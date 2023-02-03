Vienna-based nonprofit CHO (Committee for Helping Others) Food Closet Chair Carolyn Mysel and Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn check out the Stuff the Bus event at the Vienna Giant on Jan. 28. Stuff the Bus helps restock the shelves of local food pantries and is a collaborative program by Fairfax County Neighborhood and Community Services and local nonprofits. Stuff the Bus will hold events in Herndon at the Safeway on Elden St., and Alexandria at Mount Vernon Shoppers on Richmond Hwy. on Feb. 4. For more information visit https://bit.ly/2WTdikD.
County appoints Code Compliance director
Gabriel M. Zakkak has been appointed director of the Department of Code Compliance (DCC). He succeeds Jack Weyant, who retired this month.
Zakkak began his career with Fairfax County government in 2004 as an engineering technician and went on to serve in roles with the county’s Land Development Services agency and the Department of Planning and Development, including as a senior zoning inspector and permit applications center supervisor, before taking a position with DCC as a code compliance investigator in 2011.
In 2015, Zakkak was promoted to serve as DCC’s intake supervisor and records manager. Since 2017, he has held the position of administrative services manager with DCC, responsible for the direction and management of the agency’s four business areas while providing leadership and supervision in all areas of financial and budgetary analysis, procurement and contract administration, human resources management, information technology and customer service.
Zakkak has a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Phoenix and a master’s in public administration from George Mason University. He also holds numerous certifications in building inspections, property maintenance, human resources, and records management.
The Department of Code Compliance investigates neighborhood quality of life complaints involving most zoning, noise, property maintenance, building, fire, blight and grass. The department consolidates many of the county’s code enforcement activities into a single agency.
DCC responds to more than 8,000 complaints each year related to outdoor storage, multiple occupancy, property maintenance, unpermitted construction and other zoning and building code violations. Its mission is to promote, protect and maintain a healthy and desirable living environment in Fairfax County.
Two local students among Regeneron finalists
Two local students are among 40 finalists announced last week by the Regeneron and Society for Science in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.
The 2023 finalists’ research projects showcase their breadth of knowledge, their commitment to addressing issues important to modern society, and their passion for STEM.
Emily Ocasio of the New School of Northern Virginia in Fairfax was recognized for her project titled, “Demographic Correlates of Humanizing Language in Media Coverage of Crime: Evidence From The Boston Globe, 1976-84”. Using an artificial intelligence (AI) model, Ocasio matched publicly available FBI data with archival Boston Globe articles to examine hidden biases about homicide victims in media coverage. By mapping a victim’s demographics against the quantity of humanizing details reported in the newspaper, Emily demonstrated biases based on the victim’s race, gender and age. By using AI to document these biases, she shows that it can be safely used to help society answer complex social science questions.
Ethan Zhou of McLean High School, was recognized for his project titled “Online Learning of Smooth Functions”. Zhou worked on the mathematical theory behind a type of machine learning called online learning and how it performs when predicting something very unpredictable. His work applies both when the prediction is a single number and when multiple values are being predicted simultaneously.
“Congratulations to an exceptional group of Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023 finalists,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron, and a 1976 Science Talent Search finalist and top winner. “Inspiring and equipping the brightest minds to take on the world’s most pressing issues is one of the most important ways we can ensure the scientific advancements necessary to better our society. We know the future is bright for these young scientists and are excited to see the positive impact they will make.”
The finalists were chosen based on their projects’ scientific rigor and their potential to become world-changing scientific leaders. Finalists were selected by a national jury of professional scientists from a pool of 300 scholars, who were announced earlier this month. The scholars were chosen from a pool of over 1,900 highly-qualified entrants, all of whom completed an original research project and extensive application process.
“We are thrilled to welcome this inspiring and highly talented class of Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO, Society for Science and executive publisher, Science News. “I am certain these extraordinary students will be following in the footsteps of our many accomplished alumni who are the forefront of breakthrough discoveries. The 2023 finalists will be using their leadership, intellect, creativity and STEM skills to solve our world’s most intractable challenges.”
From March 9-15, finalists will participate in a week-long competition where they will undergo rigorous judging to compete for more than $1.8 million in awards. Each finalist, selected from 1,949 entrants, will receive $25,000. The top 10 awards, which will be announced during a live-streamed awards ceremony on March 14, range from $40,000 to $250,000.
Reston Association COO announces retirement
Reston Association Chief Operating Officer Larry Butler, one of the association’s longest-serving employees has announced his retirement effective June 23.
Throughout his more than 40-year career at RA, Butler has served in various positions at the association including director of parks and recreation and community resources and director of open space. He currently serves as chief operating officer.
“It has been a great run at RA. I have appreciated the organization’s support over the many years, and I have many lasting memories. Most memorable for me are the life-long friends I have made with the staff and many in the community with whom I have worked,” Butler said. “For the next chapter of my life, I look forward to many adventures including hiking, biking, fishing and spending more time with my family and friends - preferably in the woods somewhere.”
