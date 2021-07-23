A group of Fairfax County parents announced at a press conference July 19 that enough signatures have been gathered to recall a Fairfax County School Board member. During the news conference, several parents stood by holding signs that said “Keep politics out of our schools”.
The FCPS Accountability Coalition collected more than 5,000 signatures to recall Elaine Tholen, the school board member representing the Dranesville District. Only 3,600 verified signatures were needed to proceed. The signatures were presented to a Fairfax County judge June 19. The judge will verify the authenticity of all the signatures and then decide whether to hold a special election to replace Tholen.
The group initiated petitions against three board members over their vote against reopening schools despite evidence that it was safe to do so. Under Virginia election law, these petitions will request that a judge review the record of the school board members to determine if they were negligent or incompetent in the performance of their duties for failing to offer in-person education, especially for children with special needs, according to the coalition’s website.
“Today symbolizes the culmination and collective efforts of dozens of volunteers and thousands of parents to send a clear message to the Fairfax County School Board that our community must return to putting the education and wellbeing of children first,” said Zia Tompkins, a parent and member of FCPS Accountability Coalition. “Our mission from the inception of this effort has been, and remains, only to remove those school board members who have chosen to abdicate their responsibility to fight for our kids to be back in person in the classroom where they belong.” He said the school board carried out the bidding of the teacher’s unions and for partisan political reasons ignored the science and best practices of school districts across the nation to stand in the way of students’ rights to a free and suitable education.
“They [the school board] cannot lead, they cannot formulate a plan, they cannot separate themselves from their personal ideological politics,” said Tompkins. “And so, they have lost the confidence of the parents, students and the teachers of this county. Our group, sister organizations and thousands and thousands who have signed our petitions agree that the kids and families of Fairfax County deserve better.”
“Many have accused our group of being political and this is false. Our group does not care about a political affiliation,” said Saundra Davis, parent of an FCPS student, who also mentioned she is a Democrat. “We have watched the school board consistently place party politics, geopolitical issues and other social justice projects ahead of their main duties, including the fact that our kids have lost conservatively 40 percent of the curriculum covered in a traditional school year.” Davis went on to explain that a in a FCPS survey taken by parents last summer 60 percent of them wanted in-person learning, yet the board summarily ignored the majority of parents as well as medical experts, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Fairfax County Health Department.
Davis recounted the story of a man who approached her at a petition-signing event outside the Great Falls Library last fall. The man said he had two elementary-aged children, his wife was disabled and not computer literate. “I have to work. I have two elementary school-aged daughters,” the man told Davis. “My wife is disabled and not computer literate. I turn on the computer when I leave in the morning and I pray,” said the man. “Because if anything goes wrong like the power out, their school day is over.” Davis said that’s just one example of the suffering that this board has ignored. Signatures are still being gathered for the two other members, Laura Jane Cohen of the Springfield District and Abrar Omeish, At-Large. Total signatures needed for Cohen are 4,000; 27,000 signatures are needed for Omeish.
The board still has not presented their plan for staffing and reopening schools for the 2021-22 school year, despite FCPS announcing that they’ll be in person five days a week in the fall, according to Tompkins.
