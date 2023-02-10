It’s Girl Scout cookie time! Local troops across the county will be hosting cookie drive-thru events, cookie booths outside local grocery stores and taking online orders. Girl Scout cookies is the main fundraiser for area scouts and pays for troop priorities including camp, leadership programming, trips, books, uniforms and more.
Kiel Stone, Maggie Godbold, Dr. Cynthia Jacobs Carter and Timothy B. Hackman
Park Authority Board elects new chairman, officers
The Fairfax County Park Authority Board held its annual election of officers on Jan. 25. The board elected Braddock District Representative Kiel Stone as chairman. Sully District Representative Maggie Godbold was reelected vice chair. Dr. Cynthia Jacobs Carter, of the Franconia District, was newly elected to serve as secretary. Timothy B. Hackman will return as treasurer.
Stone was appointed to represent the Braddock District on the Park Authority Board in 2017. He currently serves as associate director for the Business for a Better World Center at George Mason University, where he is also a doctoral candidate in the Environmental Science and Policy Program. He is a strong advocate for the Park Authority’s stewardship of the environment and the county’s natural open spaces, and the importance of community involvement in county parks.
Godbold joined the Park Authority Board in 2016, serving as the Sully District representative. She is a retiree and an active community volunteer. Before her retirement, she worked as a certified project management professional and was a consultant, providing system engineering and management services for the federal government. She is a Northern Virginia native and has been a resident of the Sully District for more than 30 years.
Carter was appointed to the Park Authority Board in 2016, representing the Franconia District. Before her appointment, she also served on the Fairfax County Park Foundation board. She is currently the senior advancement officer at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. She currently heads the Harriet Tubman Legacy Society and is helping to build an endowment for the museum.
Treasurer Hackman joined the board in 2016 and is a retired IBM executive. He served two terms as President of Friends of Riverbend Park, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of Riverbend Park on the Potomac River. He is the recipient of several awards for his dedication to community service and has worked with the Park Authority and the Dranesville District on multiple projects.
The Fairfax County Park Authority Board is appointed by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and sets policy and establishes priorities for the park agency. Board officers are elected by the representatives on the board on an annual basis.
Domestic and Sexual Violence director recognized
When Domestic and Sexual Violence Services Division Director Toni Zollicoffer found out she was going to receive the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance Hope Award last fall, she was honored yet humble.
Zollicoffer received the award for a study group she led on partner abuse intervention and prevention. Recommendations from the group have led to changes in the way local and state agencies address the harm that takes place within intimate partner relationships.
Her work on this subject started before the study group came into existence.
“In the state advisory committee, I felt an obligation to highlight that if we were ever going to get upstream in reducing intimate partner violence (IPV), we needed to involve those who cause harm,” she said. “We had been siloed in our approach to survivor services by having this false demarcation between what survivors are asking for and need and the services we provide to those who cause harm.”
Still, Zollicoffer said, it’s not an award she earned alone.
“I’m shying away from this as my honor. I feel like perhaps I am the face or poster child for this award that really goes to many people who have been sounding the alarm and doing the work to bring into view the importance of good service delivery and accountability for those who cause harm,” she says. “It’s the spotlight part. I could talk about this issue all day long. But there have been people who have been fighting for much longer and are much more dedicated than me.”
No one else was surprised she’s the recipient. The Hope Award, those around her say, seems tailor made for what Zollicoffer does on a daily basis.
“Toni’s creativity, passion, and dedication help increase recognition between accountability and safety statewide,” her senior management team wrote on the day of the award ceremony.
“Toni is a fearless and innovative visionary,” said Angela Yeboah, advocacy services program manager in DSVS. “She is a change maker with an infectious commitment and passion for ensuring communities are uniquely and equitably served.”
Springfield airman promoted
Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the State of New York, announced the recent promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard's Eastern Air Defense Sector in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Adam Moncada from Springfield, and assigned to the 224th Air Defense Squadron, received a promotion to the rank of technical sergeant in December.
Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.
These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Airmen and attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Airmen for careers in the New York Air National Guard and the Eastern Air Defense Sector.
The Eastern Air Defense Sector is made up of the 224th Air Defense Group, which provides the forces to conduct the mission. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the Sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S.
The 224th Air Defense Group is composed of the 224th Air Defense Squadron and the 224th Support Squadron, located in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C. area.
Town of Vienna leader recognized
Town of Vienna Economic Development Director Natalie Monkou is among those named as one of Northern Virginia’s 40 Under 40 honorees. The annual recognition is presented by the Leadership Center for Excellence and Leadership Fairfax, and it recognizes young professionals who have demonstrated exceptional accomplishments in their profession. All will be recognized at a virtual event on March 24.
“The Northern Virginia 40 Under 40 event serves as both a celebration and an annual reminder of the need for leaders who work daily to effect change, collaborate with others, and create a positive impact within their community,” said Lisa Fikes, president and CEO of the Leadership Center for Excellence.
Monkou is being recognized for her eight years of leadership to improve the quality of life, experiences and services for residents, visitors and business owners within Northern Virginia, especially the Town of Vienna, where she has served for the past three years, and in Arlington County, where she served as business development manager before moving to Vienna.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Monkou facilitated the distribution of $1 million to assist Vienna businesses struggling as a result of the health crisis. Through her work and with direction from the Town Council, Vienna was able to leverage this amount through a partnership with Fairfax County, which provided $2.76 million in emergency relief to 254 Vienna businesses and nonprofit organizations through the county’s RISE Grant program.