“Larry has been an integral part of the fabric of RA. He has truly been Mr. RA. The familiar face of the organization for decades bringing continuity and stability even during some rocky times,” said RA President Sarah Selvaraj-D’Souza. “The RA Board is forever grateful to Larry for his leadership, historical knowledge, and most of all his service and commitment to Reston and all Restonians. He will truly be missed. We wish Larry the very best for this next chapter in his life. I'm sure it will be filled with camping trips, bike rides, chopping wood and stories around the fire with family and friends. Thank you Larry for being a friend to all of Reston. We wish you the very best.”
Butler started his career with RA as a seasonal employee in the spring of 1982. He briefly left the association in the mid-1990s to serve as general manager for the Ashburn Village Community Association and then returned to RA as director of parks and recreation. During his tenure at RA, Butler was instrumental in starting RA’s lakes and watershed management programs and was active in the Virginia Lakes and Watersheds Association (VLWA) and the North American Lake Management Society (NALMS). Butler spent several years serving on the NALMS Board of Directors and as the organization’s president. In addition, some of the other successful projects that Butler led at RA include the Northern Virginia Stream Restoration Bank program, assisting with the fund-raising and approvals for Nature House, converting the Southgate Pool to a well-utilized and County-operated community center, and getting lights on the Browns Chapel Little League Field.
Fairfax couple winners at Bridge
Fairfax natives Annie and Alan Schwartz claimed a victory together this fall at the North American Bridge Championship, hosted by the American Contract Bridge League.
The married couple won the Senior Mixed Pairs event. Earlier this year the Schwartzes finished second in the North American Pairs Flight A. It’s the first NABC win for Annie. Alan previously won the Lebhar IMP Pairs in 2002.
The Fall 2022 NABC was held in Phoenix, from Nov. 24-Dec. 4, with more than 3,000 participants from across the world and over 6,650 tables of play over the course of the tournament. ACBL hosts an NABC three times per year across the United States and Canada, bringing together bridge players of all skill levels. Founded in 1937, ACBL is the largest bridge organization in North America with 145,000 members. Participants compete for masterpoints, the exclusive currency of ACBL that measures achievement in duplicate bridge competition.
Springfield golf director recognized
Josh Tremblay, a nearly 20-year PGA member in the Middle Atlantic PGA Section and director of golf at Springfield Golf & Country Club, is the 2023 PGA Player Development Award recipient.
This honor bestows special recognition to a PGA Member who has displayed extraordinary and exemplary contributions and achievements in the area of player development.
A 2002 graduate of the Penn State PGA Golf Management University Program, Tremblay has held numerous leadership positions at facilities throughout the Middle Atlantic PGA Section and boasts an outstanding track record in customer service, leadership and creative golf programming that drives player development and helps grow the game. He was one of the first four PGA professionals to bring PGA Jr. League to the section and has been a flag bearer for the program ever since. He also is a Callaway Master Staff professional and specializes in teaching juniors, women, beginners and seniors.
Tremblay was elected to a two-year term as Middle Atlantic Section president in 2019, after serving as secretary and vice president. He is a decorated PGA professional, having won numerous Middle Atlantic PGA Section awards, including the Player Development Award in 2021; Horton Smith Award in 2018 (now the PGA Professional Development Award); Golf Professional of the Year in 2014; and Youth Player Development Award in 2010.
Tremblay has led the golf program at Springfield Golf & Country Club since December 2009. Previously, he served four years as the PGA Head professional at the Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md. Tremblay began his career as an assistant PGA professional at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware.
Herndon field hockey player honored
Elise Velasquez of Herndon is one of four Shenandoah University field hockey players who earned All-State honors for the Fall 2022 season, the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association recently announced.
She is a first team honoree.
Velasquez, a junior, won ODAC Defensive Player of the Year honors this season. She helped the Hornets lock down and hold opponents to 23 goals. SU outscored its opponents 107-23 and was second in all NCAA divisions with a scoring margin of 4.20.
Velasquez was all named first team All-ODAC, and was also named to the NFHCA All-Region team.
She was part of the record-setting, 17-win season for the program and helped SU capture four NCAA statistical championships in 2022.
Vienna resident participates in university service program
Sarah Pounder of Vienna was among a group of Baldwin Wallace University students who participated in BW Alternative Break service programs offered in Chicago and Lexington, Ky., during winter break.
Pounder, a graduate of George C. Marshall High School majoring in psychology and sociology, traveled to Lexington for the "Strengthening a Community: An Act of Women's Empowerment" program.
The volunteers spent a week partnering with The Nest, a safe and healing place for education, counseling, advocacy, and support - reaching thousands of individuals, parents, survivors, and children each year. During their stay, the students served through four programs that support more than 600 families a month. Through their service, they grew as people and gained first-hand knowledge of a nonprofit organization. Pounder also served as the trip leader with support from BW staff adviser Lauren Brewer.
The BW Alternative Break service program gives students the opportunity to volunteer, meet with community leaders and learn about social justice issues around the U.S. Participants commit to a six-week, pre-trip curriculum including issue education, organization orientation, team building and a full-day retreat on social justice and cultural competency. Alternative Break is one of many programs organized by the David & Frances Brain Center for Community Engagement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.