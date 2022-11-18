As a Veteran who proudly served our country, I understand how overwhelming the different layers of healthcare coverage can be, especially after turning 65.
If you’re one of the 18.2 million members of the U.S. Veteran population who are now in this age group, including 264 thousand in Virginia, you may also want to consider a Medicare Advantage plan to complement your existing Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits and potentially reduce any gaps in your healthcare coverage.
During the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period Oct. 15-Dec. 7, it’s important that all eligible individuals take time to evaluate plan options. To start, I recommend conducting a personal needs assessment to identify the type of care needed. Next, look to see if your doctors and hospitals are in network, as well as whether dental, vision and hearing are included. Finally, Veterans should consider Medicare Advantage plans, as they often include benefits designed to address social challenges that can negatively impact health, such as food insecurity and isolation or loneliness.
Some additional considerations include:
Work alongside existing Veteran benefits. For Veterans, finding a plan that complements their existing VA benefits can make things easier for them. For example, Humana offers Honor plans, which are designed with Veterans and their families in mind and recommended by USAA.
It’s more than just medical coverage. Often, loneliness affects Veterans differently from civilians. Looking for plans with additional benefits that might support mental health services, increase access to fitness programs, or even transportation services to doctor appointments can help keep Veterans connected to their communities. There are also plans for eligible individuals that can provide allowances to pay for healthy foods, rent and utilities, pet supplies and more.
There’s much to consider as people eligible for Medicare evaluate plan options, so be sure to use free, available resources. The Medicare Plan Finder on www.Medicare.gov can help compare plans, benefits and get estimated plan cost or call 1-800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227) 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Additionally, you can visit www.Humana.com/Medicare/Veterans or call toll-free 1- 888-372-2614, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week, to speak to Humana Customer Care specialists who collaborated with USAA to receive special training to better serve the unique healthcare needs of veterans – many specialists are Veterans themselves can make it easier for you to manage your health.
Additional information
Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO, HMO SNP, PPO, PPO SNP, and PFFS organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on plan renewal.
The Humana USAA Honor plans are available to anyone eligible for Medicare and veterans should consider all their health plan options.
USAA and the USAA logo are registered trademarks of the United Services Automobile Association. All rights reserved. USAA means United Services Automobile Association and its affiliates. Use of the term “member” or “membership” refers to membership in USAA Membership Services and does not convey any legal or ownership rights in USAA. Restrictions apply and are subject to change.
