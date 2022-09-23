“You’re a Cowboys fan so I don’t want you teaching my children math!”
People love to pick sides and stoke rivalries. Whether it’s the Cowboys or the Commanders, the Capitals or the Penguins, Edward Cullen or Jacob Black, uniting in support of various icons and champions brings us a sense of camaraderie, purpose, and support. Even though these rivalries have no real impact on the lives of participants, they are of such importance that they motivate people to spend money on events and merchandise, devote time and attention to them, and become emotionally invested in their competitions.
Politics, especially today, tends to bring out similar rivalries and the same adversarial mentality. While sports and literary rivalries are good fun and enhance our enjoyment of these recreational diversions, political rivalries and unwillingness to work with political opponents have serious consequences. A divisive us-vs-them mentality makes cooperation, civil exchange, and the ability to identify areas of common ground nearly impossible. It is for this reason that partisan politics must be kept outside of every component of the school system at all costs.
I think we would all agree that no matter our political party, we want our children to receive the best possible education. If there is ever a time to put aside our political differences and cooperate it is when the well-being of our children is concerned. We send our children to the same schools, where they learn the same material, work with the same teachers, and develop the same essential skills to prepare them for life as part of our community.
I believe when it comes to education, there is much on which parents agree regardless of our political affiliations. We all understand our children need to learn the basics: reading, writing, science and mathematics. We all want our children to learn the history of our country honestly, its triumphs, its imperfections, the good and the bad, but we don’t want them to come out of school ashamed of who they are or the country in which they live. We agree that the safety of our children at school is paramount. Whatever our children’s next step is—college, the workforce, vocational education, or the military—we want our public schools to have prepared them for it. These areas of parental consensus should be the foundation of our children’s education.
Despite what we hear about how far apart members of opposing parties are, I am confident people in our community have quite a lot in common. We shop at the same grocery stores, patronize the same restaurants, visit the same parks and city centers, and cheer alongside each other at concerts and sports events. We are each other’s bosses, employees, customers, vendors, colleagues, and neighbors. Whatever political differences we may have, the overwhelming majority of people are able to put these aside and build our community.
If we step back from politics and take an honest look at what our children really need to succeed in school and in life, we will recognize that their needs are far removed from any political agenda. I believe political differences can and should be put aside in pursuit of bringing our children quality school facilities, dedicated teachers, exciting career opportunities, and attentive administrators.
Mac Reed is a lawyer in Fairfax County. He and his wife live in Sully District.
