4-H Fair and Carnival at Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon
Tysons-based company names new officers
Maximus announced that Marie Russell, an experienced executive with a diverse career history, as the company’s vice president, Federal Alliances. Jason Tone has been named the company’s senior vice president, Technology and Consulting Services, for Healthcare.
Russell brings more than 25 years of experience supporting federal agencies providing healthcare, education, energy, and financial services. Her most recent role was with Juniper Networks, where she worked for eight years and held positions as Senior Director, EMEA Field and Partner Marketing, and Senior Director, Global Partner Programs. Russell is a past member of the Board of Directors for the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association International (AFCEA) and recipient of the Chairman’s Superior Performance Award.
“Our strategic partners are a fundamental part of the Maximus story,” said Teresa Weipert, general manager, Federal Services. “We have added Marie to our leadership team to improve upon that foundation by enhancing our ecosystem of technology partners, leveraging our own award-winning capabilities and delivering innovative solutions to support federal customers’ missions. As new technology emerges, Maximus and our partners will be ready to work with agencies to implement and better serve citizens.”
Russell brings more than 25 years of experience supporting federal agencies providing healthcare, education, energy, and financial services. Her most recent role was with Juniper Networks, where she worked for eight years and held positions as senior director, EMEA Field and Partner Marketing, and senior director, Global Partner Programs. Russell is a past member of the Board of Directors for the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association International (AFCEA) and recipient of the Chairman’s Superior Performance Award.
“I am thrilled to join Maximus and look forward to working with the team to build upon our established success with our strategic partners,” said Russell. “As federal agencies look to the future and modernize, there is an opportunity for Maximus and our technology partners to re-imagine what is possible and find ways to do more for our customers and for our citizens.” Tone is a leading technology executive with vast experience in market expansion for top government contractors. At Maximus, he will be tasked with leading the growth of the company’s Technology and Consulting Services (TCS) within the health market as a complement to the team’s current strong Business Process Services (BPS) business within health agencies.
Tone joins Maximus from Booz Allen Hamilton, where he worked since 2006 and had most recently served as vice president. One of his highlights during his time there was developing and growing their health consulting business through the expansion of contracts focused on public health analytics, health promotion and wellness, and information technology.
“We are excited to add Jason to our team, as another proven leader with a track record of success to accelerate growth in our technology and consulting services,” said Scott Barr, senior vice president for Technology and Consulting Services. “The range of technologies already offered by Maximus, ranging from artificial intelligence and machine learning to cybersecurity and cloud capabilities, has established our position as market leader. Now we have an opportunity to bring more of these innovations and solutions to federal health agencies as we help our clients position for the future.”
A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Tone served 10 years in the Air Force as a fighter aircraft maintenance officer, leadership instructor, and Air Force intern serving roles in the Secretary of the Air Force Action Group as well as the Joint Staff.
“I’m looking forward to joining the Maximus team at this excitement moment, as the company leverages its technology capabilities and its people to provide even more for federal health agencies,” said Tone. “I’ve been fortunate to work with clients with critical missions across the globe, particularly as they faced the COVID-19 pandemic, and understand the importance of implementing emerging technologies to rise to the challenge. My goal is to further bolster the Maximus position as a premier innovator in the federal technology space while providing better insight and outcomes for our customers.”
Fairfax Radiology names new CFO
Anna Toth has joined Fairfax Radiology Centers, as chief financial officer (CFO).
Toth comes to FRC from National Student Clearinghouse in Herndon, where she had served as senior director and controller since 2015. Prior, she was director of Finance and controller at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg from 1996-2003.
“Anna is a highly effective financial professional and CPA with more than 20 years of experience in leading accounting and finance teams for healthcare and not-for-profit companies,” said Fairfax Radiology CEO Justin Zakia. “We are delighted to have her on our team.”
As CFO, Toth will support the organization by overseeing the financial health of the corporation through the oversight of accounting systems and financial reporting, supervision of the accounts payable, cash receipts, and fixed assets systems, budgets, contracts, debt and tax filings. Additionally, Toth will have financial oversight of contractual functions including debt, leases, maintenance and other major contracts.
