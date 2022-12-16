Kids Give Back, a Fairfax County nonprofit organization, gathered Dec. 10 to wrap and fill 100 baby baskets for parents expecting newborns. This is the third year the nonprofit has put together the baskets. This year some of the baskets were delivered to Fairfax County’s Children, Youth, and Families Division and Volunteer & Partner Services Division. Each basket includes blankets, many which are handmade, as well as clothes, towels, washcloths and many more essentials.
Town of Vienna announces holiday lighting winners
The winners for the Town of Vienna Holiday Decorating Contest winners were announced Dec. 9 at the Mayor and Council Holiday Reception at the Vienna Community Center.
Pennywise Thrift Shop finished first in the business category, followed by Karin’s Florist in second place, and Vienna Paint and Decorating Company in third place. Pennywise will receive one hour of Mayor Linda Colbert’s time as a guest employee.
The first-place winner in the residential display category goes to residents of 317 Patrick St., SW, followed by 121 Casmar St., SE in second place and 206 Center St. N. in third place. Winning residents received a gift card from a local business and a 2022 Town of Vienna holiday ornament.
Members of the Town Business Liaison Committee judged the business entries and residential winners were determined by popular vote from the community. The popular vote also determined the business winner of the People’s Choice Award: Trace the Zero Waste Store.
A record number of votes were cast in this year’s contest – more than 1,000 – up by more than 50 percent from 2021. For the first time, contestants were given an opportunity to earn bonus points by putting a caboose somewhere in their display, paying homage to Vienna’s railway history.
The annual Town of Vienna Holiday Decorating Contest is presented by the Vienna Town Business Liaison Committee and the Vienna Parks and Recreation Department.
It encourages businesses and residents to put their creative flair into action and create a festive, holiday display that sparkles and glows for residents and visitors to enjoy. A holiday display map and images of this year’s entries are available on the Town website: www.viennava.gov/holiday.
Meet the 2022 America Recycles Day Contest winner
Tyler is a Fairfax County resident who’s an avid environmentalist and one of the County’s newest glass recycling champions.
He’s the winner of this year’s recycling photo contest.
At just 11 years old, Tyler is somewhat of an entrepreneur and environmentalist. He founded "TyleRecycles" in 2020, in response to the loss of curbside glass recycling in Northern Virginia. TyleRecycles collects glass from homes in Tyler’s neighborhood and delivers it to the nearest Purple Can Club drop-off location, which is in West Springfield at 6140 Rolling Rd.
Tyler said he enjoys the work because it helps the environment and prevents glass from going to the landfill. Tyler is just one of the highlights from this year’s Fairfax Recycles Day celebrations. We are so proud of his effort, and his support of our Purple Can Club. Fairfax County is lucky to have him as a resident.
Acacia Lodge installs new officers
Acacia Lodge No. 16 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, of Clifton, installed Christian Prentiss, of Centreville, as Master of the Lodge at its December monthly meeting on Dec. 1.
The following elected officers were also installed: Senior Warden Erik Milman, PM, of Centreville; Junior Warden Matthew Turnbull, of Burke; Treasurer Larry Parks, PM, of Chantilly; Secretary Dave Morris, PDDGM, of Fairfax Station; Senior Deacon Joe Mueller, of Centreville; Junior Deacon Bruce Schmidt, of Fairfax Station. The appointed officers are: Chaplain Brant Baber, PDDGM, of Clifton; Senior Steward Jonathon (Jon) Jacobs, of Burke; Junior Steward Adam Samuel Roth, of Clifton; Marshal David R. Hill, PM, of Lorton; Musician James Cole, of Centreville; and Tiler Charles Selby, of Nokesville.
The installation ceremony was conducted by Scott Springer, PM, of Springfield, member of the Grand Lodge Committee on Work.
Acacia Lodge No. 16 is Holden under The Most Worshipful Grand Lodge, A.F. & A.M., of Virginia and meets the first Thursday of the month.
Freemasonry is the world's oldest and most philanthropic fraternal organization. It offers opportunities for men of every religion, race, and culture to participate in community service activities and develop leadership skills.
FCPA staff recognized
Two Fairfax County Park Authority employees were presented with the 2022 Virginia Recreation and Park Society (VRPS) President’s Award at the society’s annual conference in Virginia Beach. The award recognizes the contributions of outstanding professionals from across the state.
Emilie Shumate, youth services manager, was recognized for her work in leading a dynamic, enthusiastic and productive group of professionals as the Northern Service Area chair. Under her leadership, the group held meetings, socials, workshops and offered a scholarship for a deserving member of the service area to become a member of VRPS. Shumate also coordinated and led quarterly meetings of all five Service Area chairs to discuss VRPS happenings, collaborate, talk through issues and discuss ways for members to assist each other. She also played a role in the development of the new Standard Operating Procedures by providing insightful feedback during the process.
Brian Laws, site operations manager for the Park Services Division, was honored for his constant behind-the-scenes work with VRPS to help coordinate athletic field trainings around the state, and in planning and providing on-site event support for playground certification courses and maintenance classes. Laws also served on the VRPS Administration Team and provided support for the auction at the annual VRPS conference.
