident that he will continue leading the company to even greater growth and success as chair.”
Herndon names vice mayor
Town of Herndon Mayor Sheila A. Olem and members of the Herndon Town Council approved a resolution naming Clark Hedrick as vice mayor for the 2023-2024 term.
Traditionally, the councilmember who receives the highest number of votes during the general town elections is named to the post of vice mayor. Hedrick received the highest number of votes during the election on Nov. 8.
Hedrick is serving his first term on the Herndon Town Council. He has previously served on the town’s Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA). An attorney for the federal government, Hedrick holds undergraduate degrees in international business and political science from Biola University, and a law degree from The George Washington University Law School.
He and his wife, Elizabeth, a federal contractor specializing in AI and technology solutions, live in Herndon with their three children; their fourth child is due this year.
Venable elects attorney to firm partnership in Tysons
Venable LLP announced Jan. 4 that it has elected a local attorney to the firm partnership.
Lindsay Ruffner Heitger was named a partner in the Tysons office. Heitger concentrates her practice on commercial real estate. She advises clients on matters related to joint ventures, commercial real estate acquisitions, acquisitions for conservation purposes and related conservation easements, dispositions, development, financing, and commercial leasing. Her practice also includes assisting clients with real estate contract disputes, with a focus on successful resolution to avoid litigation.
"The new partners were elected based on their exceptional legal abilities, contributions to the firm, commitment to client service, and demonstration of the firm’s values,” said Stu Ingis, chairman of Venable. Their promotion to the partnership recognizes both their accomplishments to date and the confidence of the partnership in their future contributions to the firm.”
Two reappointed to Park Foundation Board
The Fairfax County Park Authority Board has confirmed the reappointments of Michael Gailliot and Kevin Ta as recommended by the Fairfax County Park Foundation (FCPF) Board. Each has been appointed to a three-year term which took effect Jan. 1.
Gailliot was originally appointed to the Park Foundation Board in 2016. He is a real estate professional leading Michael Gailliot Homes with Century 21 New Millennium in Alexandria. Gailliot is also the president of Hilltop Sand and Gravel Company Inc. He has served with distinction in a number of volunteer leadership roles with civic organizations, including the Mount Vernon-Lee Chamber of Commerce and the Southeast Fairfax Development Corporation. Gailliott was instrumental in fundraising for Chessie’s BIG Backyard accessible playground. He supports Franconia Rec Center and the District Nights Summer Entertainment Series. Gailliot previously served a two-year term as chair of the Park Foundation Board from 2020 through 2022.
Ta was initially appointed to the Park Foundation Board in October 2019. He is senior vice president of PNC Private Bank in Greater Washington. Ta is a certified financial planner, certified trust and fiduciary adviser and accredited estate planner. He has been quoted in U.S. News and World Report, USA Today, TwoCents’ estate planning series and PNC Wealth Insights, among other publications. He is also a 2019 graduate of the Leadership Fairfax signature program, and promotes equitable access to parks and recreational centers. In creating a hallmark of financial sustainability, Ta is leading the effort to institute the Park Foundation’s long-term investment program funded with gifts designated to endow Fairfax County parks in the future.
The Park Foundation is a nonprofit organization incorporated in 2000 and holds a Candid Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency and Four Star “Give With Confidence” rating by Charity Navigator. Its mission is to provide supplemental funding and support to the Park Authority to help meet community needs for park land, facilities and services. Last fiscal year, FCPF raised nearly $1.5 million for Fairfax County parks and attracted almost $15 million in support since 2000.
Vienna resident graduates
Katie Pounder of Vienna is one of more than 60 Lebanon Valley College students who graduated last month. The college celebrates the students' academic achievements and accomplishments.
Pounder received a bachelor of science in clinical mental health counseling and psychology from LVC. Pounder is a graduate of Pilot Mound School. Pounder received the following honor: magna cum laude.
Memory care facility receives first place design award
The Virginian senior living community’s memory care neighborhood, Shenandoah Memory Care™ at The Virginian, received a Gold award in the 2022 Environments for Aging Remodel/Renovation Competition. Shenandoah Memory Care at The Virginian will be presented with the competition’s top honor for the design of two unique engagement areas: Reminiscence Lounge and Sensory Lounge in the new memory care community.
Shenandoah Memory Care at The Virginian is the first phase completed as part of a $60 million renovation of The Virginian. The Virginian was purchased by an affiliate of Focus Healthcare Partners LLC in 2019 and is one of the largest senior living redevelopments underway in the Washington, D.C. area. The Shenandoah Memory Care project included the team of Allied Partners (project management); Elements Hospitality (general contractor); Moseley Architects (architecture); Meyer Design (interior design); Carle Consulting (memory care operational consultant); and Prints Unlimited (art consultant). The project is managed by Life Care Services.
