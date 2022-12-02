County appoints new DMB director
Philip A. Hagen has been appointed director of the Fairfax County Department of Management and Budget (DMB). He succeeds Christina Jackson, who will continue as the county’s chief financial officer, to which she was appointed in 2021.
Hagen has served as the department’s deputy director since 2019. In that capacity his work was focused on the development, presentation and monitoring of the county’s operating budget. Hagen led the analysis of complex fiscal issues impacting multiple county agencies and collaborated on the review of county agency personnel requirements and the development of employee pay and benefit policies.
Additionally, Hagen was responsible for the daily operations of DMB, including the development of new systems and automation and improvement of various agency business processes, as well as maintaining the department’s budget and overseeing human resources activities.
From 2017 to 2019, as the agency’s budget services coordinator, Hagen coordinated the development of the county’s operating budget as well as the annual and quarterly budget processes. He also supervised the team responsible for maintenance of DMB’s systems; the data integrity process; budget schedules and resolutions; and compliance with legal requirements including advertising the budget and tax rate.
Hagen began his career with the Department of Management and Budget in 2010 as a budget analyst and previously worked in real estate appraisal including with the Fairfax County Department of Tax Administration.
Hagen has a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Florida and a master’s in public administration from George Mason University. His appointment was effective Nov. 19.
Pathway Homes honored at VGHA
Pathway Homes’ received the Best Housing Program award during the Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference (VGHA) for its work in establishing an urban garden program.
Pathway Homes, a nonprofit providing mental health services—starting with safe, stable housing—to individuals marginalized by poverty and inequity, started the program to address a variety of behavioral and health needs of its clients.
“We are delighted to be recognized by VGHA for our community gardening program. Community gardening is a pathway to provide socialization, future employment opportunities, and education about the importance of, and connection between, good nutrition and mental health. This effort has been embraced by our clients and is a source of inspiration and pride,” explained Pathway Homes CEO Sylisa Lambert-Woodard.
Every year, the conference honors innovative, effective efforts that address housing needs during the Virginia Housing Awards Luncheon, held Nov. 17. This year, it recognized Pathway Homes for its community garden program which was launched last year during the height of COVID. It was started as a way to help clients eat better, enjoy the outdoors, and find outlets for mental health during a time when the pandemic isolation exacerbated mental health issues for the population that Pathway Homes serves.
Pathways owns, leases, and manages nearly 500 properties in Northern Virginia. Pathways started its first garden at a Herndon property that houses 12 clients. Clients have been engaged and excited. The new garden program is part of Pathway’s focus on the intersection of mental and physical health. With the success of the initial garden, Pathways has started adding gardens to more of its properties. Each house has several raised garden beds constructed by volunteer teams. These raised garden beds address mobility challenges and provide added flexibility in crop decisions, including moving or removing certain herbs and plants depending on weather or environmental factors. In a next phase, the nonprofit plans to help clients participate in farmer’s markets to earn extra income from their harvest.
Healthy eating is expensive and disadvantaged populations tend to not eat healthy because they cannot afford it. A community garden is another way to level that playing field. By growing produce themselves, it provides access to nutritious foods that they may not be able to afford on a fixed income as low as $774 per month. Pathway’s clients have income that falls below 300 percent of FPL with most below 200 percent.
For more than 42 years, Pathway Homes has enabled tens of thousands of people in Northern Virginia with serious mental illnesses and other co-occurring disabilities to get housing and supportive services to help them recover their lives. Following the housing first model, Pathway Homes is a partner in preventing and ending homelessness, ensuring 1,578 people in 2022 had access to services and almost 500 permanent supportive housing units.
U.S. Army Col. William Murphy, commander of Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, pins the rank of major on Maj. Patrick Winkler, Army All Source Intelligence office, during a promotion ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 5,
Alexandria resident promoted
Alexandria resident Patrick A Winkler, has been promoted to major in the New York Army National Guard while deployed to Germany, in recognition of his capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Winkler, a military intelligence officer currently deployed to Grafenwoehr, Germany with Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, was promoted to major on Oct. 18.
