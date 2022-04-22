Dear Editor,
After being lied to by the Elected Officials in Vienna about sidewalks and their Staff not enforcing laws on the books on trespassing and abuse to animals and being harassed and threatened by people and no one arrested, and defamation of character committed by Staff with no one held accountable, I’d say to voting in Vienna, I’ll pass. Elected Officials don’t recognize the 1st Amendment of the Constitution of the United States and don’t represent the interests of the people who voted them in before, so why? Why spend my time doing something that results in things like those things listed? Another Staff member said I’m 1/17,000 which was their way of humiliation and minimalizing me. Guess what? Many in this town feel this same way and you wouldn’t let them speak either. So enjoy your cushy power over the people, your corruption, and your total disregard for honorable character and responsible governing that’s suppose to be “of the people, by the people, and for the people” (Abraham Lincoln), not for your personal agendas.
Dave Minyard
Vienna
