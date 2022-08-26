The McLean Historical Society, Fairfax County History Commission, McLean Volunteer Fire Department, and McLean Community Center celebrated the placement of a historic marker at the Old Firehouse Center on Aug. 21. Members of Boy Scout Troop 128 opened the ceremony by presenting the colors and leading participants in the Pledge of Allegiance. Opened in 1990, the building formerly operated as a local fire station and is now a satellite of the McLean Community Center. OFC is an award-winning facility, the first of its kind in the metropolitan D.C. area, providing a safe atmosphere for participants to meet for recreation and personal development. Professional and experienced staff members organize and facilitate activities each day, ensuring that participants do not have to return home to empty houses. Participants can enjoy their time at The Old Firehouse (OFC) after school and during the summer.
Herndon appoints new town clerk
The Town of Herndon has named Kirstyn Barr Jovanovich as town clerk. Jovanovich replaces Viki Wellershaus, who is retiring from the town after 29 years of service.
In her new post, Jovanovich will be responsible for the provision of comprehensive administrative support to the mayor, town council, town manager and town attorney. She will oversee the office’s performance of statutory duties to include preparation, posting, recording and maintenance of agendas, minutes and records of the town council as prescribed by the Commonwealth of Virginia; coordination of codification with the town’s municipal code; and management of requirements related to meetings of the council, boards, commissions and advisory groups in compliance with the Commonwealth’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Additional responsibilities include coordination of town elections with the Fairfax County general registrar; oversight of the town’s records management program in accordance with state law; provision of staff assistance to the mayor and town council; and management of office staff.
Jovanovich will report directly to Town Manager Bill Ashton and will serve as a member of the town’s management team. “The specifications for this position are complex, exacting and demanding,” said Ashton. “Kirstyn’s breadth of experience, innate talents and professional aspirations align perfectly with her new role. I look forward to welcoming her to our leadership team.”
Jovanovich comes to the town following two tours of duty as town manager of the Town of Occoquan, where she oversaw operations and managed a staff of six, to include the town’s police chief, events director, town clerk and town treasurer. Significant accomplishments during her tenure(s) included overhaul of the town’s comprehensive plan; professionalism of administrative processes; and updating of the town charter to reflect Occoquan’s structure as a town manager form of government. She has also served as acting town manager for the Town of Frederick, Colo.; as public information officer for the Town of Vienna; and community relations/communications specialist for the City of Newport News. She holds a BA from Christopher Newport University and a Master of Public Administration from Old Dominion University. She has also completed coursework of the Senior Executive Institute at the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.
Jovanovich begins her employment with the Town of Herndon on October 3.
Two volunteers to receive Elly Doyle awards
The Fairfax County Park Authority Board announced two recipients of the Elly Doyle Park Service Award for 2022. Both of this year’s recipients, selected before the Park Board’s summer recess, work as leaders of local invasive plant removal efforts. They will be honored at a virtual ceremony this fall.
Stephen Markle is an Invasive Management Area (IMA) volunteer site leader and a park volunteer team leader. He has volunteered his time to Gil McCutcheon Park in Alexandria, since 1998, helping protect and preserve this 18-acre park for more than 24 years. As an IMA site leader, he has organized more than 137 workdays and contributed approximately 2,276 hours to the restoration and maintenance of the park. He has spent countless hours repairing trails and working with volunteers to ensure safe use of trails.
His efforts to protect McCutcheon Park predate its renaming from Lamond Park. Markle served as vice chair of the Lamond Community Task Force to develop a land use plan for the property. He wrote Mastenbrook grants and fundraised to develop a park playground. He coordinated workdays, signed Adopt-A-Park agreements, and he continues to lead volunteer work. He coordinated efforts with neighbors that back up to the parkland, finding an agreement to remove bamboo. Overall, he has done whatever it takes to make this a special place, logging a total of 7,816.5 hours of volunteer service over the years.
Willow Martin is the second 2022 Elly Doyle Award winner. She is an invasive management site leader for Oakton Community Park. She has served as a volunteer in various capacities for many years, but she became an IMA site leader in April 2021. The Greater Oakton Community Association asked her to help with the park, a role she enthusiastically took on, knowing it would likely be a large and multi-year job.
Upon becoming a site leader, she constructed a design for the woods and field in the park and a concrete plan for realizing it, coordinating closely with IMA and representatives of the Greater Oakton Community Association. To date she has organized 12 monthly sessions involving more than 200 people and has cleared several areas of invasive plants and planted numerous new trees and native flowers. At the library, she has also organized and worked with volunteers during semi-annual grounds cleanup days, and she recently led a delightful children’s gardening event.
Martin is committed to protecting natural resources and giving the woodlands every chance to thrive. She is passionate about removing the invasive plants in the park, and she inspires more people to become involved. The beautification of Oakton Community Park, in which she plays the leading role, has done much to make the park a center of community.
The Elly Doyle Park Service Award was established on Dec. 20, 1988, in recognition of former Park Authority Board Chairman and member Ellamae Doyle’s years of outstanding service toward the preservation of parkland and establishment of natural and recreational areas for the benefit of Fairfax County residents. The award publicly recognizes volunteers for outstanding contributions to Fairfax County parks.
Reston-based firm announces new officers
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. appointed Clay Worley as executive vice president and chief human resources officer. They also announced that Matt Mullenix has joined the company as executive vice president, chief information officer and chief information security officer.
Worley brings more than 30 years in the HR field including global experience with public companies. Worley will be responsible for the oversight and strategic direction of Bowman’s HR and talent acquisition departments and will work closely with the firm’s dedicated integration team for company acquisitions.
