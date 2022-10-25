Dear Editor,
Over the past three years, I have been monitoring developments regarding the Cherokee Nation’s campaign to seat its delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives.
As a Cherokee Nation citizen living in Fairfax, I fully support the Cherokee Nation’s efforts to seat our treaty-mandated delegate in the U.S. Congress. Let me be very clear: The United States must uphold its treaty to the Cherokee Nation and seat our delegate without delay.
Because the Cherokee Nation is the largest tribe in the U.S., with more than 437,000 citizens living in all 50 states, having a treaty-promised delegate seated in the U.S. House will provide the Cherokee Nation and its citizens with a seat at the table as Congress crafts important laws and policies impacting my tribe. Additionally, Delegate Teehee would be in a unique position to advocate for issues that are specific to the broader Native American community, including resource management, health care access, comprehensive responses to domestic violence, and sexual assault against American Indian women.
This moment is long overdue. It is time for the House to seat our delegate and honor the commitment the United States made to our people. Seating the Cherokee Nation’s delegate in Congress is important to me because it is yet another opportunity to fulfill American’s promise. I will not wait another 200 years for the United States to finally fulfill the promise it made to my elders.
We humbly ask the U.S. House of Representatives to seat our delegate, Kim Teehee.
Cmdr. (Ret) Mike Beidler, U.S. Navy
Fairfax
