Dear Editor,
Viennaism is synonymous with totalitarianism, or communism. But you don’t have to travel to Russia or China to experience it. Just buy a house in the Gulag of Viennaism. Sure, the signs say, “Vienna”, but that’s false advertising. You become enslaved to the people who are supposed to represent you when in fact they represent their own interests. And your real estate taxes pay their salaries. You are their only bread and butter and they treat you how they want, as subjects of their kingdom. Take Reside on Alma Street, SE who all signed a petition against the sidewalks. Yet the Viennaism went ahead and put them in against their will. Most of them moved away from this evil empire of wretched people. Take this for an example of the Viennaism Council “Sprinkled and Dump on your yard” was walking his dog without a leash (against the law) and the dog did it’s business on the property of a resident that opposes the sidewalks! Corruption! And he also lied because he said to that very resident that if they voted for him he would make sure the sidewalks wouldn’t happen. So now you have your dog do it’s business on a residence’s property? So corrupt and evil. No sidewalks on Tazewell. We have many people who don’t want sidewalks that live here.
Dave Minyard
Vienna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.