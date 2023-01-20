Dear Editor,
Fairfax County Times has opened the books on scandal in the county’s public schools. In fact, there are two separate scandals, both rooted in the corrosive ideology of One Fairfax. The ideology teaches that our schools are structurally racist. Scandal One is the decision to conceal news of academic achievement from high-performing students and their parents so that classmates should not feel bad about themselves. The second set of scandals derives from school board contract awards to race agitators Ibram X. Kendi and Mutiu Fagbayi, whose firm has received a sole source contract of almost $500,000 to racialize the FCPS strategic plan. The abuses are so flagrant that Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has opened an investigation and Virginia Lieutenant Governor has joined Fairfax parents in expressing outrage. Without the dogged and fact-filled reporting of Fairfax County Times students, parents, and taxpayers would continue to believe that Fairfax schools are among the best in the nation.
Michael Albin
Springfield