“I am passionate about process improvement, automating financial functions, and supporting business decisions with clear financial analysis and reports,” Toth said. “I believe my experience, drive, and focus on efficiency will be a great fit with the culture at Fairfax Radiology.”
Toth earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Virginia Tech. She is a certified public accountant, licensed in Virginia.
JMU student from Vienna student recognized
Lyndsay Criscitello of Vienna was part of a James Madison University student duo that won first place in the Large School (10,000+) Individual/Team/Single Class app category at the 2022 AEJMC "Best of the Web/Best of Digital" competition for designing the app BookBuddy. The app offers a new way for students to buy and sell textbooks.
The students designed the app after identifying difficulties with current textbook selling platforms as part of a School of Media Arts & Design (SMAD) class. The team plans to further develop and refine the app and hopes to connect with developers to make it fully functional in the future.
BookBuddy offers a centralized location for buying and selling textbooks. The app includes features such as pick-up hubs, contactless payment, school verification and background checks and direct messaging to increase safety, as well as price matching.
The duo found that the average student spends $400 a year on textbooks. Many students are eager to pass on textbooks no longer in use. Scheduled trading in the app between past and future students in the same classes can help students recoup the cost of textbooks.
"Our SMAD students have been winning numerous digital design contests but winning first place in the app category at AEJMC is particularly meaningful. I am very proud of our talented students,” said Dr. Chen Guo, whose class inspired the app. “The award is an acknowledgment of their hard work, dedication, and passion for user experience design. They spent an intensive amount of time researching the topic, conceptualizing, designing, and developing their ideas. I am pleased that our students' exemplary work has been recognized in such a prestigious professional venue."
The "Best of the Web/Best of Digital" Competition is an annual Web and app design contest co-sponsored by the Communication Technology (CTEC) and Visual Communication (VisComm) Divisions of the Association for Education in Journalism & Mass Communication (AEJMC). Web and app design professionals and academics with a background in Web and app design technology are responsible for judging the competition.
The winning team will receive a cash prize with the award and will be traveling to present their work at the AEJMC annual conference this month in Detroit.
Chantilly financial advisor recognized
Bankers Life announced that Michelle Washington was named one of the company’s 2022 Top Women Financial Advisors.
“Receiving recognition and winning this award means that I have an obligation to continue grow and develop myself as well as others,” said Washington, who has been with the company for 14 years. “I want continue providing my clients with excellent service and solutions.”
The recognition campaign showcases “The Best of the Best” women financial advisors representing Bankers Life Securities, Inc. and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. Financial advisors qualify annually for the recognition by achieving specific production and client service criteria.
“This recognition is a testament to the value and exceptional work Michelle delivers to her clients every day,” said Cheryl L. Heilman, president of Bankers Life Securities, Inc. (BLS) and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. (BLAS). “We are proud of her contributions to both our business and in helping play a role in securing the financial futures of her clients by getting to know each individual and family personally and providing customized and individual solutions to
help them achieve their goals.”
Back to School drive in Springfield
A drive to collect school supplies for local students in need is underway now through Sept. 6.
Springfield Town Center is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area to collect new backpacks, one-inch binders, notebooks, black or blue ballpoint pens, No. 2 pencils and 24 count crayon packs.
“We want this school year to be a success for students, and with the partnership of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area, we are excited to provide tools for local students to reach their achievements,” said Justin Roth, marketing director at Springfield Town Center. “Being prepared for learning with the essential supplies is the first step for students to reach their academic goals.”
The donation bin is located in the grand court on the lower level of Springfield Town Center. They can also be dropped off at the mall’s management or security offices.
“This partnership with Springfield Town Center will be supremely helpful to our organization’s mission of being able to provide our littles with a much-needed loaded book bag and set them up for success this school year” said Tony Duffy, director of Development & Events for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/3d9Efgn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.