“Vienna’s quality of life is directly connected to the health of its business community, and Natalie Monkou was masterful in her approach to supporting businesses through the pandemic,” said Town Manager Mercury Payton. “Because of her leadership, many businesses were able to weather the storm, and this is just one of many examples why she is most worthy of being named to the 40 under 40 list of exceptional leaders.”
Monkou’s Town leadership also contributed to successful partnerships between the Vienna Business Association, Patrick Henry Library and the Fairfax County Department of Economic Initiatives. Over the last three years, these organizations have worked together to provide small businesses and emerging entrepreneurs expertise in a variety of topics including finance, HR support, marketing, and website creation through their Ignite educational series.
Vienna golfer is PGA Hall of Famer
The Middle Atlantic Section of the PGA of America (MAPGA) has announced that PGA Professional Glenn Brown has been selected for the MAPGA Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The honor recognizes his respective lifetime dedication to the game and business golf, while showcasing the ideals of sportsmanship, ethical behavior, and the mission of the MAPGA.
Brown, a resident of Vienna, will become the 57th member of the MAPGA Hall of Fame when he is officially inducted on Feb. 19 during the Association’s annual awards banquet at Lansdowne Resort & Spa, in Leesburg.
“On behalf of the Middle Atlantic PGA Section, we are proud to announce the selection of Glenn Brown for the MAPGA Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023,” said Jon Guhl, executive director, Middle Atlantic PGA. “He is a legend in his profession and boasts a track record of excellence in representing the Middle Atlantic PGA, his club and the game of golf for decades.”
Brown, who is 73 years old, was the long-time PGA Head Professional at Westwood CC in Vienna. He retired in 2018 after 36 years as the head professional and 40 years overall at Westwood. He served in Section governance for many years, serving all of the Chapter offices, 6 years as the Section Director-at-Large, and chaired the Employment Committee for almost 20 years.
He was also responsible for the creation of a Section Compensation survey, which was later taken on by PGAHQ. Among his many honors, Brown was awarded the National Bill Strausbaugh Award for employment efforts in 2000.
“Upon his induction in February, Glenn Brown will join an acclaimed group of MAPGA Hall of Fame members whose commitment and contributions to the game of golf and fellow PGA Professionals are unparalleled,” said Guhl. “We congratulate him and thank him for a lifetime of service.”
MATHCOUNTS holds chapter competitions
The Northern Virginia Regional MATHCOUNTS Chapter Competitions were held on February 4 at Chantilly High School.
About 420 students in sixth through eighth grades participated in the regional competition event which includes the Fairfax, George Washington, and Northern VA Chapter Areas of the Virginia Society of Professional Engineers. Students compete as school teams and as individuals.
The top teams, team members, and coaches from each chapter area are:
Fairfax Chapter Area: 1. Frost Middle School (Coach Julia Shin), students: Patrick Du, Angelo Chu, Crystal He, and Heman Bekele; 2. Rachel Carson Middle School (Coach Eucee Chan), students: Alexander Liu, Ryan Chan, Arjun Garg, and Zoeb Izzi; 3. Ideaventions Academy (Coach Allan Michaels), students: Isaac Tennyson, Jai Lorvidhaya, Matthew Halliday, and Jack Cochran.
George Washington Chapter Area: 1. Sangster Elementary School (Coach William Heuett), students: Sarah Shin, Hyunseo Lee, Adam Wu, and George Tedla.
Northern VA Chapter Area: 1. Longfellow Middle School (Coach Patti Freeman), students: Shunyao Yan, Michelle Lin, Anderson Hao, and Yeeyung Li; 2. BASIS Independent McLean (Coach Jessica Chen),
students: Ian Wang, Rebecca Chen, Tang Tang, and Chloe Giglio; 3. Cooper Middle School (Coach Lisa Walsh), students: Bennett Huang, Edward Guo, Ryan Guo, and Ethan Shan.
The top-scoring students in each Chapter Area are:
Fairfax Chapter Area
1. Alexander Liu, Rachel Carson Middle School
2. Isaac Tennyson, Ideaventions Academy
3. Patrick Du, Frost Middle School
4. Ryan Chan, Rachel Carson Middle School
5. Anant Ramesvaran, Nysmith School (Coach: JoMarie Broccoli)
George Washington Chapter Area
1. Owen Chu, South County Middle School (Coach: David FitzSimons)
2. Sarah Shin, Sangster Elementary School
3. Benjamin Yi, South County Middle School
4. Hyunseo Lee, Sangster Elementary School
5. Adam Wu, Sangster Elementary School Northern VA Chapter Area
1. Shunyao Yan, Longfellow Middle School
2. Bennett Huang, Cooper Middle School (Coach Lisa Walsh)
3. Michael Kuoh, Williamsburg Middle School (Coach Jenny Palermo)
4. Rebecca Chen, BASIS Independent McLean
5. Ian Wang, BASIS Independent McLean
The top two teams and top four students who are not on the top two teams from the Fairfax Chapter along with the winning team and top two students who are not on the winning team from each of the George Washington and Northern VA Chapters will advance to compete at the Virginia State MATHCOUNTS Competition to be held in Fredericksburg on March 4.
