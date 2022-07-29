Dear Editor,
I’d like to thank the governing bodies of Celebrate Fairfax for ruining a long-standing tradition in my beloved home of Fairfax.
The annual Celebrate Fairfax event was seen by many, myself included, as a kick-off to summer; a right of passage so to speak. What you all did with your decision to nix this wildly popular event and replace it with nothing even close to the original event is laughable, then when reality sets in, quite sad.
This event had something for everyone from infant to senior citizen and the so-called “replacement events” are quite a pitiful attempt to fill the void that you created.
In this large, diverse community, there are few things that bring people together like the no-defunct fair that we looked forward to on an annual basis.
Being in a sizeable, and one of the wealthiest communities in the entire country, it is a shame that this event has been relegated to something you would expect to find in small town America, not a bustling, wealthy, suburban community.
Really? From well known, national musical acts to food truck Wednesdays, farmer’s markets, and balloon twisting? What a trade!
Please do not let this farce continue. I urge you to reconsider for next year, and bring back a family and community favorite. And bring it back in a big way; you owe it to all of us.
Jahn Amato
Fairfax
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.