he world is in crisis, and Americans are feeling it here at home. Supply chain disruptions, a war in Europe, significant inflation, and a global health crisis have led to shortages at the grocery store, sky high prices at the gas pump, and economic hardship for many in our region and nation. Amid all this uncertainty, America’s global leadership is critical. As a proud Virginian with the honor of serving in public office, I know that America’s diplomacy and development are essential to protecting the security, economic, and health interests of American families in these tough times.
Rising prices at the gas pump and the grocery store are hurting many Virginia families. These economic hardships remind us that what happens globally impacts us locally. Gas prices in Virginia are nearly 40% higher than this time last year, impacting not only wallets at the pump but also food prices and the cost of other goods and services. Because of these increasing costs, it is more important than ever that America continues to lead globally, promote stability, and tackle the global economic consequences that impact citizens here at home.
Here in Virginia, we know what leading globally is worth in the face of global supply chain disruptions. Last year, Virginia companies exported $20 billion in goods, which helped support more than 1.1 million jobs in the state. As the world continues to recover from the pandemic, so does Virginia’s economy, which exported 23% more in goods in 2021 than in 2020. In addition to supporting Virginians’ livelihoods now, America’s leadership in global recovery efforts will help our state’s communities and economy in the years to come.
Economic stability is not the only issue at stake in these troubled times. Food insecurity is also a very serious consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, exacerbating the disruption in food production and supply chain distribution. Around the world, we are looking at global hunger escalating to catastrophic levels. The World Food Program (WFP) estimates the number of people with acute food insecurity, that is, when a person’s lack of access to food puts their lives or livelihoods in immediate danger, could reach to 323 million people by the end of 2022, up nearly 20% before the war in Ukraine. Not only is this hunger crisis pushing more people into food insecurity, but the price of groceries here at home has risen nearly 10%, impacting low- and middle-income Americans most severely.
In the Northern Virginia region, Fairfax County’s relationship with sister city Songpa-Gu, Seoul, South Korea is particularly vital to building our international connections and identity as a global partner. In fact, following the Korean war, American investment and humanitarian aid helped build the foundation for the economic transformation of South Korea, which has since become America’s sixth largest trading partner. U.S. exports to South Korea have quadrupled since 1990 to $65 billion in 2021. This is a relationship that will help Fairfax weather the current economic storm.
These relationships forged through America’s global development efforts, like the one in South Korea, help us here at home. Every $1 spent on preventing conflict saves an estimated $16 in the response. That’s why I urge the entire Virginia congressional delegation to support a fully funded International Affairs Budget to defend America’s interests through strong diplomacy and development action. America’s leadership is critically important right now when Americans are reeling from spiraling global economic impacts. Our diplomatic and development investments on the global stage will benefit Americans—Virginians—here at home. As Virginians face new and substantial economic challenges, U.S. global leadership has never been more important.
David L. Meyer is the mayor of the City of Fairfax, currently serving his third term. He is a member of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s Virginia Advisory Committee.
