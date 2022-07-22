To bring back the ubiquitous question from the 1990s: “Why can’t we all just get along?” I think the answer is simple. For a select few people, and seemingly the vast majority in the media, it’s more exciting when we don’t. Enter FCPS Pride and parental rights advocates.
If you draw a Venn diagram, there is a lot of common ground between these two groups – particularly in Fairfax County. Many among us have children, love our children, oppose bullying, support the Bill of Rights, believe people should take pride in who they are, support rigorous education in public schools, and would like to live a peaceful life free from discord. In fact, it is entirely possible to belong to both groups. But for some, it would seem, agreement is boring though. Enter Robert Rigby.
Mr. Rigby, president of FCPS Pride with heavy influence on the current FCPS Board (through committee participation and extended speaking time during community participation) uses exaggeration and lies to fan the flames of anger at the expense of truth and peace. In an article published on July 6, Rigby describes our June 30, parents rally at Luther Jackson Middle School: “A disturbingly grotesque counter-rally. Individuals harassed the young FCPS Pride children and their parents, approaching within inches of a child’s face; after being encouraged to move further away, they continued to talk about burning people at the stake.”
If that were actually true, it would be awful. However, I was one of the organizers and in attendance at the rally to which he refers. Both rallies (Pride and Parents Rights) were completely peaceful. The parents rally was by no means a “counter” rally to Pride – either ideologically or chronologically. By definition, our rally was initiated and publicized first, as documented and evidenced on multiple social media outlets, as well as by our early notification to the Fairfax County Police Department. Ideologically, we do not oppose Pride, the purpose of the rally was to oppose compelled speech – a violation of our Constitutional rights – and promote academic excellence in public schools for our children.
With regard to Mr. Rigby’s statement, I can tell you two things. First, if anyone attending the parent’s rally did what Mr. Rigby suggests, he would’ve videoed them. He spent a lot of time videoing the parent’s rally, getting quite close to us – some parents’ rights advocates suspected for intimidation purposes. I challenge Mr. Rigby to provide a video of these actions and words to which he refers. Secondly, I can guarantee that if anyone would’ve bullied these children at the Pride rally, all the people I knew to be in attendance at the parent’s rally would’ve objected and intervened. We oppose both bullying AND compelled speech. The fact that no one witnessed his accusations, and he did not produce a video…. Well, you can make your own assumptions.
Sadly, other sensationalists suggest opposing a radical agenda – like co-ed sex education for Fairfax County elementary school students to make the transgender students feel more comfortable, or teaching transgender transitioning to all students in 4th grade (both proposed changes to Fairfax County Family Life Education) – is a sign of bigotry. This is also an extremist approach. I myself am a Pride ally and have many LGBTQ+ friends and community allies who do not support this message or these changes to our public schools. In short, to dichotomize this complicated issue and pit two well-meaning groups against each other is irresponsible and counter-productive to a harmonious society. Seriously – can’t we all just get along?!
Stephanie Lundquist-Arora, is a member of the Independent Women’s Network, the author of “Coping with Gender Fluidity” and a Fairfax County parents’ rights advocate.
Sadly, Mr. Rigby is a recognized leader in the community and has repeatedly stretched the truth. He lies to his base, claiming that they are under attack from far-right bogeymen. For example, when parents expressed concern about Gender Queer because it depicts pedophilia, he claimed it was an attack from the right. He also repeatedly posts on Twitter false accusations about parents being anti-trans when they state concern about biological boys and girls sharing bathrooms and lockers.