“Clay’s knowledge and experience will be invaluable to us as we continue to implement our strategic growth initiative,” said Bowman Chief Executive Officer Gary Bowman. “Clay is passionate about the development and execution of effective people strategies and has extensive experience guiding a growing public company like Bowman through the human capital challenges of achieving increasing scale. We are confident that Clay will be a terrific addition to our executive leadership team.”
Before joining Bowman, Worley worked at NCI, Inc. (now Empower AI) as senior vice president and chief human resources officer. Prior to NCI, Worley was vice president of HR at DXC Technologies (formerly Hewlett Packard Enterprise) where he served as the senior HR executive supporting more than 9,500 employees.
“At Bowman, I intend to focus on our investments in human capital and work to optimize our HR infrastructure to help everyone be more successful,” stated Worley. “I look forward to collaborating closely with our team of strong and experienced HR professionals to continue building a department oriented toward supporting, encouraging and empowering our current and future employees. Acquisitions, competitive benefits, robust professional development programming and a thoughtful and thorough integration process are all critical to Bowman’s success. I am confident we will be up to the challenges.
In May 2022, Worley was honored by the Washington Executive Council with its 2022 Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of the Year in the Public & Private Company category. Worley is an advisory board member of BioPharma Global and has been a board member of the HR Alliance D.C. since 2014.
Worley’s involvement in the HR field is also exemplified by his many professional memberships including the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM), HRCI, a credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession, and the Human Capital Institute.
Worley earned a BS in Business Administration from the University of Louisville and furthered his studies at the University of Maryland - Robert H. Smith School of Business from which he earned a MS in Business Administration.
Mullenix is an experienced CIO and CISO with a demonstrated history of more than 20 years of leadership in the IT industry as a longtime United States Department of Defense IT contractor.
Before joining Bowman, Mullenix was vice president, CIO, and CISO at VSE Corporation in Alexandria, and U.S. Department of Defense contractor.
“Matt’s public company experience, cybersecurity background, extensive education and certifications, along with his comprehensive understanding of the IT industry, will be an asset for accelerating growth, adding revenue capabilities and for Bowman's security as we continue to expand,” said Bowman.
As Bowman’s CIO and CISO, Mullenix is responsible for overseeing the people, processes and technologies within the company's IT organization to ensure that technology initiatives support the company’s business goals. He is also responsible for developing and implementing an information security program to protect Bowman’s systems and assets from internal and external threats.
“As cybersecurity professionals continue to receive more threats and encounter more obstacles, we must continue to modernize and enhance proper defenses to guarantee Bowman’s continued safe and steady growth,” said Mullenix. “The global IT infrastructure has been changing at an accelerating pace over the last few years as companies shift from traditional IT operating and server environments to cloud computing environments - a massive change - much like the shift from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.”
Mullenix earned two associate degrees in science: one in electronics engineering technology and the second in computer engineering technology from the University of Hawaii Maui College. He furthered his studies at DeVry University in Illinois where he earned a BS in technical management.
RCC hires new director of offsite programs
Reston Community Center announced the hiring of Maggie Parker as the director of Offsite and Collaborative Programs.
As RCC enhances its commitment to reaching the community outside of the walls of RCC’s two facilities, Parker will direct all offsite programming, including its extensive Summer Concert Series and family-friendly events at Reston Opportunity Neighborhood sites.
Parker has an impressive history of public and community relations as well as events management in Reston. She most recently was the executive director of Partnership Reston, and she served for more than 10 years in various roles in strategic communication, community, government and public relations for Comstock Companies. She was formerly with Reston-based Myers Public Relations, overseeing community event production, public relations and community outreach.
“We are combining our Community Events and Outreach and Collaboration units and adding capacity to the new department to help keep pace with the growth in our services,” noted RCC Executive Director Leila Gordon. “We are thrilled to bring Maggie aboard to shepherd the planning and execution of a growing array of offerings for Reston neighborhoods.”
Parker is a Reston resident involved in many community organizations, including as chair of Public Art Reston. She was a Best of Reston honoree in 2019.
“Working with the outstanding staff at RCC to deliver its fabulous programming throughout Reston will be exciting and fulfilling for me,” said Parker. “Reston Community Center’s mission reflects one of the founding precepts of the Reston vision – namely, to provide a variety of leisure opportunities, including a wide range of cultural and recreational facilities. This department will continue moving RCC beyond its brick-and-mortar homes to build community for everyone, everywhere in Reston.”
Parker will begin her new role on August 29.
Great Falls student participates in UA’s Cooperative Education Program
University of Alabama student Jack Zurich of Great Falls is participating in UA's Cooperative Education Program during the fall 2022 semester. Zurich is working for Brasfield & Gorrie, a Birmingham-based general contracting firm.
As part of the program, Zurich is stationed on the site responsible for constructing the new GSA federal courthouse in Huntsville, Ala.
In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.
While in school, students carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields who supervise their training and work. At work, co-op students earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to valuable job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.
Burke resident chosen as student ambassador
Hart Zakaria has been selected to serve as a student ambassador at Bob Jones University for the 2022-23 academic year.
Zakaria, a Health Sciences major, is a resident of Burke. Student Ambassadors provide information for the campus community, welcome and provide assistance to guests and promote BJU at events on and off campus throughout the year.
"We are thrilled to welcome Hart as a student ambassador," said Andrew Carter, university host. "Hart is an excellent student with a heart for service and a passion for others. We are excited to see them serve and grow in this position!"
In addition to staffing the Welcome Center and leading activities on BJU's campus, student ambassadors also serve as tour guides for prospective students, returning alumni and other campus guests. They use information about BJU combined with their own personal experience to showcase the university and provide insight into life on campus.