"Patrick's outstanding contributions to the New York National Guard home in his community and on deployment overseas are a sure sign that he will excel in his new rank," said Col. William Murphy, commander of Task Force Orion.
Task Force Orion has been deployed in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission since early August. The unit ensures the combat effectiveness of Ukrainian military personnel training on systems and equipment issued under the United States' Presidential Drawdown Authority.
SmartRoof expands, creates 400+ jobs in the county
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Nov. 28 that SmartRoof, one of the East Coast’s leading roofing companies, will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County.
The company will relocate from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills Road in Reston. Fairfax County and Virginia successfully competed for the project, which creates 410 new jobs over five years.
“SmartRoof’s mission is to positively impact lives through roofing and solar,” said Joshua Jerge, CEO and founder of SmartRoof. “This starts with our employees and ripples through the local communities where we work. We were founded in Virginia and are excited for the opportunity to keep our headquarters in Fairfax County and improve the lives of Virginians for years to come!”
Founded in 2016, SmartRoof has quickly grown to become a top 50 roofing company in the country. Headquartered in Fairfax County, SmartRoof uses technology to make homes smart, so customers can simplify their lives, save money on energy, and clean up the environment. SmartRoof services Northern Virginia, Maryland, Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern Jersey, Northern Delaware, Washington, D.C., and Florida, and has helped transform the lives of more than 7,500 customers.
“It is a privilege to witness the incredible growth of SmartRoof here in Fairfax County,” said Victor Hoskins, president, and CEO of Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA). “SmartRoof’s commitment to community-conscious innovation has been a catalyst for change within their industry, and we are honored to have them continue to lead from their new headquarters in Reston.”
FCEDA worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) to secure the project for Virginia. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.
“SmartRoof is an innovative, Virginia-founded company that is changing the standard of service in the roofing industry, and it is exciting to see one of our homegrown businesses thrive and expand,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With one of the nation’s largest transportation networks, a skilled workforce pipeline, and a pro-business climate, the Commonwealth is an ideal location for SmartRoof to reach its growing customer base.”
County appoints DCCS director
Rebecca L. Makely has been appointed director of the Department of Cable and Consumer Services (DCCS). She succeeds Michael Liberman, who retired earlier this year.
Makely began her career with Fairfax County government in 2001 as a consumer specialist in what was then the Department of Cable Communications and Consumer Protection. She was later promoted to accountant and financial specialist positions and in 2016 was promoted to Consumer Services division director with DCCS.
As the Consumer Services division director, Makely managed a portfolio of four branches with 21 employees: consumer affairs, regulation and licensing, meeting space management and event support, and administrative services.
Since early 2022, Makely has served as acting director of DCCS. In that role she oversees a team of 57 and a budget of more than $20 million; is the county’s cable television administrator — responsible for the county’s cable franchises, enforcement of technical standards and customer service regulations and service negotiation among other duties; directs the production and broadcast of programming and government meetings via Channel 16, the county’s cable television station; and manages county consumer services.
DCCS comprises three divisions: Consumer Services, Communications Productions and Communications Policy and Regulation.
Consumer Services mediates consumer and tenant-landlord issues, conducts outreach, regulates taxis and towing, issues certain business licenses, and supports meetings and events at the Fairfax County Government Center.
The Communications Productions Division operates Fairfax County Governmental Channel 16 and the Fairfax County Training Network (FCTN). Channel 16 televises and streams government meetings and produces informational programs for the public. The division also televises training and programming for employees on FCTN.
The Communications Policy and Regulation Division negotiates cable franchise agreements and is responsible for regulatory oversight of the county’s three franchised cable television providers.
Makely has a bachelor’s degree in Business from Pensacola Christian College and holds a Certified Public Manager accreditation from George Washington University. Her appointment was effective Nov. 19.
County hypothermia program begins
FACETS began its annual Hypothermia Prevention and Response Program Nov. 27.
This year’s program will again rotate between various faith community partner locations throughout the winter to provide a warm, safe, and healthy environment for individuals experiencing homelessness. The first location will be Annandale United Methodist Church.
