After a tumultuous two years, small business owners throughout the country are emerging into the “new normal” with a renewed sense of hope and optimism. What the pandemic has taught so many of us is how to respond to a unique set of challenges and come out at the other end stronger than before.
Small businesses account for nearly all firms in the U.S. and are responsible for nearly two-thirds of net new job creation in the 21st century. It’s no wonder why small businesses are often referred to as the backbone of our nation’s economy.
The impact of the small business community will be felt later this week, when I, along with more than 2,500 small business owners – including more than 90 from Virginia – travel to the nation’s capital to attend this year’s Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses Summit. Entrepreneurs from across the country will participate in the largest gathering of small business owners, where we will hear from business leaders and policymakers, as they share their insights on the current business climate and how to best address the challenges that lie ahead. We will also have an opportunity to meet with our members of Congress and address our concerns about the current policies and regulations that impact the small business community.
The biggest priority for us will be calling on Congress to modernize the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), which has not been reauthorized since 2000. To put that into perspective, there’s less time between 1979 and 2000 than there is between 2000 and today. Clearly, much has changed in the last 22 years, and the SBA’s mission and policies should be one that reflects our modern society.
Americans have an innovative spirit. Even amid the uncertainty of the pandemic, more than 5.4 million applications were submitted in 2021 from everyday Americans looking to start their own business, a 53 percent increase from applications submitted in 2019. These statistics alone merit looking into the need for encouragement and support to help these new small businesses succeed.
Small businesses are so vital to the strength of our nation’s economy. Through our collective spirit and resiliency, small business owners will help lead our country on the path to prosperity.
We are aware of the many challenges that lie ahead. Inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages have hit small businesses hard, and all at same time. A new survey of graduates of Goldman Sachs’ business education program, 10,000 Small Businesses, found that 78 percent of small business owners believe the economy has gotten worse in the past three months, and 93 percent of us are fearful that we will be entering an economic recession within the next 12 months. Additionally, 89 percent of small business owners say the current economic trends are negatively impacting their business, which has led to 69 percent of small business owners raising their prices on their consumers, just to make ends meet.
Despite all of this, the poll also found that 65 percent of us remain optimistic. We cannot diminish the current challenges that lie ahead, but if the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that nothing will stand in our way.
Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses graduates are a force to be reckoned with, representing more than $17 billion in revenue and nearly 250,000 jobs. But as we look to the future, small business owners need the backing of our elected officials. During our time in Washington this month, we hope to affect change by calling on policymakers to modernize the SBA, prioritize childcare legislation for our employees, spur economic growth by authorizing access to capital, and provide federal contracting opportunities for more women- and minority-owned small businesses.
The strong sense of purpose my profession has in saving lives and improving the quality of life of our communities led me to start my own business, Klein Engineering, PSC. We are an engineering consulting and construction management firm that focuses on surface transportation and highway safety engineering, pursuing work with public and private customers, and providing professional engineering services with core competencies in highway design, highway safety, and traffic engineering. The philosophy of work at Klein Engineering, PSC (KEPSC) has been that of serving others, with the goal of having a positive impact to the community that we serve through our design.
Competing with larger companies to hire and retain employees is the greatest challenge we face. To offset this challenge, we have made a concerted effort to strengthen our focus on our people, working on individual leadership growth, and building upon the strengths of each individual to achieve high-performance teams. One example of this is that by allowing team members to thrive, KEPSC has continued to grow in its position as a leader in the use of small Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) in transportation and civil engineering projects. Through careful financial discipline and perseverance, we have grown the company to 15 employees and now operate in Virginia, Florida, and Puerto Rico.
My experience in 10,000 Small Businesses has helped me pivot and innovate in ways I never thought possible. Since 2015, when I graduated from the 10,000 Small Businesses program, we have continuously worked on improving our financial strength through better documentation and metrics, as well as standardizing and improving our processes. The growth plan developed through 10,000 Small Businesses continues to drive the long-term plan for our company. I have also had the opportunity to meet with fellow small business owners across the country, sharing stories and challenges, and learning from their experiences. The people I have met in this program are a constant support in providing guidance, recommendations, and connections.
Without the opportunities from my involvement in the Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses program, I don’t know if my business would be where it is today. The program has provided me with valuable tools that have helped me take my business to the next level.
The correlation between the success of small businesses and the resiliency of our country is undeniable. Now more than ever, we need the backing of our elected officials to ensure continued success, here in Virginia as well as across the country, as we weather the latest economic storm together.
Francisco Klein is a small business owner in Fairfax County.