The Virginia Recreation and Park Society is a private, nonprofit professional organization, founded in 1953 and incorporated in 1956. Its purpose is to unite all professionals, students and interested lay persons engaged in the field of recreation, parks and other leisure services in the Commonwealth of Virginia into one body. The members work together to promote and improve the profession in all its diversity.
Fairfax County CEO recognized by Forbes
A Great Falls businessman landed a spot of Forbes Magazine’s 30 under 30 list of the country’s top marketers.
Jay Ives, founder and CEO of Jives Media, a Great Falls native, graduated from Langley High School and Virginia Tech. He originally founded Jives Media out of high school to help his entrepreneur parents with their small businesses. The business has an office in Tysons.
Organically, over time, this side hustle grew to help thousands of small and medium size businesses across the country, according to Ives.
“Many small business owners know their businesses really well, but they don’t know digital marketing,” Ives said. “At Jives, we believe that digital tools and know-how can help people pivot without a lot of investment.”
Pathways Homes receives grant
Pathway Homes, a nonprofit providing mental health services—starting with safe, stable housing—to individuals marginalized by poverty and inequity, received a three-year, $412,225 grant from CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) to help expand its mental health staff amid post-Covid staffing shortages to better serve its clients.
“We are grateful to CareFirst for its investment in our community. COVID has exacerbated the mental health needs of some of our clients, while making it more difficult to hire mental health professionals. This grant will help us recruit and train more mental health counselors, and reach more individuals needing our services,” explained Pathway Homes CEO Sylisa Lambert-Woodard. “Like CareFirst, we are committed to health equity and ensuring more people who are struggling can reclaim and rebuild their lives.”
With CareFirst’s grant, Pathway Homes will ensure that 16 credentialed behavioral health professionals will enter the field over the next three years. By deferring the cost of required license supervision, two license-eligible social work or counseling candidates and 14 qualified mental health professional (QMHP) trainees will be able to obtain the required credentials and provide much needed behavioral health services and receive payment for those services. This will also broaden the pool of individuals they can serve as these credentials will enable them to work with more individuals whose health insurance coverage requires these credentials.
“CareFirst recognizes that behavioral health is an essential part of overall health, which includes a continuum of conditions ranging from severe mental health disorders to the emotional, psychological, and social factors that affect a person’s overall wellbeing,” said Dr. Destiny-Simone Ramjohn, vice president of Community Health and Social Impact, CareFirst. “We are proud to invest in 19 dynamic organizations that will dramatically increase the number of trained health professionals that provide culturally responsive and trauma-informed behavioral health care.”
Prior to the COVID pandemic, the behavioral health field consistently lacked the number of professionals needed. Post-Covid that number has grown exponentially, and “this demand is expected to continue to outpace the capacity of Virginia’s licensed workforce,” according to Virginia Health Foundation 2022 Assessment. Cost is a major contributor. Those graduating with a master’s degree must complete thousands of hours of supervised clinical hours before they are eligible to take a licensure exam—a process that can cost up to $20,000 for counselors and $10,000 for social workers. Through this grant, Pathway Homes will provide the hours of clinical supervision for Virginia pre-licensee and QMHP trainee staff, so they do not incur the expense. This will increase Pathways’ ability to serve its clients while growing the pool of trained professionals.
Pathway Homes works to remove barriers for the underprivileged individuals it serves related to housing, community-based healthcare access, and vocational and job-readiness training to help them become active members of the communities in which they live and work. Access to behavioral health professionals is key to achieving these goals. By increasing its pool of qualified professionals, Pathway Homes will help more clients live better lives by ultimately keeping them out of hospitals, emergency rooms, psychiatric hospitals, and jail.
For more than 42 years, Pathway Homes has enabled tens of thousands of people in Northern Virginia with serious mental illnesses and other co-occurring disabilities to get housing and supportive services to help them recover their lives. Following the housing first model, Pathway Homes is a partner in preventing and ending homelessness, ensuring 1,578 people in 2022 had access to services and almost 500 permanent supportive housing units.
The Virginian short-term rehab honored
The Virginian as been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for Short-Term Rehabilitation for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report. The rating evaluates post-acute short-term care for residents or patients recovering from a hospital stay such as after stroke, heart attack, infection, or accidental injury. Only 16 percent of U.S skilled-nursing facilities earned the “Best Nursing Home” designation this year.
The Virginian offers short-term rehabilitation services as part of The Virginian Senior Living Community which is undergoing a $61 million multi-phase renovation through next year. Three areas where The Virginian surpassed both national and state outcomes include: Residents able to return home - 64.1 percent of residents who were able to return home after being discharged. Compare to Virginia 54.9 percent and national 53.8 percent averages.
Nurse staffing - 5 hours 1 minute of nurse staffing per resident per day. Compare to Virginia 3 hours 29 minutes and national 3 hours 45 minutes averages.
Physical therapist staffing- 10 minutes of physical rehabilitation per person per day. Compare to Virginia 5 minutes and national 5 minutes averages.
“This recognition is a true acknowledgement of the work of The Virginian’s 65-member healthcare team,” said Jasmine Montgomery, the new Healthcare administrator at The Virginian. “Our nursing staff nurtures every dimension of wellness – physical, emotional, social, and spiritual – which combines with high-level skill and ability to offer a comprehensive approach to resident care.”