“Providing shelter and services during the coldest months is important for keeping people safe,” explained Joe Fay, executive director, FACETS. “We have 29 faith partners that are welcoming those who are homeless inside during winter nights. Other churches are partnering to provide meals. We are grateful for their continued commitment to protecting those less fortunate in our community.”
FACETS, a nonprofit that helps those affected by poverty, hunger, and homelessness in Fairfax County, will be running the program through April 1. The Hypothermia Prevention Shelter helps neighbors experiencing homelessness find respite from the cold winter. The program serves people across Fairfax and Falls Church in partnership with the Fairfax County government and more than 40 faith communities.
FACETS’ faith partners are also providing meals for the program with different partners rotating week to week. In addition, FACETS offers personalized case management to all guests who want to participate to help them move off the streets and into safe and stable housing.
With the second-largest homeless population in the region, homelessness is a real challenge in the Fairfax County-Falls Church community. With critical help from volunteers and partnerships with the faith and business communities, FACETS works to prevent and end homelessness throughout Fairfax County by offering a full spectrum of services, such as basic needs and financial assistance, counseling and outreach, educational enrichment programs, and permanent housing.
Households with children who are in need of assistance or shelter should call 211. More information can be found at www.FACETSCares.org.
Wesley Housing selects next CEO
The Wesley Housing Board of Directors has unanimously selected Kamilah McAfee as its next president and CEO, effective Jan. 2. She will succeed Shelley Murphy, who has successfully led one of the region’s leading nonprofit affordable housing developers, owners, and operators for the last 15 years.
McAfee has held progressive leadership roles for the award-winning organization since 2008.
Currently serving as senior vice president of Real Estate Development, she led Wesley’s real estate development team through an unprecedented five-year period of growth, initiated by the successful award of four competitive funding projects in 2018 and capped by the 2022 construction completion of seven communities (571 units), representing $231 million in total development costs. Most importantly, the new units will house an estimated 1,500+ low- and moderate-income individuals in need of high-quality and stable housing with access to employment, educational, healthcare, and other opportunities.
“The Board has always been deeply impressed with Kamilah’s vast knowledge of affordable housing and commitment to Wesley Housing’s mission,” said Wesley Housing Board Chair John Gibb. “We are confident she is the right person to lead the organization during this important period of growth,” added Gibb.
In addition to her 14 years of service at Wesley Housing, McAfee brings public sector and private sector experience, previously serving as director of Public Finance for the D.C. Housing Finance Agency and a development associate for Forest City, Wash.
“Housing is a foundational human need that paves the way for an individual’s or family’s success in so many areas. I am deeply committed to the work that Wesley Housing does in this area, and I am honored to be selected as the next president and CEO at this important time in the organization’s history,” said McAfee.
Chantilly author honored
The world’s signature prize for Punjabi fiction recently announced its 2022 winner and finalists.
Javed Boota, an author from Chantilly was awarded $10,000 CDN as a finalist.
Awardees were presented with their awards during the 9th Annual Dhahan Prize for Punjabi Literature ceremonies, held Nov. 17, at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, Surrey. Part of the ceremony included MLA Rachna Singh presenting a Provincial Proclamation declaring “Punjabi Literature Week in British Columbia.”
Boota was honored for his short story collection, ‘Cholan Di Burki’ (‘A Mouth Full of Rice’), written in the Shahmukhi script.
“From an early age I have been influenced by Punjabi culture and language,” Boota shared with the audience. “This led me to explore my interests and curiosity in Punjabi literature. With this prize I will have more desire to write and promote Punjabi.”
Launched in 2013 by the Canada India Education Society (CIES) and the University of British Columbia (UBC), The Prize has garnered international recognition among Punjabi literary creators and critics.
This year, a record number of submissions arrived from India, Pakistan, Canada, the United Kingdom, the U.S. and Australia.
The prize’s presenting partner is RBC Foundation. Barj and Rita Dhahan along with their family and friends, are primary funders.
