This month teens from Second Story’s Culmore Teen Center benefitted from the generosity of local supporters during a holiday event, including a toy drive. Every year, Second Story holds a toy drive, inviting local volunteers to help fulfill wish lists and donate gifts to the local youth in Second Story’s programs. Second Story has been providing safe havens and opportunities to grow and thrive to local youth and their families for 50 years. They offer short- and long-term residential options for local youth in crisis, as well as young mothers, and offer after-school programs for school-aged youth and drop-in services for families.
MCC appoints new director
Betsy May-Salazar has been appointed executive director of the McLean Community Center (MCC). Her appointment was approved by the MCC Board of Directors at their meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14. She succeeds MCC Acting Director Evan Braff.
Most recently, May-Salazar served as senior vice president and chief operating officer of the National Building Museum. She has worked for the National Building Museum in various capacities since 1995.
In her role as senior vice president and COO of the National Building Museum, May-Salazar was directly responsible for all operations and financial oversight, managing an annual budget of more than $8 million and serving as chief of staff. She was integral in all aspects of leading the museum, including strategic planning, budget development and management, board relations, program management, human resources and staff oversight. She was key in all museum planning including shaping the museum’s programmatic direction, ensuring fiscal stability, and developing strategy for increased visibility, attendance and financial growth. She directly supervised finance, human resources, administration, museum shop, great hall rental and IT services and worked in tandem with the programming, marketing and fundraising teams.
“On behalf of the McLean Community Center Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Betsy as our new executive director. Her extensive experience managing operations, strategic planning and development of compelling programs for the public, along with her longstanding ties to McLean, position her well,” said MCC Board Chair Barbara Zamora-Appel. “I look forward to working with Betsy to expand our reach, cultivate partnerships and make the McLean Community Center the best it can be for our community.”
Prior to her work at the National Building Museum, May-Salazar was program director of the Washington Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, where she was responsible for planning programs including community outreach and educational programs, publications, exhibitions, annual design awards and lecture series.
The McLean Community Center was built and is funded by residents of Greater McLean through a real estate tax surcharge. MCC offers activities for adults, teens and children, including a wide range of classes, lectures, study tours, camps, art exhibits, theater performances and specialty shows. The center also sponsors community activities and events and includes the 383-seat Alden Theatre, McLean Project for the Arts galleries, studios, meeting and conference space, classrooms and a commercial kitchen. MCC also operates the award-winning Old Firehouse Center, the first-of-its-kind space for teens in Fairfax County.
May-Salazar has a bachelor’s in philosophy in interdisciplinary studies from Miami University and a master’s in arts in American studies from George Washington University. She and her family are longtime residents of McLean. Her appointment is effective Jan. 3.
Samson Properties recognized
Samson Properties has been recognized by Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® as the most spirited brokerage for their philanthropic efforts through Samson Cares. The local brokerage was bestowed the honor at the 2022 NVAR Installation and Holiday Celebration, held in Falls Church on Dec. 13.
The NVAR Brokerage Spirit Award honors a brokerage that gives back to the community. The criteria is not based on funds raised, but by the effort of the brokerage to influence its members’ charitable outreach individually or as a group.
Donny Samson, the CEO of Samson Properties said the company is built on the idea of “paying it forward” and they work to better their community without any expectations in return.
“We are thrilled to have received the Spirit Award from NVAR,” said Samson. “The enthusiasm around philanthropy that exudes from all 5,200 agents at Samson Properties is inspiring.”
Since 2018, Samson Cares has helped donate more than 850 toys to Hope Multiplied and Our Neighbors Child, more than 5,000 cans of food, and create more than 50,000 meals for local children in the DMV through Generosity Feeds.
“We are so fortunate that our agents want to give back without even asking,” said Sarah Moorman, COO of Samson Properties. “Among many company initiatives, Samson Cares is one that holds a special place in my heart. Seeing our entire company come together to give back to our local communities motivates us to continue partnering with amazing service organizations to make a positive impact.”
SCNOVA volunteer recognized
Shepherd’s Centers of America (SCA) announced Jayne Young with the Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia (SCNOVA) the recipient of the 2022 Donald Owen Smith National Volunteer Leadership Award.
The Donald Owen Smith National Volunteer Leadership Award recognizes exceptional volunteers with the SCA Network for their service in helping older adults lead meaningful lives through connection with each other and their community. This is the only national volunteer award recognizing older adults in service to communities to help older adults age with dignity, meaning, and purpose.
“Volunteers are the backbone of Shepherd’s Centers,” said Sarah Cheney, executive director of SCA. “Without volunteers, we would not be able to deliver our mission to create meaningful opportunities for service, lifelong learning, individual well-being and independent living designed by, with and for older adults.”
Young has served continuously with Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia for 12 years.
“She always seems to know how to hit the right chord in meeting the needs of both our participants and volunteers,” said Scott Schroth, chair, SCNOVA Board of Directors. “Her leadership has been instrumental in our ability to grow our organization and reach new communities.”
Young’s commitment to SCNOVA was obvious to the review committee of this prestigious award. One reviewer commented, “Jayne’s dedication to the mission is profound, and she is an inspiration to all.”
Forty-three percent of older adults report feeling lonely and isolated before the pandemic, and this has increased significantly. But SCNOVA adapted programs to offer enriching classes and social opportunities online as well as essential transportation, food, and friendship to those in need. “It’s this determination to deliver on its mission and ensure older adults are connected to their community that makes SCNOVA an effective, leading nonprofit,” said Cheney. “They are changing lives.”
Annually, the Shepherd’s Centers Network of 55 centers supports more than 155,000 older adults and contributed more than 752,700 hours of volunteer service. The estimated value of these services is $21.4 million, based on the Independent Sector’s value for volunteer time.
The Providence names new coordinator
Nikia (Nikki) Smith has joined The Providence senior living community in Fairfax as coordinator of the community’s Bridge Program. Blending assisted living and memory care services, The Bridge offers the independence of an assisted living lifestyle with individualized, as-needed additional social support.
Smith’s work with seniors began in her teen years, when she provided volunteer services at Maryland’s Fort Washington Medical Center. Later she served as an activity assistant at several senior communities in Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. Smith has received AEC/DEP training in art therapy for dementia patients and a Medical Assistance Diploma from Everest Institute.
“Nikki’s profound desire to provide the social interaction and professional services that will allow our residents to enjoy the best possible quality of life makes her a valuable asset to The Providence,” said Annamarie Mariani Heuhn, the community’s executive director. “Her devotion to our Bridge Program members is inspiring.”
“I’ve known that this is the kind of work I wanted to do, and the kind of community I wanted to work in, since I was a teenager,” said Smith. “My grandparents were very involved in my life and we had a warm and loving relationship. With the training and experience i have now, I can do what I love – bring joy and meaning to the daily lives of people like my grandparents.”
The Providence is one of three Watermark senior living communities in the Washington metropolitan area.
Welcome to the discussion.