“We set out to create a next generation model for Memory Care for people with Alzheimer's and related dementia. This recognition is a testament to our approach to integrating best in class design and advancements in technology with the tremendous creativity and passion of our team,” said Michael Feinstein, managing director, Focus Healthcare Partners LLC.
Shenandoah Memory Care at The Virginian was chosen for the top award out of 27 submissions to the program that celebrates outstanding renovations of existing single spaces within senior living communities. Fifteen jurors, who included architects, interior designers, consultants, and providers in the senior living industry, reviewed, scored, and commented on projects.
“A meaningful and magnificent transformation of small ordinary spaces into a first-rate memory care social center,” one jury member explained. The juror commented, “Kudos to the design team and owner for providing key design elements that promote independence for the residents.”
“Our goal was to take existing design practices and elevate them to a new level to maximize the ability of memory care residents to access their retained skills, interests, and engagement with others,” said to Andrew Carle, who served as an operating and design consultant to the project and is adjunct faculty and lead instructor for the graduate curricula in the Senior Living Administration at Georgetown University.
“In addition to the award-winning Reminiscence Lounge and Sensory Lounge, every aspect of the Shenandoah Memory Care community was designed with the varying stages of memory loss in mind, including color-coded cueing, wayfinding 'neighborhoods,' interactive artwork, and a dual-themed reminiscence courtyard - all within a secured setting,” said Carle.
Grant award funds invasive plant removal
The Fairfax County Park Foundation has received a $20,000 grant to support the removal of invasive plants and replace them with new seedlings at Blake Lane Park in Oakton. The funding is provided by the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation’s Environmental Education and Stewardship program.
The small suburban park – with its forested trail, dog park and fields – was chosen for this program due to the high density of Ailanthus altissima, and strong community volunteer support for the Fairfax County Park Authority’s (FCPA) Invasive Management Area program (IMA).
Ailanthus, also known as the "Tree-of-Heaven," is a host tree for the spotted lanternfly, a rapidly spreading forest pest, a threat to both forests and agriculture in Virginia. To bolster the efforts to eliminate it from Blake Lane Park, FCPA will expand Ailanthus removal to encompass another 1.2 acres in the coming year. Grant funds will go toward purchasing seedlings and replanting this area with shrubs and native trees at a ratio of 100 stems per acre. Community volunteers, through the IMA program, have committed to remove invasive plants, replant native seedlings and work to support the long-term health of the forest restoration. Additionally, a FCPA funding match will provide long-term maintenance and community engagement at the site.
"At Dominion Energy, we have a strong history of environmental stewardship. We know how important it is to care for our air, water, and land--including the wonderful parks in our communities. We're proud to support the Fairfax County Park Foundation with an education and stewardship grant to enhance our local parks,” said Peggy Fox, Dominion Energy, media and community relations manager.
The IMA program has been conducting invasive removal and replanting in park land primarily through the work of organized volunteer community members for nearly 17 years. Since the program began, some 16,441 volunteers have donated 111,236 hours to remove invasive plants from 65 park sites.
"The conservation and restoration of our parks and woodlands requires a communitywide effort and our Invasive Management Area program is a shining example of a community-forward approach to achieving those aims," said Laura Grape, director of Resource Management with the FCPA. "We are very grateful to Dominion Energy and to our community volunteers for their tremendous dedication to environmental stewardship and helping us make a lasting difference at Blake Lane Park."
Seibold heads to Richmond
Democrat Holly Seibold headed to Richmond Wednesday to be sworn in as the new delegate for District 35 as the General Assembly began its annual session.
Seibold won a special election Tuesday night over Republican contender Monique Baroudi with 67 percent of the vote according to the Virginia Public Access Project website. The results had not yet been certified by the state.
“I am beyond grateful to the voters of the 35th District for electing me to the Virginia House of Delegates,” said Seibold. “Thank you so much to everyone who has participated in this special election! Whether you were a canvasser, a donor, a poll worker, or a candidate yourself, you helped make our democracy stronger.”
Seibold is replacing former Delegate Mark Keam who resigned in September to take a position with the Biden Administration.
The new delegate will spend a year in office before all 100 delegate seats will be on the ballot in November.
Seibold, founder and executive director of BRAWS (Bringing Resources to Aid to Women’s Shelters, is also a former Fairfax County Public Schools teacher. She championed legislation to remove the tax on menstrual products and introduced legislation for prisons and jails to make sure women have access to those supplies. She previously served as a board member of Vienna Business Association, Virginia Council on Women and the Fairfax County Community Action Advisory Board.
District 35 encompasses Dunn Loring, Oakton, Tysons and the Town of Vienna. Because of redistricting the Vienna area will be represented by District 12 in elections later this year.
