The new gateway drug to a generation of self hate and self destruction
What is the big deal about the new fad to place your ‘preferred pronouns’ by your name whether on LinkedIn, social media, your bio, etc? I mean, how harmful could those two to three letter words truly be? Who cares if young children see a respected adult or teacher or even their local school board member proudly place those pronouns by their names?
Not too long ago, when I sat in a public high school classroom, the discussion was - Be who you are, love yourself, be confident and respect and show care for all around you regardless of who they are, what they look like and where they are from.
We had assemblies about self esteem and being comfortable in your own skin, and being proud to look the way you do! Never once was there a thought given to - You don’t like who you are? Change yourself and your physique and even … consider life altering surgery to attempt to defy biology.
I am so grateful for a phenomenal public high school education I received where the emphasis was on - Be the best you can be, the sky’s the limit, set goals and achieve them, be proud to be a female as females can set as many goals as males and achieve them, and serve your community.
Never did I expect within just a matter of a few years, I would learn that students in as early as elementary school here are encouraged to choose whichever pronoun they would like to use, change their names and even keep it a complete secret from their parents. Truly, nothing that needs to be masked or hidden could be beneficial to a child. When parental involvement is frowned upon and pushed out, we know something is up.
A child’s name (lovingly chosen by the parents), gender and biological sex (purposefully given by God) should be celebrated - never diminished or questioned. Each child is created uniquely by the hand of God for incredible purposes. It is unconscionable that even young children are told in a school setting that maybe God made a mistake or maybe they really are not intended to be who they are and perhaps they should even consider mutilation to make themselves feel better. All of this confusion being intentionally forced on children as young as preschool on up, is not only detrimental but leading to life altering consequences.
To the Fairfax County Public School Board: Stop implementing policies like gender pronoun changes for minors without parental consent that destroy all sense of self esteem for vulnerable and impressionable children.
What if the response to an insecure child was - “You are not comfortable in your own skin? Guess what? You are beautiful just how you are and you are a unique creation and you are fearfully and wonderfully made!” Oh how times would change for the better if children were fed the truth and encouraged.
Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream that we would love one another and be unified regardless of the outward appearance. Yet, why is the current FCPS School Board hyper focused on image, identity and everything but character, moral courage and academics?
I would LOVE to see a 180 in Fairfax County Public Schools and a full focus on cherishing each child for who they are - born the way they are for a purpose - and the removal of identity based politics, hyper focus on race, gender, division and social engineering of our youngest minds - and a complete focus on academic excellence, ceilingless learning opportunities, arts, music, athletics and enabling children to be the best they can be without anymore of these politically motivated and dangerous distractions.
If you are using your pronouns in any bio - social media, email, LinkedIn - you are enabling even the most vulnerable (young children) to think gender is just a feeling but not a divine design by God and that each individual must embrace who they are - not change who they are to the point of even physical mutilation. Stop messing around with the minds of innocent children and focus on the best education for them!
November 2023 is around the corner and the taxpayers of Fairfax County have the opportunity to elect 12 new school board members who will put the true academic and emotional needs of children first before any age inappropriate and destructive trends that are harming our children.
Elizabeth McCauley is a Fairfax County resident, mother of two and member of the Virginia MAVENS (Mothers for American Values, Education and NOVA Safety)
"Be who you are, love yourself, be confident and respect and show care for all around you regardless of who they are, what they look like and where they are from." This is the case still in classrooms. When did you step into one? Your article is filled with false information that is simply not true. Shame on the Fairfax Times for allowing such garbage to be published.
